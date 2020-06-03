1 season available (6 episodes)
1 season available
(6 episodes)
About this Show
Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges
In each episode, the best bladesmiths from all over the country come to the forge for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to square off against our renowned Forged in Fire Masters in the highest stakes forging competition yet!
Judges: J. NeilsonDoug MarcaidaDavid BakerBen Abbott
Host: Wil Willis
