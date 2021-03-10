Original

Blood MoonBlood Moon

TVMADramaFantasy • Science FictionHorrorMovie2021

When Esme and her ten-year-old son, Luna move to a small desert town looking for a fr...more

When Esme and her ten-year-old son, Luna move to a small desert t...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
Lady in the Water
PG-13 • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2006)
I'm Just F*cking With You
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Little Monsters
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2019)
Run.
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Good Boy
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2021)
Bad Hair
TVMA • Horror, Black Stories • Movie (2020)
The Shape of Water
R • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2017)
They Come Knocking
TVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
Treehouse
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
New Year, New You
TVMA • Horror, Holiday • Movie (2018)
The Body
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Delivered
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
4:44 Last Day On Earth
R • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
My Valentine
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)

Into the Dark: Blood Moon Trailer

About this Movie

Blood Moon

When Esme and her ten-year-old son, Luna move to a small desert town looking for a fresh start, they attract all the wrong kinds of attention. Esme must battle to protect her son and a terrifying secret before the next full moon reveals all.

Starring: Evan WilliamsGareth WilliamsJoshua DovBrian R. NorrisYonas Kibreab

Director: Emma Tammi

TVMADramaFantasyScience FictionHorrorMovie2021
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on