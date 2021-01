The lives of the Domínguez family will change forever after the disappearance of Elisa (Montserrat Prats), one of the daughters of Raimundo Domínguez (Francisco Melo) and Francisca Correa (Sigrid Alegría). Once she disappears, the secrets of every member of her family as well as her friends come to light. As the search for Elisa and possible suspects moves forward, paranoia sets in, matters that were supposed to be buried reappear, and recriminations among family members start to fly.