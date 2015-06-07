Reality show. Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.
Harlots
TVMA • Drama, British • TV Series (2017)
Margaret Wells struggles to reconcile her roles as brothel owner and mother to daughters Charlotte and Lucy. When her business comes under attack from Lydia Quigley, a rival madam with a ruthless streak, Margaret must fight back even if it means losing her family and possibly her life.
The Tudors
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2007)
The Tudors will present the rarely dramatized, tumultuous early years of King Henry VIII's nearly 40-year, omnipotent reign (1509-1547) of England. In addition to his famous female consorts, a 20+ year marriage to Catherine of Aragon and the infamous dalliance with Anne Boleyn, the series delves into Henry's most notable political relationship and the deconstruction of the Roman Catholic Church in England.
Skins UK
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2007)
Award winning and groundbreaking comedy drama, which follows the messy lives, loves, delirious highs and inevitable lows of a group of raucous teenage friends in Bristol.
Five Days
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2007)
The disappearance of a woman and her two children sets off a media frenzy and a frustrating police investigation in this HBO miniseries.
Coronation Street
TVPG • Drama, International • TV Series (1960)
Britain's favorite drama series Coronation Street is loved by millions of fans worldwide. For five decades we have been gripped by the domestic dramas of these ordinary people on the fictional cobbled street in Manchester. The roll call of iconic characters over the years is endless, with approximately 5,000 characters. The street has seen it all, from affairs of the heart to domestic disasters. With over 7,500 episodes there have been 39 births, 120 deaths and 88 weddings.
Penny Dreadful
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Some of literature's most terrifying characters, including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and iconic figures from the novel Dracula are lurking in the darkest corners of Victorian London. Penny Dreadful is a frightening psychological thriller that weaves together these classic horror origin stories into a new adult drama.
Miranda (TV)
TVPG • Comedy, International • TV Series (2009)
Written by and starring Miranda Hart as the impossibly clumsy Miranda who is back in her beloved joke shop with an ensemble cast of characters including her bossy mother, who is still desperately trying to marry her off, all watched over by her handsome friend Gary. Expect laughs from start to finish in this eccentric and affectionate family sitcom.
Top of the Lake
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
This powerful and haunting story from Oscar winning writer/director Jane Campion follows the story of a detective (Elisabeth Moss) who investigates the disappearance of a 12-year-old pregnant daughter of a local drug lord.
Atlantis
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Ancient Greek myths and legends are brought to life in this thrilling fantasy drama. Jason wakes up on the shores of a strange land. A wondrous place; a world of bull leaping, of snake haired Goddesses and vast palaces - this is the lost city of Atlantis.
The Office (U.K.)
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
The Office is a scathing satire of corporate life - full of backfiring practical jokes, failed flirting and all around bad behavior. Starring Ricky Gervais and Martin Freeman, this mockumentary series is one of the most renowned comedies of all time.
New Tricks
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2006)
A team of retired detectives with over 80 years service between them and very distinct personalities is recruited to re-examine unsolved crimes. Adapting to the new touchy-feely 21st-century isn't easy, as the three discover with plenty of comic results.
Pride and Prejudice
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (1995)
This is the definitive Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle. Witty Elizabeth Bennet charms smouldering, haughty Darcy against a backdrop of a picture postcard countryside, small-town assembly rooms and stately English homes.
Luther
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
On a moral crusade, with only his convictions for company, John Luther (Idris Elba) is a deeply troubled man, a philosophical cop possessed by the insoluble problem of evil and justice in a Godless world, who gets pulled to the very edge of temptation.
The Musketeers
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Breathing new life into the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas, The Musketeers is packed with action, adventure and romance. Set on the streets of 17th-century Paris, where law and order is more an idea than reality, the series follows the horse riding, sword-wielding Musketeers Athos, Aramis and Porthos. Far more than King Louis XIII's personal bodyguards, they ultimately stand resolutely for social justice: for honor, for valor, for love and for the thrill of it.
Prime Suspect (UK)
TVG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1991)
Drama starring the Oscar-winning Helen Mirren and from the distinguished novelist Lynda La Plante, been critically acclaimed on both sides of the Atlantic and has won numerous international awards, including a BAFTA. Detective Inspector Jane Tennison, a skilled top-class detective, battles to prove herself in a male-dominated world.
Lark Rise to Candleford
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2008)
Lark Rise, a small hamlet holding on to the past, and Candleford, a small market town bustling into the future, have a complicated relationship which is seen through the eyes of Laura, a young girl who visits both communities.
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (UK)
TVPG • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (1988)
The original improvisation show, in which anything can and will happen.
Misfits
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Meet Kelly, Nathan, Curtis, Alisha and Simon, five unruly teenagers forced to do community service as payback for their crimes. When a freak electrical storm hits their town, strange things begin to happen to them and they soon realize they've turned into superheroes. Each of them possess a power they didn't choose or want, a power which reveals each of their deepest, darkest insecurities. But while they just want to finish their community service and get through the challenges of everyday teenage life, fate has another task in store for them - they must save their town from the evil that has descended upon it. If you think life's tough for your average superhero, it's even tougher when you have a curfew...
Doc Martin
TVMA • Comedy, Medical • TV Series (2004)
The series follows Doc Martin as he turns his back on life as a celebrated London surgeon and moves to a sleepy Cornish village to become the local doctor. Despite his surgical brilliance, Doc Martin lacks any interpersonal skills and his bedside manner soon starts to upset his new patients.
Staged
Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2020)
David Tennant and Michael Sheen star as two actors whose West End play has been put on hold due to Covid-19, but whose director has persuaded them to carry on rehearsing online.
Horrible Histories (UK)
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Based on the best-selling books for kids (and for adults, but they just won't admit it), Horrible Histories is an energetic, surprising and unconventional take on history's most gruesome, unpleasant yet funniest moments.
Upstairs Downstairs
TV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2011)
Revival of the iconic '70s series set in a London townhouse in the late 1930s. When Rose returns to Eaton Place as housekeeper she soon finds that in both 'upstairs' and 'downstairs' worlds lie a labyrinth of secrets, lies and scandal.
This Way Up
Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2019)
This Way Up is a comedy drama about moving on, moving forward and trying to find happiness. Written by Aisling Bea (Living With Yourself, The Fall, Netflix The Comedy Line Up) she also stars as the charming and funny Aine, who is trying to pull her life back together after a “teeny little nervous breakdown". Her sister Shona, played by Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, Game Night, Pulling), is increasingly worried about both her sister and her own relationship issues with her boyfriend, played by Aasif Mandvi (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Halal in the Family) and the impending question of marriage.
DCI Banks
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Stephen Tompkinson and Andrea Lowe star as Chief Inspector Alan Banks and feisty Detective Sergeant Annie Cabbot in thrilling crime stories set in Yorkshire.
Absolutely Fabulous
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1992)
Jennifer Saunders leads an all-star cast as the outrageous, fashion-obsessed Edina in this multi award-winning comedy. Life would be one long party, if only Edina's nerdy daughter Saffron would stop complaining and start joining in like a normal teenager.
Banished
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2015)
In 1787 Britain banished its unwanted citizens to Sydney in Australia. They found it to be so barren and hostile that very few Englishmen wanted to set foot there. Somehow, in spite of famine, drought, escapes, hangings and floggings, the colony thrived.
The Mighty Boosh
TV14 • Comedy, British • TV Series (2004)
The Mighty Boosh is a multi-award-winning, bizarre comic fantasy with music, pop culture, animated sequences, puppets and special effects. The show follows Vince Noir and Howard Moon as they dream of a better life. These dreams are constantly frustrated by a string of wacky events and characters. A wild journey in the Artic Tundra and a run-in with a funky merman are just a few of the adventures that make Mighty Boosh unlike any show on television.
Peep Show
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2003)
Peep Show is a brand-new narrative comedy series seen through the eyes of the core characters. And in another inventive twist, each character’s inner thoughts can be heard – whether they be dark, stupid or embarrassingly overblown. At the center of Peep Show are Mark and Jeremy, who have an unhealthy reliance on one another – a dependence that can turn to frustration. Mark – in his cack-handed way – is in pursuit of the love of his life, co-worker Sophie (Olivia Colman), while Jeremy lives in awe of his idiotic and manipulative mate Superhans and their beautiful but brittle neighbor Toni.
Shameless (UK)
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
Meet the Gallagher family as they experience life on the edge in a blur of sexual adventures, triumphs, love, scams and petty crime on a Manchester housing estate. Just be thankful they're not your neighbours.
Hunderby
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
A young woman thought to be a spinster missionary is washed up on the beach. In an attempt to escape her terrible past, she assumes the name of Helene Blone and marries the local widowed pastor and master of Hunderby.
My Mad Fat Diary
Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
My Fat, Mad Teenage Diary takes a warm, hilarious and honest look at teenage life from the perspective of an overweight sixteen-year-old girl in mid 90s Lincolnshire.
Mr. Bean
TVG • Comedy, Family • TV Series (1990)
Mr Bean turns simple everyday tasks into chaotic situations and will leave you in stitches as he creates havoc wherever he goes. Rowan Atkinson's comic acting genius has created a highly original work for television winning many international awards. From the very first episode shown in 1990, the silent odd-ball has become known all over the world with only 14 episodes of the television series ever made.
Gordon Ramsay's The F Word
TVMA • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2005)
Gordon Ramsay's weekly food magazine show. A big, bold and fast-paced celebration of good food and good cooking, fueled by the irrepressible energy and passion of its dynamic host.
Paradox
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2009)
Detective Inspector Rebecca Flint meets space scientist Dr Christian King when a series of images are transmitted from space into his laboratory. The team races against time to put together the clues and try to prevent almost certain tragedy.
Blackadder
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1983)
Many great men have helped shape Britain's noble heritage. Others, like Edmund Blackadder (Rowan Atkinson), have not. From coward to cad and back again, Edmund surfaces throughout history with an assortment of cunning plans and serpentine banter.
The Secret of Crickley Hall
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2012)
A year after their little boy goes missing, Gabe and Eve and their two daughters move to Crickley Hall to try and escape the past. Strange things start to happen and Eve hears the voice of her missing son as time shifts between present day and 1943.
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
TV14 • Comedy, Science Fiction • TV Series (1981)
Based on the best-selling novel by Douglas Adams, this cult series features spectacular visual trickery and a generous helping of zany humour (perhaps from the Restaurant at the Edge of the Universe). Audiences will love it, sci-fi fans or not.
The Wrong Mans
Action, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Lowly office workers Sam (Matthew Baynton) and Phil (James Corden) have a knack for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. From being dragged into a deadly criminal conspiracy after answering someone else’s phone to being thrown into witness protection in Texas, ‘The Wrong Mans’ is chock-full of plot twists and bold new enemies at every turn.
The Only Way Is Essex
TVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2010)
Welcome to the glamorous world of Essex, where viewers get a chance to delve into the real lives of some of the most gorgeous people around, in a truly innovative living soap. The characters featured in this show are real people living their real lives. Viewers will see the tears, the tantrums and the triumphs just like a real soap opera.
GameFace
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Comedy series following Marcella as she spiritedly crashes her way through life, assisted by her dubious life-coach, best friends and ever-patient driving instructor. Bouncing back from a seismic break-up, clinging on to her dreams of becoming an actress, and - when she remembers her lessons - finally learning to drive, Marcella is on a mission to change her future for the better. Starring Roisin Conaty as Marcella and packed with wry and idiosyncratic observations, Gameface is a witty, tender and resonant comedy about navigating your thirties when you're under-prepared - but somehow always staying afloat.
The Aliens
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Aliens have landed in the UK and are now unwanted immigrants living in a walled off section of town. Lewis is a border guard making sure Aliens and humans remain separate, but when he discovers that he's half alien, his whole world is turned on its head.
The Split
TVMA • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2018)
'The Split' explores modern marriage and the legacy of divorce seen through the lens of the Defoes.
Primeval
TVPG • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
Evolutionary biologist professor Nick Cutter and his team battle creatures from the furthest shores of evolution that have mysteriously appeared in the present day.
Sense and Sensibility (2008)
TVPG • Drama, International • TV Series (2008)
Marianne Dashwood falls in love with the charming but unsuitable John Willoughby, ignoring her sister Elinor's warnings. Will the sisters learn that sense must mix with sensibility if they are to find happiness?
Bleak House
TVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (2005)
At the heart of this star-studded adaptation of the literary classic by Charles Dickens is the story of the icily beautiful Lady Dedlock, who nurses a dark secret, and the merciless lawyer Tulkinghorn, who seeks to uncover it.
Sally4ever
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
A woman swaps her relationship with a boring man for an impulsive affair with another woman--with outrageous consequences--in this series.
Scott & Bailey
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
Janet Scott and Rachel Bailey are Detective Constables in a Manchester Major Incident Team. Though dedicated to cracking their challenging cases, Scott and Bailey also have personal dramas to contend with in their lives outside the force.
Jane Eyre (2006)
TVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (2006)
The classic saga is brought vibrantly to life in this lavish and passionate adaptation of Charlotte Bronte's novel. After a wretched childhood as an orphan, Jane Eyre falls in love with the brooding Mr. Rochester and discovers the dark secrets of his past.
Intruders
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2014)
Based on Michael Marshall Smith's novel and written by Glen Morgan, Intruders is a paranormal thriller starring Mira Sorvino, John Simm, and James Frain about a secret society devoted to chasing immortality by seeking refuge in the bodies of others.
Whitechapel
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Modern Whitechapel is experiencing déjà vu with a series of murders that exactly copy those of perpetrated by Jack the Ripper. Can Detective Chandler, a rookie when it comes to murder cases, bring safety back to the streets of Whitechapel?
In the Flesh
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2013)
A war breaks out as humans battle to rid the planet of brain eating Zombies. After the living win, scientists subdue the Zombies and release these Partially Deceased Syndrome (PDS) sufferers back into the community.
Merlin
TV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2008)
The adventures of the legendary sorcerer as a young man.
Wasted
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Fantasy fanatic Morpheus is a dreamer, and his dreams take the form of his hero Sean Bean, who appears in full medieval garb as Morpheus’s spirit guide. With his guide, Morpheus takes on the epic quest of wasting his twenties in a sleepy British village.
Years and Years
TVMA • Drama, British • TV Series (2019)
Explore the day-to-day lives of the Lyons family--and all of the innovations and upheaval that come with it--in this limited drama series.
Getting On
Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Care for the elderly is the least glamorous area of the medical service. But in this comedy of characters, they are doing the best they can in a place where difficult choices are the order of the day.
The Fades
TV14 • Teen, Fantasy • TV Series (2011)
Seventeen-year-old Paul is haunted by apocalyptic dreams. Worse still, Paul is starting to see the Fades, spirits of the dead, all around him. The fate of humanity now rests in his hands.
Hard Sun
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn play detectives Charlie Hicks and Elaine Renko, partners and enemies, who seek to enforce the law and protect their loved ones in a world that every day slips closer to certain destruction. Charlie Hicks (Sturgess) is a family man and a great, committed officer. He’s also profoundly corrupt. Elaine Renko (Deyn) is a difficult and damaged, but utterly incorruptible officer. Thus, the two cops stand on different ends of the social and moral spectrum and also seriously distrust one other – and for good reason. But they must somehow learn to work together if they’re going to survive until the end of the world.
Bedlam
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
They think Bedlam Heights is the best address in the world, but little do they know their new home has a harrowing past.
Moone Boy
TV14 • Comedy, British • TV Series (2012)
Childhood sucks. Imaginary friends rule. “Moone Boy” is a quirky comedy about 12-year-old Martin Moone and his bearded, sarcastic, imaginary friend Sean (Chris O’Dowd, “Bridesmaids”). Martin’s imaginary pal plays the banjo, writes bad love poetry, and helps Martin navigate the challenges of his eccentric childhood. This semi-autobiographical series, written by and starring O’Dowd, was a critical hit in the UK and is now exclusively on Hulu.
The Bisexual
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2018)
After splitting with her long-term girlfriend, Leila is forced to move in with stranger and has-been novelist Gabe. Their worlds collide in deeply awkward and revealing ways as he becomes her unlikely wingman, helping her to navigate her new life dating men as well as women.
Maxxx
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
Sitcom that centres around formerly famous boyband star turned drug-shamed tabloid laughing stock Maxxx. He's down, but not out... he's trying to make a comeback to prove to the world - but mostly to his famous supermodel ex-girlfriend - that he's not the massive loser everyone says he is. But with his adopted teenage son, Amit, in serious need of daddy-advice, his cousin-slash-superfan-slash-stalker Rose popping up around every corner, and with most people thinking he's already dead, the journey back to stardom isn't going to be easy. Enter Tamzin, with her dreams of becoming an internationally respected manager. But with Maxxx as her only client, she certainly has her work cut out.
Maxxx offers an outrageous, rude and cringe-inducing peek behind the pop world's curtain at the drugs, sex, insecurity and fragile narcissism of those who seek validation and meaning in all the wrong places.
Daniel Deronda
TVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (2002)
Andrew Davies' adaptation of George Eliot's last, most ambitious novel, charts a love story set in Victorian high society. Torn between two women, Daniel embarks on a quest to discover his true identity. Fate however, leads to a surprising twist.
National Treasure
Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
Paul Finchley is one half of a popular comedy double-act with a successful career spanning several decades. However, his life is turned upside down when he is arrested after an accusation of rape in the 1990’s.
Silk
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
Martha Costello is a brilliant, passionate defense barrister with a reputation for defending the poor and downtrodden. She is about to embark on the next step of her career and apply for the highly prestigious Queen's Counsel.
Coupling
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
When a group of friends really get to thinking how to get what they want in love, the results are a wild mix of one-night stands, one-lunchtime stands, two-timing and partner-swapping.
Uncle
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Andy is a depressive man-child who is made to look after his neurotic nephew, Errol, after family circumstances force them together. Not a natural with kids or responsibility, he tries to keep his nephew out of trouble while being knee deep in it himself.
The Kennedys (2015)
TVPG • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Multi-generation family sitcom set in the 1970s, loosely based on Emma Kennedy's memoirs.
Inside No. 9
TV14 • Drama, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
A collection of darkly comic tales from the minds of the League of Gentlemen writers.
Hollyoaks
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (1995)
Hollyoaks is a glossy, fast-paced and engaging drama. Featuring top class acting and witty, evocative writing; the show has constantly raised the bar for teen entertainment.
