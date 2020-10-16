They're huge, ferocious and frightening. They live in remote corners of the world. Are these real dragons descendants of prehistoric reptiles?more
They're huge, ferocious and frightening. They live in remote corn...More
Starring: Doug HajicekLoren ColemanTony Gerard Jr.
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They're huge, ferocious and frightening. They live in remote corners of the world. Are these real dragons descendants of prehistoric reptiles?
Starring: Doug HajicekLoren ColemanTony Gerard Jr.Lynn RogersMaurice Clemons
About this Show
MonsterQuest: The Hunt for Real Dragons
They're huge, ferocious and frightening. They live in remote corners of the world. Are these real dragons descendants of prehistoric reptiles?
Starring: Doug HajicekLoren ColemanTony Gerard Jr.Lynn RogersMaurice Clemons