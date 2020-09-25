The "MonsterQuest" team is investigating sightings of dangerous ape like creatures across North America. Are these apes in the wild or a mysterious legend that stalks forests and swamps?more
The "MonsterQuest" team is investigating sightings of dangerous a...More
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The "MonsterQuest" team is investigating sightings of dangerous ape like creatures across North America. Are these apes in the wild or a mysterious legend that stalks forests and swamps?
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MonsterQuest: Dangerous Primates
The "MonsterQuest" team is investigating sightings of dangerous ape like creatures across North America. Are these apes in the wild or a mysterious legend that stalks forests and swamps?