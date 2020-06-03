1 season available

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges

TVPGRealityTV Series • 2020

In each episode, the best bladesmiths from all over the country come to the forge for

Season1
Episode 1

Short Sword Damascus

Three Forged in Fire champions return to the forge hoping to defeat one of our three judges: Ben Abbott, Dave Baker, or J Neilson. But first they will have to face off against each other.
Episode 2

Medieval Times

Three Forged in Fire Champions return with the hope of getting an opportunity to Beat a Judge. To determine which Champion will get to face Ben, Dave, or J -- the competitors will have their signature blades tested.
Episode 3

Duel Swords

Three Forged in Fire Champions return to the forge with one goal: Beating a Judge. First, they must face off against each other, testing their signature blades and recreating a weapon from the Forged in Fire vault.
Episode 4

Smith's Choice

Three Forged in Fire Champions return to the forge to compete for the chance to take on one of the judges. In this choose-your-own-adventure style competition, our Champions will decide their tests.
Episode 5

The No Can Can

Three Forged in Fire Champions return for an opportunity to take down a judge. However after a grueling round of testing, only two move forward to recreate a Falcata.
Episode 6

Rock Star Smiths

Three Forged in Fire Champions return to the forge looking to defeat one of our judges. In this musically themed competition, our smiths will have to slash through level one to have a chance to rock out a 9-Ringed Broadsword in their home forges.

About this Show

In each episode, the best bladesmiths from all over the country come to the forge for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to square off against our renowned Forged in Fire Masters in the highest stakes forging competition yet!

Judges: J. NeilsonDoug MarcaidaDavid BakerBen Abbott

Host: Wil Willis

