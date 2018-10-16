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Drama

TV for You
The RookieThe Rookie
Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Gilmore GirlsGilmore Girls
Welcome to Stars Hollow, Connecticut, a charming, small and slightly off-center town known for green lawns, clapboard houses - and enough quirky characters to fill every hayride, parade and picnic for miles. It's here that we meet headstrong 32-year-old Lorelai Gilmore, who carves out a comfortable, warm, caffeine-filled life for herself and her equally willful teenage daughter, Rory. But when Rory's attention turns from dreams of private school and Harvard to thoughts of boys and adolescent self-reliance, single mom Lorelai begins noticing more of her own rebellious youth, only 16 years ago, in Rory.
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
American Horror StoryAmerican Horror Story
American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
Criminal MindsCriminal Minds
Criminal Minds revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country's most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again.
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
FuriousFurious
From Executive Producer Liz Meriwether, Furious follows an FBI agent, Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer (Lola Petticrew). Both walk their paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur.
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Law & Order: Special Victims UnitLaw & Order: Special Victims Unit
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1999)
SnowfallSnowfall
A young street entrepreneur, a Mexican wrestler, a CIA operative, a drug-running couple and other characters are set on a violent collision course during the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The MentalistThe Mentalist
A former phony psychic now uses his razor-sharp skills of observation and understanding of human behavior to solve serious crimes.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
LionessLioness
Joe attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror; the Lioness Program enlists Cruz to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism.
TVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2023)
MobLandMobLand
Two mob families clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
The Drop: A Snowfall SagaThe Drop: A Snowfall Saga
Wanda Bell and Leon Simmons chase reinvention in 1990s Los Angeles as West Coast rap rises from the fallout of the crack epidemic. Ambition, loyalty and survival collide as everyone risks everything to build something lasting.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
R.J. DeckerR.J. Decker
R.J. Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy new benefactor -- a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally -- or his one-way ticket back to prison.
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2026)
General HospitalGeneral Hospital
The wealthy Quartermaine family continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles, with interests in much of the city's business. Characters come and go, but viewers can always count on at least one Quartermaine or Spencer to create havoc.
TV14 • Drama, Soap Operas • TV Series (1963)
DocDoc
A doctor with memory loss must navigate an unfamiliar world.
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2025)
Best MedicineBest Medicine
A blunt yet brilliant surgeon becomes the general practitioner in a quaint fishing village.
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2026)
BansheeBanshee
A recently paroled crook assumes the identity of a small town's new sheriff in this Cinemax action series from Alan Ball ('True Blood').
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2013)
The ShardsThe Shards
In 1980s Los Angeles, aspiring writer Bret and his elite prep school circle navigate identity, desire and obsession as a magnetic new student arrives amid a serial killer’s reign of terror.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
S.W.A.T. ExilesS.W.A.T. Exiles
After a fatal shooting on the job leaves his career hanging by a thread, LAPD S.W.A.T. Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson is forced into retirement, in retaliation for refusing to bury the truth. Two years later, he's back, tasked with building a new tactical unit from the department's most talented outcasts. The team, soon nicknamed the Exiles, includes a live-streaming hotshot, a socially awkward tech genius, a fiercely disciplined operator with something to prove, a wildcard with a troubled past, and a strategist with a hidden agenda. As the squad finds its footing under fire, Hondo uncovers something far more dangerous than any street threat: a mole in his ranks, and a conspiracy reaching into the LAPD's top brass and the Mayor's office; one built to tear S.W.A.T. apart from within.
Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Outlander: Blood of my BloodOutlander: Blood of my Blood
"Outlander: Blood of my Blood" is a romantic saga that unfolds across time. From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways.
TVMA • Romance, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Movies for You
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
The Greatest ShowmanPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
The TownR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2010)
Mississippi MasalaR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1991)
Monster-in-LawPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
Road HouseR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1989)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Rain ManR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1988)
Hidden FiguresPG • Space, Black Stories • Movie (2016)
The Maltese FalconDrama, Classics • Movie (1941)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness ProtectionPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
In the GreyR • Action, Drama • Movie (2026)
I Love You ForeverTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
My Big Fat Greek WeddingPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
The OutsidersPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
Risky BusinessR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1983)
MojaveR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
The Last SamuraiR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2003)
AftermathR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
New on Hulu
Coven AcademyTVPG • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
Tip ToeThriller, Drama • TV Series (2026)
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval StoryPG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2000)
Deep RevengeTV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2026)
A Complete UnknownR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
Chilean Mine Rescue: Race Against TimeTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2026)
Power BalladR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
BackroomsR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2026)
PaoloTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2026)
S.W.A.T. ExilesDrama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
The PlagueR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Remarried Empress: A Special LookTV14 • Drama • Movie (2023)
WickedPG • Musicals, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
CaptiveTVMA • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Drama • TV Series (2026)
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
Capturing the FriedmansTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2003)
The Sixth CommandmentTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Blue LightsTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Trigger PointTVMA • Mystery, Action and Adventure • TV Series (2022)
PassengerTVMA • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2024)
Riot WomenTVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2026)
I, Jack WrightTVMA • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2025)
The HardacresTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2024)
Silent WitnessTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (1996)
The Ex-WifeTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
OutrageousTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2025)
Unexpected LovesTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
Save the Last Dance en EspañolPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2001)
General HospitalTV14 • Drama, Soap Operas • TV Series (1963)
In the GreyR • Action, Drama • Movie (2026)
Personal ShopperR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
Together TogetherR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2021)
The Drop: A Snowfall SagaTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
HereticR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
BabylonR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
The Green KnightR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Babylon en EspañolR • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2022)
CollisionTVMA • Soap Operas, Drama • TV Series (2026)
La confesiónUnknown • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
FuzeR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
12 Angry MenNot Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (1957)
Queen of the SouthTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
You're Dating a Narcissist!TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Rain ManR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1988)
The RevenantR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
SelenaPG • Drama, Music • Movie (1997)
Les MiserablesTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (2012)
Battle CircusTVPG • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (1953)
Breaking In: Extended VersionTVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Two Mrs. CarrollsNot Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (1947)
Panama HattieTVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1942)
MiseryR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1990)
Sing StreetPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
The Sea HawkTVG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1940)
The OutsidersPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
Blumhouse's Truth or DarePG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2018)
Interview With the VampireR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1994)
SaltburnR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2023)
A Streetcar Named DesirePG • Drama • Movie (1951)
American MadeR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2017)
The Maltese FalconDrama, Classics • Movie (1941)
Knute Rockne, All AmericanG • Biography, Drama • Movie (1940)
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
It's Always Fair WeatherTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1955)
LiliTVG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1953)
Full Metal JacketR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1987)
Jamboree!TVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1958)
Man DownR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
A Clockwork OrangeR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1971)
Popular
The Last SamuraiR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2003)
American Horror StoryTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
R.J. DeckerTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2026)
Hidden FiguresPG • Space, Black Stories • Movie (2016)
Best MedicineTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2026)
BansheeTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Outlander: Blood of my BloodTVMA • Romance, Drama • TV Series (2025)
The OutsidersPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
LionessTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2023)
AftermathR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
The Drop: A Snowfall SagaTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
MobLandTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
Rain ManR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1988)
The Greatest ShowmanPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
I Love You ForeverTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
Law & Order: Special Victims UnitTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1999)
FuriousTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Gilmore GirlsTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
Mississippi MasalaR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1991)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
The Maltese FalconDrama, Classics • Movie (1941)
DocTV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2025)
General HospitalTV14 • Drama, Soap Operas • TV Series (1963)
MojaveR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
Monster-in-LawPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
The TownR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2010)
In the GreyR • Action, Drama • Movie (2026)
The RookieTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness ProtectionPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Criminal MindsTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
My Big Fat Greek WeddingPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
S.W.A.T. ExilesDrama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Risky BusinessR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1983)
The ShardsTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Road HouseR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1989)
MichaelPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2026)
The MentalistTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
ContagionPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2011)
War for the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2017)
FriendshipR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
The FlashPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
MagnoliaR • Drama • Movie (1999)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
SnowfallTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Desperate HousewivesTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2004)
High PotentialTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
Happy Death DayPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2017)
The Alto KnightsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
Mickey 17R • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Grey's AnatomyTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Walk the LinePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2005)
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
The Devil Wears Prada 2PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
OpusR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
JettTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2019)
BatmanPG-13 • Family, Drama • Movie (1989)
Red Riding HoodPG-13 • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2011)
The Usual SuspectsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
Power Book III: Raising KananTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Robin HoodPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2010)
Sons of AnarchyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
A History of ViolenceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2005)
The WolfmanR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
Power Book II: GhostTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Reasonable DoubtTVMA • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2022)
ParadiseTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
American Horror StoriesTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
The Killing of a Sacred DeerR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
A-Z
#BringBackAliceTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
'Til Death Do Us PartPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
10 Cloverfield LanePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
12 Angry MenNot Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (1957)
The 12th VictimTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
13R • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
13 MinutesPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2021)
2 or 3 Things I Know About HerTVMA • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1967)
2012 en EspañolPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2009)
2022 Stanley Cup Champion Film: Colorado AvalancheSports, Drama • TV Series (2023)
24TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
24 LegacyTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
The 2ndTVMA • Drama, Action • Movie (2020)
30 BeatsR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2012)
30 CoinsTVMA • International, Spanish • TV Series (2021)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
The 39 StepsTVG • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (1935)
4 BlocksTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
4 Blocks ZeroTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
The 400 BlowsTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1959)
42nd StreetTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
The 47 Ronin Part 1TV14 • Drama, Action and Adventure • Movie (1941)
The 47 Ronin Part 2TV14 • Drama, Action and Adventure • Movie (1941)
49th ParallelTV14 • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (1942)
4:44 Last Day On EarthR • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
4PlayDrama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
5 Centimeters Per SecondTVPG • Animation, Drama • Movie (2007)
5 Days of WarR • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
513 DegreesR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
52 TuesdaysInternational, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2013)
55Not Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
61*TVMA • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2001)
65PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
68 KillR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
8 MileR • Drama, Music • Movie (2002)
TVPG • Romantic Comedy, Comedy • Movie (1963)
9-1-1TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
9-1-1: Lone StarTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
9-1-1: NashvilleTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2025)
A.I.: Artificial IntelligencePG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2001)
ABC New ShowsDrama, Reality • TV Series (2004)
Abducted in the EvergladesTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
AbelInternational, Latino • Movie (2010)
Above the RimR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1994)
La voz ausenteTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
AbsolutionR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
The Accidental InfluencerTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
AccusedTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Across The Great DivideG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1976)
The ActTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Act of ViolenceTVPG • Drama, Crime • Movie (1948)
The ActorR • Drama • Movie (2025)
The ActressTVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2023)
The Actress (Eng)TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
AdamasInternational, Drama • TV Series (2022)
AdriftPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2018)
The AffairTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2014)
AftermathR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
AfterwardsR • Drama • Movie (2008)
Against the WallTVMA • Drama, Action • Movie (1994)
Agatha Christie's MarpleTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2004)
Agatha Christie's PoirotTVPG • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2008)
The Age of AdalinePG-13 • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
The Agency: Central IntelligenceTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
Alert: Missing Persons UnitTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Ali: Fear Eats the SoulInternational, Drama • Movie (1974)
Alice and SteveTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2026)
The AliensTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2016)
All Creatures Here BelowTVMA • Crime, Drama • Movie (2019)
All Eyez on MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)

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