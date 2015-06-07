ALL YOUR FAVORITE TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
 

British TV

Popular
Love Island (UK)Love Island (UK)
Reality show. Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.
TVMA • International, British • TV Series (2015)
The TudorsThe Tudors
The Tudors will present the rarely dramatized, tumultuous early years of King Henry VIII's nearly 40-year, omnipotent reign (1509-1547) of England. In addition to his famous female consorts, a 20+ year marriage to Catherine of Aragon and the infamous dalliance with Anne Boleyn, the series delves into Henry's most notable political relationship and the deconstruction of the Roman Catholic Church in England.
TVMA • International, British • TV Series (2007)
SherlockSherlock
Sherlock Holmes is updated for a new generation with Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role and Martin Freeman as Watson. The pair forge an unbreakable alliance as they solve a series of baffling crimes together.
TV14 • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Agatha Christie's MarpleAgatha Christie's Marple
Agatha Christie's crime thrillers featuring the author's much-loved spinster sleuth Miss Jane Marple.
TVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2004)
Skins UKSkins UK
Award winning and groundbreaking comedy drama, which follows the messy lives, loves, delirious highs and inevitable lows of a group of raucous teenage friends in Bristol.
TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2007)
HarlotsHarlots
Margaret Wells struggles to reconcile her roles as brothel owner and mother to daughters Charlotte and Lucy. When her business comes under attack from Lydia Quigley, a rival madam with a ruthless streak, Margaret must fight back even if it means losing her family and possibly her life.
TVMA • International, British • TV Series (2017)
Penny DreadfulPenny Dreadful
Some of literature's most terrifying characters, including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and iconic figures from the novel Dracula are lurking in the darkest corners of Victorian London. Penny Dreadful is a frightening psychological thriller that weaves together these classic horror origin stories into a new adult drama.
TVMA • International, British • TV Series (2014)
New TricksNew Tricks
A team of retired detectives with over 80 years service between them and very distinct personalities is recruited to re-examine unsolved crimes. Adapting to the new touchy-feely 21st-century isn't easy, as the three discover with plenty of comic results.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
Pride and PrejudicePride and Prejudice
This is the definitive Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle. Witty Elizabeth Bennet charms smouldering, haughty Darcy against a backdrop of a picture postcard countryside, small-town assembly rooms and stately English homes.
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (1995)
Killing EveKilling Eve
Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin, and Eve is the woman charged with hunting her down; the two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.
TVMA • British, Thriller • TV Series (2018)
Wheeler DealersWheeler Dealers
Mike will travel across the UK, USA and Europe on his buying trips and then head back to the workshop passing some great locations on the way.He will head off to buy a Mustang and Willys Jeep in California, and Fiat Dino in Italy, a Renault Alpine in France and the rest around the UK.Mike will sort the good, bad and ugly as he logs on, grabs a bundle of car magazines and hits the car auctions in search of 'the one'. No doubt there will be several scrappers but eventually he'll find a 'cracker'. As he works hard he'll also enjoy the stunning sights and scenery as his mission takes him around the UK, the wonder of California and cultural highs of Europe.He'll take the cars for a scenic test drive before haggling for the best price. Once the deal is done he'll take the long trip to the workshop. Back at base Mike hands the car over to Edd. This might prove to be a bit tense as Edd is going to have to work flat out to bring these classic icons back to rude health. Expect plenty of banter and a few hissy fits as Mike and Edd clash over just how much work they need to do to turn a profit on their classy classics. There'll be a wide variety of jobs - in-depth mechanical repairs, stunning transformations, specialist technical solutions - but the emphasis all the time will be on entertainment, saving money, and a practical 'how to' for the audience at home.Mike will track down and visit parts suppliers and specialist engineering workshops to get whatever Edd needs to get the cars back on the road. This will give a fascinating insight for the audience into the world of classic car restoration. Edd will also get out of the workshop when appropriate to test drive a new gearbox or to check a handling fix has worked. Once the car has been restored, Mike and Edd will head out in their stunning motor for a test drive. Then it's down to Mike to sell the car for top price.
TV14 • International, Automotive • TV Series (2003)
Top of the LakeTop of the Lake
This powerful and haunting story from Oscar winning writer/director Jane Campion follows the story of a detective (Elisabeth Moss) who investigates the disappearance of a 12-year-old pregnant daughter of a local drug lord.
TVMA • International, British • TV Series (2013)
LutherLuther
Golden Globe winner Idris Elba delivers an iconic performance as the intellectually brilliant but emotionally impulsive John Luther, a detective tormented by the darker side of humanity who shines a light where others fear to tread.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Hard SunHard Sun
Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn play detectives Charlie Hicks and Elaine Renko, partners and enemies, who seek to enforce the law and protect their loved ones in a world that every day slips closer to certain destruction.  Charlie Hicks (Sturgess) is a family man and a great, committed officer.  He’s also profoundly corrupt.  Elaine Renko (Deyn) is a difficult and damaged, but utterly incorruptible officer.  Thus, the two cops stand on different ends of the social and moral spectrum and also seriously distrust one other – and for good reason.  But they must somehow learn to work together if they’re going to survive until the end of the world.
TVMA • International, British • TV Series (2018)
This Way UpThis Way Up
Season two of the BAFTA award-winning series is set after the events of the season one finale, with things in flux for Aine (Aisling Bea, “Living With Yourself;” “Quiz”) and her sister, Shona (Sharon Horgan, “Catastrophe;” “Military Wives”). Aine’s starting to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously, which may not be entirely wise. Will she and Richard (Tobias Menzies, “The Crown;” “Game of Thrones”) make a go of it? Or continue to exist in the odd tension of the employer and employee? How will Shona and Charlotte (Indira Varma, “Game of Thrones;” “Luther”) manage running a new business together and having feelings for each other? Will Shona be able to go through with marrying Vish (Aasif Mandvi, “Evil;” “The Brink”)? Planning a wedding? Can she tell him what happened? Is there anything more to tell?
TVMA • International, British • TV Series (2019)
The Office (U.K.)The Office (U.K.)
The genre-defining mockumentary from Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, following the insufferable David Brent as he "manages" his team at an unglamorous paper company.
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
Made in ChelseaMade in Chelsea
Shot in a constructed, glossy documentary style that is more soap than reality, this flashy series follows the lives, loves and careers of a group of eight globetrotting friends who live in and around some of London's most exclusive neighborhoods. Like any other young people, this group has drama in their life -- from ex-loves to backstabbing frenemies -- only it all plays out against the glittering backdrop of the London social scene. Polo fields! Chic parties! The occasional private jet! It's good to be young, beautiful, and on your own reality television series.
TV14 • British, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Peep ShowPeep Show
Welcome to the private world of two very ordinary weirdos. Peep Show is a narrative comedy series seen through the eyes of the core characters.
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2003)
Absolutely FabulousAbsolutely Fabulous
Jennifer Saunders leads an all-star cast as the outrageous, fashion-obsessed Edina in this multi award-winning comedy. Life would be one long party, if only Edina's nerdy daughter Saffron would stop complaining and start joining in like a normal teenager.
TVPG • International, British • TV Series (1992)
AtlantisAtlantis
Ancient Greek myths and legends are brought to life in this thrilling fantasy drama. Jason wakes up on the shores of a strange land. A wondrous place; a world of bull leaping, of snake haired Goddesses and vast palaces - this is the lost city of Atlantis.
TVPG • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
The Musketeers
Breathing new life into the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas, The Musketeers is packed with action, adventure and romance. Set on the streets of 17th-century Paris, where law and order is more an idea than reality, the series follows the horse riding, sword-wielding Musketeers Athos, Aramis and Porthos. Far more than King Louis XIII's personal bodyguards, they ultimately stand resolutely for social justice: for honor, for valor, for love and for the thrill of it.
TV14 • International, British • TV Series (2014)
Upstairs DownstairsUpstairs Downstairs
Revival of the iconic '70s series set in a London townhouse in the late 1930s. When Rose returns to Eaton Place as housekeeper she soon finds that in both 'upstairs' and 'downstairs' worlds lie a labyrinth of secrets, lies and scandal.
TV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2011)
The Mighty BooshThe Mighty Boosh
The Mighty Boosh is a multi-award-winning, bizarre comic fantasy with music, pop culture, animated sequences, puppets and special effects. The show follows Vince Noir and Howard Moon as they dream of a better life. These dreams are constantly frustrated by a string of wacky events and characters. A wild journey in the Artic Tundra and a run-in with a funky merman are just a few of the adventures that make Mighty Boosh unlike any show on television.
TV14 • International, British • TV Series (2004)
BanishedBanished
In 1787 Britain banished its unwanted citizens to Sydney in Australia. They found it to be so barren and hostile that very few Englishmen wanted to set foot there. Somehow, in spite of famine, drought, escapes, hangings and floggings, the colony thrived.
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2015)
Shameless (UK)Shameless (UK)
Mix the world of sexual adventures, triumphs and love with a fair bit of crime on a run-down housing estate, where wheel-less cars are the norm and the moving ones are stolen; with an unemployed dad, who is drunk most of the time and has more kids every year; with some teenage troubles and the experience of first love. It’s a big, rather unconventional family, it's the Gallaghers!
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
Sense and Sensibility (2008)Sense and Sensibility (2008)
Marianne Dashwood falls in love with the charming but unsuitable John Willoughby, ignoring her sister Elinor's warnings. Will the sisters learn that sense must mix with sensibility if they are to find happiness?
TVPG • International, British • TV Series (2008)
WhitechapelWhitechapel
Modern Whitechapel is experiencing déjà vu with a series of murders that exactly copy those of perpetrated by Jack the Ripper. Can Detective Chandler, a rookie when it comes to murder cases, bring safety back to the streets of Whitechapel?
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
MisfitsMisfits
Meet Kelly, Nathan, Curtis, Alisha and Simon, five unruly teenagers forced to do community service as payback for their crimes. When a freak electrical storm hits their town, strange things begin to happen to them and they soon realize they've turned into superheroes. Each of them possess a power they didn't choose or want, a power which reveals each of their deepest, darkest insecurities. But while they just want to finish their community service and get through the challenges of everyday teenage life, fate has another task in store for them - they must save their town from the evil that has descended upon it. If you think life's tough for your average superhero, it's even tougher when you have a curfew...
TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2009)
SilkSilk
Martha Costello is a brilliant, passionate defense barrister with a reputation for defending the poor and downtrodden. She is about to embark on the next step of her career and apply for the highly prestigious Queen's Counsel.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
The FadesThe Fades
Seventeen-year-old Paul is haunted by apocalyptic dreams. Worse still, Paul is starting to see the Fades, spirits of the dead, all around him. The fate of humanity now rests in his hands.
TV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Jane Eyre (2006)Jane Eyre (2006)
The classic saga is brought vibrantly to life in this lavish and passionate adaptation of Charlotte Bronte's novel. After a wretched childhood as an orphan, Jane Eyre falls in love with the brooding Mr. Rochester and discovers the dark secrets of his past.
TVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (2006)
ZOMBOAT!ZOMBOAT!
Sisters Kat and Jo realise there's a zombie apocalypse in Birmingham, but gamer Kat has a plan: zombies can't swim - water is the safest option, and narrowboats move just marginally faster than zombies. Jo is unconvinced, until Jude, the guy she just slept with, turns into a zombie. Meanwhile, Amar and Sunny have been in Birmingham for a stag. When all trains back to London are cancelled and they're attacked by a train guard zombie, they flee.
Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
EmmaEmma
Emma Woodhouse delights in the conviction that she's the perfect matchmaker. But she's playing a dangerous game as she persuades her new friend to reject an advantageous marriage proposal.
TVPG • British, Drama • TV Series
HunderbyHunderby
A young woman thought to be a spinster missionary is washed up on the beach. In an attempt to escape her terrible past, she assumes the name of Helene Blone and marries the local widowed pastor and master of Hunderby.
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Bleak HouseBleak House
At the heart of this star-studded adaptation of the literary classic by Charles Dickens is the story of the icily beautiful Lady Dedlock, who nurses a dark secret, and the merciless lawyer Tulkinghorn, who seeks to uncover it.
TVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2005)
Daniel DerondaDaniel Deronda
Andrew Davies' adaptation of George Eliot's last, most ambitious novel, charts a love story set in Victorian high society. Torn between two women, Daniel embarks on a quest to discover his true identity. Fate however, leads to a surprising twist.
TVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (2002)
In the FleshIn the Flesh
A war breaks out as humans battle to rid the planet of brain eating Zombies. After the living win, scientists subdue the Zombies and release these Partially Deceased Syndrome (PDS) sufferers back into the community.
TV14 • International, British • TV Series (2013)
Chewing GumChewing Gum
Tracey Gordon is a 24-year-old religious, Beyoncé-obsessed virgin. Growing up through the church, with her strict preacher mother, she has ended up rather "underdeveloped" in certain areas -- but Tracey wants more. Follow Tracey as she embarks on her journey into adulthood, crashing her way through what she should and shouldn’t be doing.
TVMA • International, British • TV Series (2015)
IntrudersIntruders
Based on Michael Marshall Smith's novel and written by Glen Morgan, Intruders is a paranormal thriller starring Mira Sorvino, John Simm, and James Frain about a secret society devoted to chasing immortality by seeking refuge in the bodies of others.
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2014)
The BisexualThe Bisexual
After splitting with her long-term girlfriend, Leila is forced to move in with stranger and has-been novelist Gabe. Their worlds collide in deeply awkward and revealing ways as he becomes her unlikely wingman, helping her to navigate her new life dating men as well as women.
TVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2018)
The AliensThe Aliens
Aliens have landed in the UK and are now unwanted immigrants living in a walled off section of town. Lewis is a border guard making sure Aliens and humans remain separate, but when he discovers that he's half alien, his whole world is turned on its head.
TVMA • International, British • TV Series (2016)
The Secret of Crickley HallThe Secret of Crickley Hall
A year after their little boy goes missing, Gabe and Eve and their two daughters move to Crickley Hall to try and escape the past. Strange things start to happen and Eve hears the voice of her missing son as time shifts between present day and 1943.
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2012)
David CopperfieldDavid Copperfield
Follow David Copperfield from birth to manhood as he meets an extraordinary range of sinister and benevolent characters. From Pegotty, the devoted servant, to the sadistic Mr Murdstone, unctuous Uriah Heap and eternal optimist Mr Micawber.
TVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (1999)
Oliver Twist (2007)Oliver Twist (2007)
This gripping and emotionally powerful adaptation from one of British television's most exciting new writers breathes new life into the popular Dickens story.
TV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
MaxxxMaxxx
Sitcom that centres around formerly famous boyband star turned drug-shamed tabloid laughing stock Maxxx. He's down, but not out... he's trying to make a comeback to prove to the world - but mostly to his famous supermodel ex-girlfriend - that he's not the massive loser everyone says he is. But with his adopted teenage son, Amit, in serious need of daddy-advice, his cousin-slash-superfan-slash-stalker Rose popping up around every corner, and with most people thinking he's already dead, the journey back to stardom isn't going to be easy. Enter Tamzin, with her dreams of becoming an internationally respected manager. But with Maxxx as her only client, she certainly has her work cut out. Maxxx offers an outrageous, rude and cringe-inducing peek behind the pop world's curtain at the drugs, sex, insecurity and fragile narcissism of those who seek validation and meaning in all the wrong places.
TVMA • International, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
The American Royal BabyThe American Royal Baby
An insider's look at the life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new daughter has as the first American born into the senior British Royal family in the U.S.
British, Biography • TV Series (2021)
Queen Elizabeth II: Passing of the Crown -- A Special Edition of 20/20Queen Elizabeth II: Passing of the Crown -- A Special Edition of 20/20
As a nation mourns its longest-reigning monarch, all eyes are on King Charles III, who will carry on his mother's legacy.
British, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Frequently Binged British TV
Wheeler DealersTV14 • International, Automotive • TV Series (2003)
LutherTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Top of the LakeTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2013)
Hard SunTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2018)
This Way UpTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2019)
The Office (U.K.)TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
Made in ChelseaTV14 • British, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Peep ShowTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2003)
Absolutely FabulousTVPG • International, British • TV Series (1992)
AtlantisTVPG • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
The MusketeersTV14 • International, British • TV Series (2014)
Upstairs DownstairsTV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2011)
The Mighty BooshTV14 • International, British • TV Series (2004)
BanishedTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2015)
Shameless (UK)TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
WhitechapelTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
MisfitsTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2009)
SilkTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
In the FleshTV14 • International, British • TV Series (2013)
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
ZOMBOAT!Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
HunderbyTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Bleak HouseTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2005)
Daniel DerondaTVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (2002)
IntrudersTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2014)
The BisexualTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2018)
The AliensTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2016)
The Secret of Crickley HallTV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2012)
MaxxxTVMA • International, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Most Liked British TV
Upstairs DownstairsTV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2011)
Jane Eyre (2006)TVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (2006)
Sense and Sensibility (2008)TVPG • International, British • TV Series (2008)
Chewing GumTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2015)
The Mighty BooshTV14 • International, British • TV Series (2004)
The MusketeersTV14 • International, British • TV Series (2014)
MisfitsTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2009)
BanishedTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2015)
ZOMBOAT!Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Bleak HouseTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2005)
Daniel DerondaTVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (2002)
Shameless (UK)TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
WhitechapelTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
The Secret of Crickley HallTV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2012)
SilkTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
EmmaTVPG • British, Drama • TV Series
IntrudersTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2014)
HunderbyTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
In the FleshTV14 • International, British • TV Series (2013)
The AliensTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2016)
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
David CopperfieldTVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (1999)
Oliver Twist (2007)TV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
The BisexualTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2018)
MaxxxTVMA • International, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Five DaysTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2007)
Queen Elizabeth II: Passing of the Crown -- A Special Edition of 20/20British, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Years and YearsTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2019)
The American Royal BabyBritish, Biography • TV Series (2021)
Nature's Great EventsTVG • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2009)
A-Z
Absolutely FabulousTVPG • International, British • TV Series (1992)
Agatha Christie's MarpleTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2004)
The AliensTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2016)
The American Royal BabyBritish, Biography • TV Series (2021)
AtlantisTVPG • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
BanishedTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2015)
The BisexualTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2018)
Bleak HouseTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2005)
Chewing GumTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2015)
Daniel DerondaTVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (2002)
David CopperfieldTVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (1999)
EmmaTVPG • British, Drama • TV Series
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Five DaysTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2007)
Hard SunTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2018)
HarlotsTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2017)
HunderbyTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
In the FleshTV14 • International, British • TV Series (2013)
IntrudersTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Jane Eyre (2006)TVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (2006)
Killing EveTVMA • British, Thriller • TV Series (2018)
Love Island (UK)TVMA • International, British • TV Series (2015)
LutherTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Made in ChelseaTV14 • British, Reality • TV Series (2011)
MaxxxTVMA • International, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
The Mighty BooshTV14 • International, British • TV Series (2004)
MisfitsTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2009)
The MusketeersTV14 • International, British • TV Series (2014)
Nature's Great EventsTVG • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2009)
New TricksTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
The Office (U.K.)TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
Oliver Twist (2007)TV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
Peep ShowTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2003)
Penny DreadfulTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2014)
Pride and PrejudiceTV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (1995)
Queen Elizabeth II: Passing of the Crown -- A Special Edition of 20/20British, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
The Secret of Crickley HallTV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2012)
Sense and Sensibility (2008)TVPG • International, British • TV Series (2008)
Shameless (UK)TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
SherlockTV14 • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
SilkTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
Skins UKTVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2007)
This Way UpTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2019)
Top of the LakeTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2013)
The TudorsTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2007)
Upstairs DownstairsTV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2011)
Wheeler DealersTV14 • International, Automotive • TV Series (2003)
WhitechapelTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Years and YearsTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2019)
ZOMBOAT!Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2019)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.