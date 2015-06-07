Wheeler Dealers

Mike will travel across the UK, USA and Europe on his buying trips and then head back to the workshop passing some great locations on the way.He will head off to buy a Mustang and Willys Jeep in California, and Fiat Dino in Italy, a Renault Alpine in France and the rest around the UK.Mike will sort the good, bad and ugly as he logs on, grabs a bundle of car magazines and hits the car auctions in search of 'the one'. No doubt there will be several scrappers but eventually he'll find a 'cracker'. As he works hard he'll also enjoy the stunning sights and scenery as his mission takes him around the UK, the wonder of California and cultural highs of Europe.He'll take the cars for a scenic test drive before haggling for the best price. Once the deal is done he'll take the long trip to the workshop. Back at base Mike hands the car over to Edd. This might prove to be a bit tense as Edd is going to have to work flat out to bring these classic icons back to rude health. Expect plenty of banter and a few hissy fits as Mike and Edd clash over just how much work they need to do to turn a profit on their classy classics. There'll be a wide variety of jobs - in-depth mechanical repairs, stunning transformations, specialist technical solutions - but the emphasis all the time will be on entertainment, saving money, and a practical 'how to' for the audience at home.Mike will track down and visit parts suppliers and specialist engineering workshops to get whatever Edd needs to get the cars back on the road. This will give a fascinating insight for the audience into the world of classic car restoration. Edd will also get out of the workshop when appropriate to test drive a new gearbox or to check a handling fix has worked. Once the car has been restored, Mike and Edd will head out in their stunning motor for a test drive. Then it's down to Mike to sell the car for top price.