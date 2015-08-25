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Horror Movies

Horror Thrillers
Halloween: The Curse of Michael MyersHalloween: The Curse of Michael Myers
Proving that evil never dies, Michael Myers returns for another bloody killing spree in this sixth Halloween film. This time, Michael reveals a strange connection to the ancient Druids while hacking a gory path through Haddonfield in search of his niece. Relentless psychiatrist Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence in his final performance) leads the charge to stop the madman.
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1995)
The Transporter RefueledThe Transporter Refueled
A former mercenary finds himself caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse after he's recruited for a heist job by a crew of femme fatales.
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Final Destination 5Final Destination 5
Death returns to claim the lucky survivors of a deadly bridge collapse in this fifth frightening installment in the series.
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2011)
Halloween: ResurrectionHalloween: Resurrection
Michael Myers comes home--again--in this eighth terrifying installment in the 'Halloween' series.
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2002)
Bring Her BackBring Her Back
A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother in this nerve-shredding possession horror from the breakout directors of Talk to Me starring Academy Award®-nominee Sally Hawkins.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Happy Death DayHappy Death Day
After being brutally killed on the night of her birthday, college student Tree Gelbman finds herself reliving the day of her murder over and over...and over. As each day repeats, Tree must sift through all of the mundane details to identify her killer and put an end to the nightmare.
PG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2017)
CompanionCompanion
Three couples gather at a remote lake house, setting off genre-blending tale of love, deceit and revenge.
R • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
OpusOpus
A young writer (Ayo Edebiri) is invited to the remote compound of a legendary pop star (John Malkovich) who mysteriously disappeared thirty years ago. Surrounded by the star's cult of sycophants and intoxicated journalists, she finds herself in the middle of his twisted plan.
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
Red Riding HoodRed Riding Hood
Who's afraid of the Big Bad Wolf? In this case, a rural village quakes in fear of the monstrous evil that has awoken in this terrifying take on the classic fairy tale. With residents being slaughtered during the full moon, the lovely maiden Valerie learns of her mysterious connection to the beast -- who may be closer to her than she could imagine. Meanwhile, the arrival of a sadistic werewolf hunter portends a vicious witch hunt that leads to a chilling confrontation in which no one is safe...not even at grandmother's house.
PG-13 • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2011)
A History of ViolenceA History of Violence
Quiet, respected diner owner Tom Stall is forced to resort to violence after he is accosted by two mob goons who claim to know him. Tom is hailed as a hero, but it isn't long before more of the bad guys show up ... and questions begin to arise about Tom's past.
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2005)
The WolfmanThe Wolfman
Returning home after the mysterious slaughter of his brother proves to be one howl of a bad time for a young nobleman in this terrifying remake of the 1941 werewolf classic. Attacked by an unseen creature, Lawrence Talbot begins to undergo a bizarre transformation that culminates on the night of the full moon -- a metamorphosis that proves deadly to the local villagers.
R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
The Killing of a Sacred DeerThe Killing of a Sacred Deer
In this film by acclaimed director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite), Colin Farrell plays an alcoholic surgeon who, after losing a patient on his operating table, tries to expiate his guilt by forming a relationship with the deceased's son. However, the teenager hides a sinister plan, and the doctor will be forced to make an unthinkable sacrifice.
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
Ready or Not 2: Here I ComeReady or Not 2: Here I Come
The next level of the nightmarish game begins — double or nothing.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Lord of the FliesLord of the Flies
English schoolboys (James Aubrey, Tom Chapin, Hugh Edwards), stranded on a desert island without adults, soon turn savage.
TV14 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1963)
MaMa
A group of teens run afoul of a deranged woman (Octavia Spencer) who lets them party in her basement.
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
HereticHeretic
Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse. Co-starring Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. Written & directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods.
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
A Perfect Murder
Shady trader Michael Douglas concocts a devious plan for whacking his two-timing wife in this update of Hitchcock's 'Dial M for Murder.'
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1998)
Open WaterOpen Water
A couple is stranded in shark-infested waters during a tour-boat excursion in this harrowing thriller.
R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Case 39
Renee Zellweger stars in this terrifying, supernatural thriller about a social worker who has been assigned the unusual and disturbing case of Lillith Sullivan-a girl with a strange and mysterious past.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2009)
ObsessedObsessed
A successful professional with a beautiful wife finds his idyllic life threatened by a temp in his office - a sexy blonde who just can't take "no" for an answer! A sultry, explosive thriller, with Ali Larter.
PG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Underworld: EvolutionUnderworld: Evolution
With the exposure of well-kept secrets and the tough resolve of one betrayed Vampire warrior, a centuries-long struggle between vicious predators has reached new heights of fierceness.
R • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Jurassic ParkJurassic Park
Eccentric millionaire John Hammond has invited three dinosaur experts to see his new amusement park before it opens. The park is on an island off Costa Rica and is populated by actual, living dinosaurs Hammond has created using DNA harvested from prehistoric insects. The scientists are joined by Hammond's two grandchildren during their preview of the park and the group is enjoying the tour in their computer-controlled cars until a storm knocks out power on the island. A park employee who wants to steal some of the dinosaur embryos takes advantage of the situation and sabotages the system, inadvertently causing the gigantic beasts to go on a rampage and forcing all the humans on the island to flee for their lives.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
Tales from the Hood
Three young hustlers, searching for stolen drugs in a mortuary, become enchanted by the supernatural tales told by the undertaker.
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1995)
House at the End of the StreetHouse at the End of the Street
Upon moving to her dream house, Elissa faces the dark past of a small town.
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
PearlPearl
The second part in Ti West's "X" horror trilogy reveals the violent origin story of Pearl (Mia Goth), a psychopathic farm girl with dreams of stardom. "Terrifically accomplished and horribly gripping, with...dashes of Psycho and The Wizard of Oz" (The Guardian). Co-starring David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland, and Emma Jenkins-Purro.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
SinisterSinister
True crime novelist Ellison Oswald is so desperate to repeat the success of his first book that he moves his family into a home that served as the setting of a brutal murder. But instead of inspiration, Ellison finds a box of mysterious home movies in the attic that seem to point to unspeakable terrors -- ones that could threaten his entire family.
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
MaXXXineMaXXXine
In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Shutter Island
Martin Scorsese's thriller with Leonardo DiCaprio as a U.S. Marshal investigating an increasingly bizarre case at an Alcatraz-like asylum.
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2010)
ScreamScream
Sidney has more than her share of teenage angst to cope with. Her mom was murdered a year ago, her dad is perpetually away on business, and her boyfriend Billy is pressuring her to go all the way. As if that weren't enough, a brilliant serial killer has begun to terrorize Sidney's quiet hometown, including her high school classmate Casey Becker. With the calculated genius of a perfect predator, the killer is using his love of scary movies to turn the town upside down - taking everything he knows about the genre to trick his victims, outwit the police and throw his pursuers off base. Now, no one is safe - and everyone is a suspect.
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1996)
Black Water
In the swamps of Northern Australia, a killer crocodile stalks a pregnant woman, her boyfriend and her sister.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2007)
The Strangers: Chapter 3
Maya squares off against the masked killers one last time in a brutal, full-circle reckoning of survival and revenge.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
The Nun IIThe Nun II
1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face to face with Valak, the demon nun. Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell and Bonnie Aarons star in this film from "The Conjuring" universe.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
LonglegsLonglegs
In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The Lost World: Jurassic ParkThe Lost World: Jurassic Park
Dinosaurs run amok once again in Steven Spielberg's blistering, effects-laden sequel, which finds a group of scientists and hunters trapped on an island teeming with prehistoric monsters.
PG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1997)
Jurassic Park IIIJurassic Park III
After being persuaded by a wealthy businessman to conduct an aerial tour of Isla Sorna, InGen's second site for a failed Jurassic Park experiment, Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) discovers the true reason for his invitation. A tragic accident maroons the party of seven, and they must attempt to escape with their lives.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2001)
Deliver Us from EvilDeliver Us from Evil
A veteran NYPD sergeant who has seen more than his share of horrifying events finds himself pushed to the limit when he begins investigating a series of particularly disturbing and inexplicable crimes.
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2014)
HannibalHannibal
A serial killer eludes an Italian cop, an FBI agent and a former victim.
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2001)
The Presence
A woman is stalked by a ghost when she travels to a remote cabin. When her boyfriend arrives, she begins to exhibit irrational behavior as the line between sanity and possession blurs.
PG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2010)
The HomeThe Home
In this horror-thriller from the director of The Purge, a rebellious youth (Pete Davidson) uncovers a chilling secret about a retirement home.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Scream 2Scream 2
Ghostface returns to terrorize Sidney Prescott in this funny, frightening follow-up that breaks all the rules of slasher sequels.
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1997)
LifeLife
An international space crew discovers life on Mars.
R • Thriller, Aliens • Movie (2017)
We Bury the DeadWe Bury the Dead
After a catastrophic military disaster, the dead don’t just rise - they hunt. Ava (Daisy Ridley) searches for her missing husband, but what she finds is far more terrifying.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Friend Request
Laura is a popular college student who graciously accepts an online friend request from Marina, a young social outcast. To everyone's shock, Marina takes her own life after Laura decides to unfriend her. Soon, a disturbing and mysterious video appears on Laura's profile and her contacts slowly dwindle. When her friends suddenly begin to die one by one, the frightened young woman must figure out a way to stop the carnage before it's too late.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Jungle (2017)Jungle (2017)
A group of friends join a guide for a trek into the Bolivian jungle, searching for an Indian village. The men soon realize that the jungle is a difficult place to be.
R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Shell
Desperate to reclaim her career, once-beloved actress Samantha Lake gets drawn into the glamorous world of wellness mogul Zoe Shannon, only to uncover a monstrous truth beneath the seemingly flawless surface.
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2024)
Abattoir
From the director of Saw II, III & IV. He's been expecting you.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2016)
The Hand That Rocks the CradleThe Hand That Rocks the Cradle
A suspenseful and seductive reimagining of the psychological thriller.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
ImaginaryImaginary
A young woman returns to her childhood home only to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and very unhappy she left.
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Bones
After being betrayed and murdered, the self-proclaimed 'protector' of an inner-city neighborhood rises from the dead to exact vengeance on the children of his killer.
R • Horror, Crime • Movie (2001)
10 Cloverfield Lane
Monsters come in many forms… 10 Cloverfield Lane from producer J.J. Abrams and director Dan Trachtenberg. Starring John Goodman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and John Gallagher, Jr.
PG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
The BoogeymanThe Boogeyman
From the mind of Stephen King, high school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister, Sawyer, are still reeling from the recent death of their mother. They're not getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who's dealing with his own intense pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their house seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Insidious: The Red DoorInsidious: The Red Door
Ten years after Josh and Dalton Lambert were hypnotized into forgetting their astral journey into The Further, father and son must once again delve behind the Red Door when the demons that were once suppressed return to haunt the family.
PG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2023)
Somewhere QuietSomewhere Quiet
After escaping a brutal kidnapping, a woman retreats with her husband to his Cape Cod family compound. Experiencing eerie nightmares and haunting visions, her sense of reality further deteriorates, fracturing their already damaged relationship.
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Hallow RoadHallow Road
Multi-award-winning actors Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys play parents in a race against time when they receive a distressing late-night phone call from their daughter, after she hits another young woman while driving the father’s car. As they head deeper into the night, disturbing revelations threaten to tear the family apart - they might not be the only ones driving down Hallow Road.
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
Run.Run.
There’s something unnatural about the relationship between Chloe (Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in isolation, controlling every move since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only starting to grasp.
PG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2020)
Vicious
Polly receives a mysterious box that comes with instructions to place three things inside: something you need, something you hate, and something you love. What begins as a strange ritual quickly unravels into a waking nightmare as she becomes trapped in a terrifying world where reality bends and memory betrays. As time slips away, she must confront the darkness not just around her, but within her, before it consumes everything and everyone she's ever known.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The AstronautThe Astronaut
When an astronaut (Kate Mara) crash lands back to Earth, a General (Laurence Fishburne) places her in quarantine for rehabilitation and testing. As disturbing events unfold, she fears that something extraterrestrial has followed her home.
Not Rated • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
ThanksgivingThanksgiving
A year after a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer decides to terrorize Plymouth, Massachusetts — the birthplace of the infamous holiday. Killing the residents one by one, what begins as a random massacre soon reveals itself to be part of a sinister revenge plot. Will the townspeople find out who the killer is and survive the festivities ... or will they become guests at his twisted Thanksgiving dinner?
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
KeeperKeeper
While on a weekend getaway at a remote cabin, Liz (Tatiana Maslany) and Malcolm's (Rossif Sutherland) romantic retreat takes a dark turn when a sinister presence unveils the cabin's chilling past.
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Don't Breathe 2Don't Breathe 2
Norman will tap into even darker instincts to recover a young girl that was taken from him.
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2021)
Bodies Bodies BodiesBodies Bodies Bodies
When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.
R • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Body Cam
While investigating the murder of a fellow officer, veteran Renee Lomito discovers a mysterious figure in the body cam footage. Haunted by visions of the event, she suspects something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. Now, in a race against time to find the one person who can stop these killings, Renee uncovers a sinister secret among the police force surrounding the shooting and cover-up of an unarmed youth.
R • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2020)
No One Will Save YouNo One Will Save You
In this captivating sci-fi psychological thriller, a young woman who’s been alienated from her community finds herself in an action-packed face-off with a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
The Autopsy of Jane DoeThe Autopsy of Jane Doe
Coroners are mystified by an unidentified corpse until a series of terrifying events make it clear: Jane Doe may not be dead. Brian Cox, Emile Hirsch star in supernatural shocker.
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2016)
Spell
After surviving a plane crash in rural Appalachia, a man tries to break free from a woman's dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon.
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
TarotTarot
A group of friends unknowingly unleashes the unspeakable evil of a cursed Tarot deck.
PG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2024)
Good BoyGood Boy
A loyal dog moves to a rural family home with his owner Todd, only to discover supernatural forces lurking in the shadows. As dark entities threaten his human companion, the brave pup must fight to protect the one he loves most.
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Fantasy IslandFantasy Island
A horror adaptation of the popular '70s TV show about a magical island resort.
PG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2020)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
Dracula slakes his blood thirst and begins a renewed search for love in New Orleans in this horror film. Freed from the confines of a bank vault where he was imprisoned by Abraham Van Helsing, the legendary vampire begins a terrifying spree throughout the French Quarter ... while the equally ageless slayer Van Helsing follows him there.
R • Horror, Action • Movie (2000)
No ExitNo Exit
Stranded by a blizzard, a young woman is forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. Discovering an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, she embarks on a terrifying mission to discover who among them is the kidnapper.
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2022)
Slashers
The Strangers: Chapter 2R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
American PsychoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2000)
XR • Horror • Movie (2022)
PearlR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
MaXXXineR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Strange HarvestR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
InheritanceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Ugly StepsisterNot Rated • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Alone at NightNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
The Cabin in the WoodsTV14 • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Saint ClareThriller, Mystery • Movie (2024)
MaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
UsR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
ScreamR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1996)
Scream 3R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Scream 2R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1997)
Bloody Axe WoundTVMA • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2024)
BarbarianR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2022)
Hell of a SummerR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2023)
In a Violent NatureNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
SlotherhousePG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
HellraiserR • Horror • Movie (2022)
Willy's WonderlandAction, Horror • Movie (2021)
FreshR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2022)
Flesh & BloodTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
All That We DestroyTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Horror Comedies
Scream 4R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2011)
ZombielandR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Zombieland: Double TapR • Action and Adventure, Horror • Movie (2019)
BeetlejuicePG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1988)
GremlinsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
Gremlins 2: The New BatchPG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1990)
SpontaneousR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Scouts Guide to the Zombie ApocalypseR • Action, Horror • Movie (2015)
The Monster SquadPG-13 • Adventure, Horror • Movie (1987)
Tales From the Darkside: The MovieR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (1990)
RumpelstiltskinR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (1995)
Jennifer's BodyR • Satire, Horror • Movie (2009)
Scary Movie 2R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2001)
VampsPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
Boy Eats GirlR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Tales From the Hood 2R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2018)
The HatchingR • Horror, Fantasy • Movie (2014)
Tales from the HoodR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1995)
Tales from the Hood 3TVMA • Drama, Horror • Movie (2020)
Black SheepComedy, Horror • Movie (2006)
The Cabin in the WoodsTV14 • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2011)
TuskR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2014)
The BlackeningR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2023)
Vampire in BrooklynR • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (1995)
PearlR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Ready or Not 2: Here I ComeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Evil Dead IIR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (1987)
The LiabilityR • Action, Crime • Movie (2013)
Scream 3R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Scream 2R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1997)
ScreamR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1996)
Bodies Bodies BodiesR • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Queens of the DeadTVMA • LGBTQ+, Horror • Movie (2025)
PiranhaR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2010)
They Will Kill YouR • Horror, Action • Movie (2026)
Send HelpR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2026)
The Mean OneHorror, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Happy Death DayPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2017)
Clown in a CornfieldR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
The Ugly StepsisterNot Rated • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
The Ugly Stepsister (Eng Dub)Not Rated • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
ShellR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2024)
Bloody Axe WoundTVMA • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2024)
Hell of a SummerR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2023)
ThanksgivingR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
The MonkeyR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Death of a UnicornR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Get AwayR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2024)
OpusR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
The ParentingR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
NightbitchR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Beetlejuice BeetlejuicePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
CarvedTVMA • Thriller, Comedy • Movie (2024)
AbracadaverNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
I Was a Teenage ZombieTV14 • Comedy, Horror • Movie (1987)
The Machine That Kills Bad PeopleTVMA • Drama, Classics • Movie (1952)
HouseInternational, Drama • Movie (1977)
Raging GraceComedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
SlotherhousePG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
AppendageTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
Little MonstersR • Black Stories, Horror • Movie (2019)
New on Hulu
Personal ShopperR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
HereticR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
The PossessionPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Blumhouse's Truth or Dare: Unrated Director's CutTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
CarrieR • Classics, Horror • Movie (1976)
MiseryR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1990)
ZombielandR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Blumhouse's Truth or DarePG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2018)
Interview With the VampireR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1994)
Zombieland: Double TapR • Action and Adventure, Horror • Movie (2019)
Final Destination 2R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2003)
Talk to MeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
BeetlejuicePG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1988)
The Final DestinationR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2009)
The CraftTV14 • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (1996)
MenR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
GremlinsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
Final DestinationR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2000)
Gremlins 2: The New BatchPG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1990)
SpontaneousR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Scouts Guide to the Zombie ApocalypseR • Action, Horror • Movie (2015)
PhantomsR • Horror • Movie (1998)
Psicópata: El asesino del conejo blancoInternational, Latino • Movie (2026)
The BabysitterR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1995)
The Monster SquadPG-13 • Adventure, Horror • Movie (1987)
MimicR • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
Mimic 3: SentinelR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2003)
The GiftR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2000)
Jacob's LadderR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1990)
Tales From the Darkside: The MovieR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (1990)
RumpelstiltskinR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (1995)
The Crow: City of AngelsR • Fantasy, Horror • Movie (1996)
Obsessed en EspañolPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2009)
HannibalR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2001)
SinisterR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
Case 39R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2009)
The Prophecy: ForsakenR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Wes Craven Presents: TheyPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2002)
The UninvitedPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2009)
The ProphecyR • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (1995)
The Last Exorcism Part IIPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2013)
A Perfect MurderR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1998)
HaunterTV14 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2013)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000R • Horror, Action • Movie (2000)
Area 51R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2015)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
The RuinsHorror, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The Prophecy 3: The AscentR • Horror • Movie (2000)
The HauntingPG-13 • Horror • Movie (1999)
House at the End of the StreetPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
AfflictedR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2013)
The Devil InsideR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Event HorizonR • Aliens, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
The Prophecy IIR • Horror • Movie (1998)
The Prophecy: UprisingR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2005)
MaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
SpellR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: AscensionR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2003)
The RelicR • Drama, Horror • Movie (1997)
Jennifer's BodyR • Satire, Horror • Movie (2009)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
CurveR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Underworld AwakeningTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
ReclaimR • Action, Crime • Movie (2014)
Navy Seals Vs. ZombiesTVMA • Horror, Action • Movie (2015)
Careful What You Wish ForR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Tales from the Crypt Presents: Bordello of BloodR • Horror • Movie (1996)
Scary Movie 2R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2001)
VampsPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
Underworld: Rise Of The LycansR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Popular
The CraftTV14 • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (1996)
Halloween H2O: 20 Years LaterR • Horror • Movie (1998)
Halloween: The Curse of Michael MyersR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1995)
Beetlejuice BeetlejuicePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterR • Horror, Action and Adventure • Movie (2012)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Final Destination 5R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2011)
Halloween: ResurrectionR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2002)
Bring Her BackR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Happy Death DayPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2017)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
OpusR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
Red Riding HoodPG-13 • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2011)
A History of ViolenceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2005)
The WolfmanR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
The Killing of a Sacred DeerR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
DoomR • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2005)
Dawn of the DeadR • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (2004)
Ready or Not 2: Here I ComeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Lord of the FliesTV14 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1963)
MaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
XR • Horror • Movie (2022)
HereticR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
A Perfect MurderR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1998)
Send HelpR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2026)
Open WaterR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Case 39R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Scary Movie 2R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2001)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Underworld: EvolutionR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
Tales from the HoodR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1995)
House at the End of the StreetPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
Jennifer's BodyR • Satire, Horror • Movie (2009)
PearlR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Tales from the Hood 3TVMA • Drama, Horror • Movie (2020)
SinisterR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
Underworld AwakeningTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
The SporeR • Horror • Movie (2021)
MaXXXineR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon CityR • Action, Horror • Movie (2021)
Shutter IslandR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2010)
ScreamR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1996)
Return to Silent HillR • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2026)
Event HorizonR • Aliens, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
Underworld: Rise Of The LycansR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Black WaterR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2007)
ScannersR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (1981)
PhantomsR • Horror • Movie (1998)
The Strangers: Chapter 3R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
NosferatuR • Horror, Drama • Movie (2024)
The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach FrankenshteynR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2026)
The Nun IIR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
LonglegsR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The Lost World: Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1997)
Jurassic Park IIIPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2001)
TogetherR • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (2025)
Deliver Us from EvilR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2014)
HannibalR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2001)
The PresencePG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2010)
The HomeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Scream 2R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1997)
LifeR • Thriller, Aliens • Movie (2017)
We Bury the DeadR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Friend RequestR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Jungle (2017)R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2017)
ShellR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2024)
AbattoirR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Scream 3R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Trending Horror
The PossessionPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Demon in the White HousePG • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
The Devil Made Me Do ItTV14 • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Wes Craven Presents: TheyPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2002)
ManiacTVMA • Drama, Horror • Movie (2012)
Death of a UnicornR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
PhobicTV14 • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2020)
Mimic 3: SentinelR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Devil's Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine WarrenTV14 • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
HaunterTV14 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2013)
Paranormal Activity 4R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
Ginger Snaps 2: UnleashedR • Fantasy, Horror • Movie (2004)
VampyrTVPG • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (1932)
EquinoxPG • Horror, Thriller • Movie (1970)
Friend RequestR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Alien Invasion: Hudson ValleyTVPG • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Camp Pleasant LakeTVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Inu-OhPG-13 • Fantasy, Anime • Movie (2022)
DashcamR • Horror • Movie (2022)
The CuredR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
Häxan: Witchcraft Through the AgesTV14 • Horror • Movie (1922)
Vampires in AmericaTV14 • Horror • Movie (2022)
CarriersPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2009)
SlayerHorror, Action • Movie (2006)
Game of AssassinsR • Action, Horror • Movie (2013)
The RelicR • Drama, Horror • Movie (1997)
Paranormal Activity: The Marked OnesR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2014)
EraserheadTVMA • Drama, Horror • Movie (1977)
The Exorcism of Roland DoeTV14 • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
All Monsters AttackG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1969)
Tales From the Hood 2R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Dragon EyesR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
Culture ShockTVMA • Latino, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Final Destination 2R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2003)
Tales from the HoodR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1995)
Organ TrailR • Western, Horror • Movie (2023)
The Terror ExperimentAction, Horror • Movie (2010)
The LiabilityR • Action, Crime • Movie (2013)
MonstrousPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2022)
The Autopsy of Jane DoeR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2016)
UndertoneR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Blumhouse's Truth or DarePG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2018)
Open WaterR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Amityville Horror HouseR • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
OrphanR • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2009)
The Mean OneHorror, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Resident Evil: Vendetta en EspañolR • Animation, Spanish • Movie (2017)
Would You RatherTVMA • Drama, Horror • Movie (2012)
The Curse of Robert the DollTV14 • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Evil Dead IIR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (1987)
TuskR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Personal ShopperR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
Knock KnockR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2015)
The Killing of a Sacred DeerR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
The Final DestinationR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2009)
Rosemary's BabyR • Drama, Horror • Movie (1968)
Scary Movie 2R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2001)
America's Scariest Halloween Attractions 2TVPG • Horror • Movie (2007)
PiranhaR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2010)
The MummyPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
The HauntingPG-13 • Horror • Movie (1999)
Tales From the Darkside: The MovieR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (1990)
Battle of the DamnedR • Action, Horror • Movie (2013)
Alien Abduction: Travis WaltonTVPG • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: AscensionR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2003)
It Comes at NightR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2R • Horror • Movie (2000)
The Current OccupantTVMA • Horror • Movie (2020)
47 Meters DownPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
Non-StopPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Most Liked Horror
Send HelpR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2026)
Ready or Not 2: Here I ComeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
TogetherR • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (2025)
The Hand That Rocks the CradleR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The AstronautNot Rated • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
The HomeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
OsirisNot Rated • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
We Bury the DeadR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
WerewolvesR • Horror, Action • Movie (2024)
The MonkeyR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
LonglegsR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Return to Silent HillR • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2026)
Don't Breathe 2R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2021)
Good BoyPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon CityR • Action, Horror • Movie (2021)
Hallow RoadThriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
Psycho KillerR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Silent ZoneR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
ScreamR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1996)
GremlinsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
Dangerous AnimalsR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Alien: RomulusR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2024)
SinnersR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Clown in a CornfieldR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
TarotPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2024)
Late Night with the DevilR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2023)
Strange HarvestR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
WeaponsR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
ThanksgivingR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
Would You RatherTVMA • Drama, Horror • Movie (2012)
BarbarianR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2022)
AshR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
Jennifer's BodyR • Satire, Horror • Movie (2009)
SinisterR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
Shelby OaksR • Horror • Movie (2024)
KeeperR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
HereticR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
The Ugly StepsisterNot Rated • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Hell of a SummerR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2023)
The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach FrankenshteynR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2026)
The Ugly Stepsister (Eng Dub)Not Rated • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
OddityR • International, Horror • Movie (2024)
Get AwayR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2024)
It FeedsNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
XR • Horror • Movie (2022)
PresenceR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Run.PG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2020)
LifeR • Thriller, Aliens • Movie (2017)
No One Will Save YouPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
AzraelR • Action, Horror • Movie (2024)
The Cabin in the WoodsTV14 • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2011)
No ExitR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2022)
FreshR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2022)
Insidious: The Red DoorPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2023)
ArcadianR • Horror, Action • Movie (2024)
The Pope’s ExorcistR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2023)
The Rule of Jenny PenR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2024)
NosferatuR • Horror, Drama • Movie (2024)
Fear BelowR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Scream 2R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1997)
Fantasy IslandPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2020)
StayTVMA • Romance, Horror • Movie (2025)
The Conjuring: Last RitesR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
TrapPG-13 • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2024)
PearlR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Night ShiftHorror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The InvitationPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
The InheritanceNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Scream 3R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2000)
A-Z
10 Cloverfield LanePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
13R • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
The 39 StepsTVG • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (1935)
47 Meters DownPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
47 Meters Down: UncagedPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
AbattoirR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2016)
AbracadaverNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterR • Horror, Action and Adventure • Movie (2012)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Abraham's Boys: A Dracula StoryR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
AfflictedR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2013)
AfraidPG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Afraid en EspañolPG-13 • Spanish, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Alien Abduction: Betty and Barney HillTVPG • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Alien Abduction: Travis WaltonTVPG • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Alien EndgameTV14 • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Alien Invasion: Hudson ValleyTVPG • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Alien: RomulusR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2024)
All Fun and GamesNot Rated • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2023)
All Monsters AttackG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1969)
All Souls DayHorror • Movie (2005)
All That We DestroyTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Alone at NightNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Alpha AlertR • Crime, Drama • Movie (2013)
AltitudeR • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2010)
Amelia's ChildrenTVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
America's Scariest Halloween Attractions 2TVPG • Horror • Movie (2007)
Amityville Horror HouseR • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
AnnabelleR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Annabelle Comes HomeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Annabelle: CreationR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
Apollo 18PG-13 • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
The ApparitionPG-13 • Horror • Movie (2012)
AppendageTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
ArcadianR • Horror, Action • Movie (2024)
Archivo 253R • Latino, Horror • Movie (2015)
Area 51R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2015)
AshR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
The AstronautNot Rated • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
The Autopsy of Jane DoeR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2016)
Ava's PossessionsR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2016)
AzraelR • Action, Horror • Movie (2024)
The BabysitterR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1995)
BackroomsScience Fiction, Fantasy • Movie (2026)
Bad HairTVMA • Black Stories, Horror • Movie (2020)
BarbarianR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2022)
Battle of the DamnedR • Action, Horror • Movie (2013)
BeetlejuicePG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1988)
Beetlejuice BeetlejuicePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
The BeldhamDrama, Horror • Movie (2024)
The Big ShaveTVPG • Drama, Horror • Movie (1967)
Bigfoot: Fear in the WoodsTVPG • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Black DeathR • Mystery, Horror • Movie (2010)
Black OpsTVMA • Thriller, Action • Movie (2019)
Black SheepComedy, Horror • Movie (2006)
Black WaterR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2007)
The BlackeningR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2023)
Blair WitchR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2016)
The Blair Witch ProjectR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1999)
Blaze You OutR • Action, Drama • Movie (2013)
The BlobTVPG • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (1958)
BloodTVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Blood MoonTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2021)
Blood SurfR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2000)
BloodthirstR • Action, Horror • Movie (2023)
Bloody Axe WoundTVMA • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2024)
Blumhouse's Truth or DarePG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2018)
Blumhouse's Truth or Dare: Unrated Director's CutTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Bodies Bodies BodiesR • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2022)
The BodyTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)

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