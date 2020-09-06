Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Drama
Popular
Power Book II: Ghost
Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Power Book II: Ghost picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of Power as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed.
Lovecraft Country
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
A man's journey in search of his missing father becomes a struggle to survive racist terrors and terrifying monsters.
Fargo
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
In 1950 Kansas City, two crime syndicates fighting for a piece of the American dream have struck an uneasy peace. Together, they control an alternate economy of exploitation, graft and drugs. To cement their truce, Loy Cannon, the head of the Black crime family, trades his youngest son to his enemy Donatello Fadda, the head of the Italian mafia. In return, Donatello surrenders his youngest son Zero to Loy. Intertwined with this tale of immigration, assimilation, and power, are the stories of Josto Fadda, the impulsive and self-indulgent heir apparent to the Fadda Crime Family; Donatello’s adopted son Rabbi Milligan; Detective Odis Weff and Oraetta Mayflower; Ethelrida Pearl Smutny, the precocious 16-year-old daughter of Thurman and Dibrell Smutny; and U.S. Marshal Dick “Deafy” Wickware.
P-Valley
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find.
The Comey Rule
TVMA • Drama, Political • TV Series (2020)
Emmy winners Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson star as former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald J. Trump in this two-part event series that tells the story of two powerful men, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course. Part one follows the investigation into Hillary Clinton?s emails and their impact on the election. Part two is an account of first months of the Trump presidency - where allies became enemies, enemies became friends and truth depended on what side you were on.
Game of Thrones
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2011)
The epic HBO drama series based on the acclaimed book series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' by George R.R. Martin.
The Gentlemen
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Criminals target marijuana kingpin as he tries to get out of the business.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1999)
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
21 Bridges
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
An NYPD detective hunts cop killers, closing all bridges out of the city.
Coraline
PG • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2009)
An adventurous 11-year-old girl stumbles upon another world that is a rosier version of her frustrating home - but this alternate dimension harbors sinister secrets. Animated.
Outlander
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened. To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives. "Outlander" is adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon.
Euphoria
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2019)
Zendaya stars in this series that follows a group of high-school students as they navigate an unstable world.
Inheritance
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
A patriarch of a powerful family dies, leaving his wife and daughter with a secret inheritance that threatens to destroy their lives.
The Chi
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2017)
On Chicago's south side, an average day finds kids prepping for school as their parents head off to work, young adults trying to make a living, and the elders keeping an eye on things from their front porches. But in this tough neighborhood, real dangers threaten daily to squelch dreams, and the simplest decisions can have life or death consequences. The Chi is a timely coming-of-age drama series centered on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.
Hustlers
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
A crew of former strip-club employees turn the tables on their clients.
Black and Blue
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt officers murdering a drug dealer on camera. She must soon go on the run when the perpetrators pursue her in a desperate attempt to destroy the footage.
The Handmaid's Tale
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
EMMY® NOMINATED A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.
Filthy Rich
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
A Southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion intersect -- more correctly, collide -- with outrageously soapy results. Meet the Monreauxes, a mega-rich Southern family famed for creating a successful Christian television network. On the cusp of launching a digital retail arm of the company, the family's patriarch, Eugene, dies in a plane crash, leaving his wife, Margaret, to take charge of the family business. Not surprisingly, Eugene's apparent death greatly impacts the family, who are stunned to learn that Eugene fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will. Now, Margaret must use her business savvy and Southern charm to control her newly legitimized heirs, whose very existence threatens the Monreaux family name and fortune.
Billions
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2015)
Emmy and Golden Globe winners Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis star in a complex drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance. Shrewd, savvy U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) and the brilliant, ambitious hedge fund king Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Lewis) are on an explosive collision course, with each using all of his considerable smarts, power and influence to outmaneuver the other. The stakes are in the billions in this timely, provocative series.
The Good Lord Bird
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Ethan Hawke stars as abolitionist John Brown in this Limited Event Series based on the award-winning novel. The story is told from the point of view of "Onion," a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member of Brown's motley family of abolitionist soldiers battling slavery in Kansas, and eventually finds himself in the famous 1859 Army depot raid at Harpers Ferry, an inciting incident of the Civil War. It's a humorous and dramatic tale of Antebellum America and the ever-changing roles of race, religion and gender in American society.
American Horror Story
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.
Joker
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Todd Phillips helms a gritty origin story starring Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro that tells the story of Batman’s arch-enemy Joker.
Westworld
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
In this series set in a futuristic fantasy park modeled after the Wild West, a group of android 'hosts' begin to deviate from their scripts.
The Sopranos
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1999)
James Gandolfini stars in this acclaimed series about a mob boss whose professional and private strains land him in therapy.
Ambitions
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2019)
AMBITIONS explores the sexy, deceitful machinations of love, power and politics in America's hottest urban mecca, Atlanta, Georgia.
Sons of Anarchy
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Sons of Anarchy is an adrenalized drama with darkly comedic undertones about a notorious outlaw motorcycle club intent on protecting their sheltered small town against encroaching drug dealers, corporate developers and overzealous law officers. The club is equally determined to protect their ruthless and illegally thriving arms business. Charlie Hunnam stars as Jackson 'Jax' Teller, a man whose love for the brotherhood is tested by his growing apprehension for its lawlessness. Katey Sagal stars as Gemma Teller Morrow, Jax's force-of-nature mother, who along with Ron Perlman as Clarance 'Clay' Morrow, Jax's stepfather and MC president, have their own darker vision for the club. An FX Networks Original Series.
The Third Day
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
A man and a woman make separate journeys to a mysterious island off the British coast.
Don't Let Go
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A detective receives a call from his recently murdered niece in this supernatural murder-mystery.
Replicas
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
Keanu Reeves stars as a neuroscientist who tries to clone his family back to life after a horrific tragedy.
One Tree Hill
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2003)
In a small North Carolina town, two estranged half brothers carry on very different lives. Basketball prodigy Nathan Scott has inherited the throne of high school popularity once held by his father, Dan, while Lucas Scott, also a talented player, stays an outsider. Spending nights shooting hoops on a riverfront court, Lucas remains the son Dan never acknowledged. Now, Lucas' and Nathan's paths intersect for the first time.
Warrior
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2019)
A martial arts prodigy emigrates from China to San Francisco and becomes a hatchet man for an organized crime family in this action series.
S.W.A.T.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, former Marine Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson has everything it takes to be an excellent leader and bridge the divide between his two worlds.
General Hospital
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (1963)
The wealthy Quartermaine family continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles, with interests in much of the city's business. Characters come and go, but viewers can always count on at least one Quartermaine or Spencer to create havoc.
Power
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson presents the hit drama Power, centered on a drug kingpin struggling to go from illegal to legitimate in the NYC nightlife.
Sex and the City
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (1998)
Sarah Jessica Parker stars in HBO's hit series about a thirtysomething writer whose life and friendships are fodder for her weekly column.
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
In 1969 Los Angeles, a former Western star and his longtime stunt double struggle to find success in a Hollywood that they don't recognize anymore. Winner of two Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt).
Queen & Slim
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
A black couple's first date turns into a nightmare after a traffic stop spirals out of control and the man kills a cop in self-defense.
Shameless
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2011)
When single dad Frank Gallagher is not at the bar spending what little money he has, he's passed out on the floor. But his industrious kids have found ways to grow up in spite of him. Starring William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum.
Bones
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Inspired by the real-life forensic anthropologist and best-selling novelist Kathy Reichs, BONES is a darkly amusing investigative drama centered on Dr. Temperance Brennan, a forensic anthropologist who writes novels on the side.
True Blood
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2008)
HBO hit drama series about a perky telepathic waitress (Anna Paquin) in a near-future in which vampires live among us.
Ford v Ferrari
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2020)
Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in this Oscar(R)-winning film about Ford's effort to build a race car that can win at Le Mans.
Us
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A woman and her family are terrorized by home invaders with a terrifying connection to them in this hit horror film from Jordan Peele.
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
The X-Men face their greatest threat--their own Jean Grey--in this thrilling installment in the "X-Men" series.
Little Fires Everywhere
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
EMMY® NOMINATED Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, the story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.
The Wire
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
HBO presents this gripping and totally unvarnished drama series that chronicles the vagaries of crime and law enforcement in Baltimore.
Judy
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2019)
Thirty years after starring in "The Wizard of Oz," beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband.
The Intruder
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A young married couple buy a beautiful house on several acres of land, only to find that the man they bought it from refuses to let go of the property.
The Good Doctor
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.
I May Destroy You
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
After being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, Arabella's life changes irreversibly and she is forced to reassess everything, including her career, friends and family.
Scrubs
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2001)
ABC’s Scrubs examines the lives of the staff at Sacred Heart. In this unpredictable hospital filled with over-the-top staffers and patients, doctors have learned to survive by relying on each other to face relationships, death, kids, interns, water balloons, and anything else life may throw at them. Around here, humor and tragedy collide as they continually learn that even when you figure out who you are, there’s still more life to navigate and it helps to have good people in your corner…even if they are a bit scattered themselves.
