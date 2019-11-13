1 season available (3 episodes)

Unsolved

NewsTV Series2019

More than 750 people are missing from Houston and the surrounding towns of the major ...more

More than 750 people are missing from Houston and the surrounding towns of the major Texas city.

Season1
Episode 1

Texas Killing Fields

The Texas Killing Fields. It's a stretch of interstate from Houston down to the Gulf of Mexico dubbed "Highway to Hell" where dozens of women have gone missing and bodies dumped. When no one cares, these women go unreported and the cases go unsolved.
Episode 2

Gone Too Cold

Life in small town South Texas is simpler. Awful things are not supposed to happen here, but they do. Daughters don't come home and good fathers are ambushed. So, when their faces have faded from the headlines do their cases gone cold go unsolved forever?
Episode 3

Evidence Doesn’t Talk

Surveillance is life today. Security cameras are supposed to make us feel safe and when unsafe things happen, it can be the key to solving a crime. But when the best video can't ID a murderer, will a case gone cold go unsolved forever?

About this Show

Unsolved

More than 750 people are missing from Houston and the surrounding towns of the major Texas city. Among the missing are mothers written off by police as runaways. They are hardworking couples who have been targeted. And they are upstanding members of their community who simply slowed down to give someone a ride. Some have been found, their bodies dumped in the infamous Texas Killing Fields. Others have vanished and their cases gone cold. A year turns into five years, turns into a decade and it gets harder and harder for investigators to generate new leads. But, detectives quietly keep working. They work for the women whose stories are forgotten. They work for the families ripped apart by seemingly random attacks. DNA is tested as evidence, sketches are drawn of the missing, surveillance video of a suspect is circulated among media in hopes of closing a case. But when the missing go unreported, victims faces have long since faded from the headlines and even the best video can't identify a murderer, do their cases go unsolved forever?

