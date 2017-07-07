In the 70 years since the famed Roswell UFO crash, there is a long history of allegations involving alien phenomena and their supposed government cover-ups. This special takes a hard look at the most famous, and lesser known, UFO reports.more
In the 70 years since the famed Roswell UFO crash, there is a lon...More
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In the 70 years since the famed Roswell UFO crash, there is a long history of allegations involving alien phenomena and their supposed government cover-ups. This special takes a hard look at the most famous, and lesser known, UFO reports.
About this Show
UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth
In the 70 years since the famed Roswell UFO crash, there is a long history of allegations involving alien phenomena and their supposed government cover-ups. This special takes a hard look at the most famous, and lesser known, UFO reports.