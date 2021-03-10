About this Movie
Blood Moon
When Esme and her ten-year-old son, Luna move to a small desert town looking for a fresh start, they attract all the wrong kinds of attention. Esme must battle to protect her son and a terrifying secret before the next full moon reveals all.
Starring: Evan WilliamsGareth WilliamsJoshua DovBrian R. NorrisYonas Kibreab
Director: Emma Tammi
