From Truman to Trump, there has been a legacy of secrecy and controversy surrounding UFOs and extraterrestrials. In fact, Eisenhower, Nixon, Carter, and Reagan are each rumored to have had personal encounters.more
From Truman to Trump, there has been a legacy of secrecy and cont...More
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From Truman to Trump, there has been a legacy of secrecy and controversy surrounding UFOs and extraterrestrials. In fact, Eisenhower, Nixon, Carter, and Reagan are each rumored to have had personal encounters.
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UFOs: The White House Files
From Truman to Trump, there has been a legacy of secrecy and controversy surrounding UFOs and extraterrestrials. In fact, Eisenhower, Nixon, Carter, and Reagan are each rumored to have had personal encounters.