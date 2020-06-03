In each episode, the best bladesmiths from all over the country come to the forge for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to square off against our renowned Forged in Fire Masters in the highest stakes forging competition yet!more
In each episode, the best bladesmiths from all over the country c...More
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In each episode, the best bladesmiths from all over the country come to the forge for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to square off against our renowned Forged in Fire Masters in the highest stakes forging competition yet!
About this Show
Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges
In each episode, the best bladesmiths from all over the country come to the forge for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to square off against our renowned Forged in Fire Masters in the highest stakes forging competition yet!