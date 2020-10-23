ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.

Horror Movies

Blockbuster Horror
Bad Hair
Bad Hair
TVMA • Horror, Black Stories • Movie (2020)
In this horror satire set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious woman who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music TV. However, her career comes at a cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.
Pet Sematary
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed, who, after relocating with his wife Rachel and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family's new home.
Paranormal Activity 3
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2011)
In 1988, young sisters Katie and Kristi befriend an invisible entity who resides in their home.
Parasite
Parasite
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Greed, class discrimination, and a mysterious interloper threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.
Child's Play
Child's Play
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, "Child's Play" follows Karen, a single mother who gifts her son Andy a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature.
Crawl
Crawl
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
A young woman, while attempting to save her father during a Category 5 hurricane, finds herself trapped in a flooding house and must fight for her life against alligators.
Down
Down
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
A pair of coworkers gets trapped in an elevator over a long weekend, but what at first promises to be a romantic connection turns nefarious as each party begins to reveal who they truly are.
Wounds
Wounds
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Disturbing and mysterious things begin happening to a New Orleans bartender (Armie Hammer) after he picks up a phone left behind in his bar. Also starring Dakota Johnson and Zazie Beetz.
Supernatural Horror
Paranormal Activity 3
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2011)
Pure
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
The Field Guide to Evil
R • Horror, Drama • Movie (2018)
Astral
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The Disappointments Room
R • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2016)
They Come Knocking
TVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
Thrillers
The Postcard Killings
Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
Crawl
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
It
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
Escape Room
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Body at Brighton Rock
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Paranormal Activity
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2007)
Painkillers
Drama, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Astral
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Paranormal Activity 2
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2010)
Mary
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Prodigy
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Black Rock
R • Thriller • Movie (2013)
The Disappointments Room
R • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2016)
Parasite
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Kill Bill: Volume 1
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2004)
Child's Play
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Eye
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Sea Fever
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Intrigo: Dear Agnes
R • Thriller • Movie (2020)
Arbitrage
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Slashers
Saw
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2004)
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
R • Horror, Adventure • Movie (1984)
Friday The 13th, Part III
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1982)
Halloween II
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (1981)
Flesh & Blood
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Child's Play
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The House That Jack Built
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
All That We Destroy
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Saw II
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Saw III
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
Saw IV
R • Horror • Movie (2007)
Horror Comedies
Child's Play
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Cabin in the Woods
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2011)
Little Monsters
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2019)
Mom and Dad
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Crawlers
TVMA • Horror, Holiday • Movie (2020)
Odd Thomas
TV14 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2014)
I'm Just F*cking With You
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Anna and the Apocalypse
R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
PG-13 • Comedy, Horror • Movie (1988)
Ghost Team (Unrated)
Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
It Came from the Desert
Action, Comedy • Movie (2017)

ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE

Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Indie Horror
The Field Guide to Evil
R • Horror, Drama • Movie (2018)
I Trapped the Devil
Horror, Holiday • Movie (2019)
Pledge
Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Pyewacket
Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The Clovehitch Killer
Mystery, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Ghost Stories
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Tragedy Girls
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2017)
Welcome to Mercy
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Slumber
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Painkillers
Drama, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Devil's Gate
Thriller • Movie (2018)
Midnighters
Horror, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Feral
Horror, Thriller • Movie (2017)
The Midnight Man
Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Hounds of Love
Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
Inside
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
The Alchemist Cookbook
Comedy, Horror • Movie (2016)
The Evil in Us
Horror • Movie (2016)
Depraved
Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Trick
Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Trespassers
Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Body at Brighton Rock
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Lords of Chaos
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2018)
Popular
No Escape
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
Don't Let Go
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2019)
Hereditary
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Dawn of the Dead
R • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (2004)
Night of the Living Dead
TV14 • Classics, Thriller • Movie (1968)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2009)
Ma
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Lights Out
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2016)
Tremors
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (1990)
The Bay of Silence
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2020)
The Strangers
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2008)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
R • Action, Horror • Movie (2012)
Gretel & Hansel
PG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
The Monster
R • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2016)
The Gift
R • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2000)
The Hunt
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Run.
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2020)
The Tortured
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
Bride of Chucky
R • Horror • Movie (1998)
The Woman In Black
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
It: Chapter 2
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Zombieland: Double Tap
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Saw III
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
Seed of Chucky
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2004)
Dark Waters
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Invisible Man
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
Us
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Dead Silence
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2007)
Halloween II
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (1981)
Bayou Caviar
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
It
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
Alex Cross
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2012)
Cold Comes the Night
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
Fantasy Island
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Sinister
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
Underwater
R • Action, Horror • Movie (2020)
Curse of Chucky
R • Horror • Movie (2013)
Saw
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2004)
Ready or Not
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2019)
Annabelle Comes Home
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Escape Room
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Brahms: The Boy II
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
Saw VI
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Saw V
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Hammer
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
The Turning
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2001)
Saw: The Final Chapter
R • Horror • Movie (2010)
Dark Shadows
PG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
Shuttlecock
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Gamer
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Annabelle: Creation
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Resident Evil: Retribution
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2012)
The Collection
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Alive
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Saw IV
R • Horror • Movie (2007)
Hell or High Water
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2016)
The Curse of La Llorona
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Intruder
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Tremors II: Aftershocks
PG-13 • Horror, Adventure • Movie (1996)
Doctor Sleep
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Amulet
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
Behind You
R • Horror • Movie (2020)
Parasite
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
The Final Wish
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Girl with All the Gifts
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Jennifer's Body
R • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2009)
Season of the Witch
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
A-Z
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
R • Action, Horror • Movie (2012)
The Alchemist Cookbook
Comedy, Horror • Movie (2016)
Alex Cross
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2012)
Alien
R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (1979)
Alien
R • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Alien 3
R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (1992)
Alien 3 (Extended Version)
TVMA • Military & War, Science Fiction • Movie (1992)
Alien Resurrection
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1997)
Alien Resurrection (Extended Version)
TVMA • Adventure, Action • Movie (1997)
Aliens
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1986)
Aliens (Extended Version)
TVMA • Adventure, Action • Movie (1986)
Alive
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
All That We Destroy
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Altered States
R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (1980)
Ambition
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
American Animals
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
American Psycho II: All American Girl
R • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2003)
An American Werewolf in London
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (1981)
The Amityville Murders
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Amulet
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
Angel Heart
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1987)
Anna and the Apocalypse
R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Annabelle Comes Home
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Annabelle: Creation
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Apollo 18
PG-13 • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2011)
The Apparition
PG-13 • Horror • Movie (2012)
The Appearance
TV14 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Aquaslash
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Arachnophobia
PG-13 • Horror • Movie (1990)
Arena
TVPG • Action, Drama • Movie (2011)
Army of Darkness
R • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (1993)
The Arrival
PG-13 • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (1996)
Astral
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Asylum
Horror, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Asylum
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2008)
Asylum
Horror, Thriller • Movie (2008)
AVP: Alien vs. Predator
PG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2004)
AVPR Aliens vs. Predator Requiem
R • Action, Horror • Movie (2007)
Awoken
Mystery, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Axe Murders of Villisca
Horror • Movie (2016)
Bad Hair
TVMA • Horror, Black Stories • Movie (2020)
The Bay
R • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2012)
The Bay of Silence
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2020)
Bayou Caviar
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Behind Enemy Lines
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2001)
Behind You
R • Horror • Movie (2020)
Beneath the Darkness
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2011)
Beneath Us
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Beyond
TVMA • Horror • Movie (1981)
Black Christmas
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1974)
Black Christmas
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Black Ops
Action, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Blair Witch Project
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1999)
Bless The Child
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2000)
Bloodline
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
The Body
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Body at Brighton Rock
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Body Cam
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
Boo!
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Books of Blood
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2009)
The Box
PG-13 • Horror • Movie (2018)
Brahms: The Boy II
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
Bride of Chucky
R • Horror • Movie (1998)
Brightburn
R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2019)
Broken Ghost
TVMA • Drama, Horror • Movie (2019)
Bug
PG • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (1975)
Burn
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
The Burnt Orange Heresy
R • Thriller, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Butter
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2011)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on