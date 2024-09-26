1 season available (1 episode)

Beauty and the Cheat

An Ivy League graduate and his college girlfriend embark on a daring crime spree in affluent downtown Philadelphia. Armed with their good looks and charm they dupe unsuspecting victims all to live a life of luxury and riches. Their lavish exploits, targeting friends, neighbors, colleagues, and strangers, come crashing down after one critical mistake leads police to their door, unveiling a sensational criminal lifestyle. Dubbed the modern-day "Bonnie and Clyde," their audacious escapades become a media sensation and leave the posh community questioning if they too were unsuspecting victims.more

News and InformationDocumentariesTV Series2024

Beauty and the Cheat

An Ivy League graduate and his college girlfriend embark on a daring crime spree in affluent downtown Philadelphia. Armed with their good looks and charm they dupe unsuspecting victims all to live a life of luxury and riches. Their lavish exploits, targeting friends, neighbors, colleagues, and strangers, come crashing down after one critical mistake leads police to their door, unveiling a sensational criminal lifestyle. Dubbed the modern-day "Bonnie and Clyde," their audacious escapades become a media sensation and leave the posh community questioning if they too were unsuspecting victims.

News and InformationDocumentariesTV Series2024

