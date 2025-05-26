Kevin Costner's The West is an eight-part series that provides a fresh look at the epic history of the American West by delving into the desperate struggle for the land itself ? and how it still shapes the America we know today.more
Kevin Costner's The West is an eight-part series that provides a ...More
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Kevin Costner's The West is an eight-part series that provides a fresh look at the epic history of the American West by delving into the desperate struggle for the land itself ? and how it still shapes the America we know today.
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Kevin Costner's The West
Kevin Costner's The West is an eight-part series that provides a fresh look at the epic history of the American West by delving into the desperate struggle for the land itself ? and how it still shapes the America we know today.