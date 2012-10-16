Rockefeller, Vanderbilt, Carnegie, Astor, Ford and Morgan. Their names are part of history and synonymous with the American dream. These men transformed every industry they touched: oil, rail, steel, shipping, automobiles, and finance.more
Rockefeller, Vanderbilt, Carnegie, Astor, Ford and Morgan. Their ...More
Starring: Campbell ScottH.W. BrandsMark Cuban
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Rockefeller, Vanderbilt, Carnegie, Astor, Ford and Morgan. Their names are part of history and synonymous with the American dream. These men transformed every industry they touched: oil, rail, steel, shipping, automobiles, and finance.
Starring: Campbell ScottH.W. BrandsMark CubanDonny DeutschA.J. Achinger
About this Show
The Men Who Built America
Rockefeller, Vanderbilt, Carnegie, Astor, Ford and Morgan. Their names are part of history and synonymous with the American dream. These men transformed every industry they touched: oil, rail, steel, shipping, automobiles, and finance.
Starring: Campbell ScottH.W. BrandsMark CubanDonny DeutschA.J. Achinger