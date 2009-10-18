1 season available (1 episode)

The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours AfterThe Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After

In 2009, 46 years after he was shot, JFK will be gone for as long as he was alive. While the moments and hours after his tragic assassination were some of the most formative and important for our country.more

In 2009, 46 years after he was shot, JFK will be gone for as long...More

TVPGPoliticalHistoryDocuseriesTV Series2009
  • hd

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The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After

In 2009, 46 years after he was shot, JFK will be gone for as long as he was alive. While the moments and hours after his tragic assassination were some of the most formative and important for our country.

TVPGPoliticalHistoryDocuseriesTV Series2009
  • hd

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