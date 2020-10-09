Something strange is killing animals and sucking the blood from its victims.? Is this creature the mysterious Chupacabra of legend, or a gruesome new hybrid mutation?more
Something strange is killing animals and sucking the blood from i...More
Starring: Doug HajicekLoren ColemanTony Gerard Jr.
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Something strange is killing animals and sucking the blood from its victims.? Is this creature the mysterious Chupacabra of legend, or a gruesome new hybrid mutation?
Starring: Doug HajicekLoren ColemanTony Gerard Jr.Lynn RogersMaurice Clemons
About this Show
MonsterQuest: Mystery of the Chupacabra
Something strange is killing animals and sucking the blood from its victims.? Is this creature the mysterious Chupacabra of legend, or a gruesome new hybrid mutation?
Starring: Doug HajicekLoren ColemanTony Gerard Jr.Lynn RogersMaurice Clemons