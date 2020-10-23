In this horror satire set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious woman who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music TV. However, her career comes at a cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.
Pet Sematary
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed, who, after relocating with his wife Rachel and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family's new home.
Paranormal Activity 3
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2011)
In 1988, young sisters Katie and Kristi befriend an invisible entity who resides in their home.
Parasite
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Greed, class discrimination, and a mysterious interloper threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.
Child's Play
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, "Child's Play" follows Karen, a single mother who gifts her son Andy a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature.
Crawl
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
A young woman, while attempting to save her father during a Category 5 hurricane, finds herself trapped in a flooding house and must fight for her life against alligators.
Down
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
A pair of coworkers gets trapped in an elevator over a long weekend, but what at first promises to be a romantic connection turns nefarious as each party begins to reveal who they truly are.
Wounds
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Disturbing and mysterious things begin happening to a New Orleans bartender (Armie Hammer) after he picks up a phone left behind in his bar. Also starring Dakota Johnson and Zazie Beetz.
