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Fantasy

TV for You
Attack on TitanAttack on Titan
From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. This is their story.
TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Steven UniverseSteven Universe
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Naruto ShippudenNaruto Shippuden
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. Now that boy, Naruto, has grown up to become a hyperactive ninja-in-training who's more interested in pranks than schoolwork...but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!
TV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)
Once Upon a TimeOnce Upon a Time
From the inventive minds of Lost executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis comes a bold new imagining of the world, where fairy tales and the modern day are about to collide.
TVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
My Hero AcademiaMy Hero Academia
Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku refuses to give up on his dream of becoming a hero. He enrolls himself in a prestigious hero academy with a deadly entrance exam. To make the grade, he’ll have to put in some serious study time with the mightiest hero of all.
TV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
True BloodTrue Blood
HBO hit drama series about a perky telepathic waitress (Anna Paquin) in a near-future in which vampires live among us.
TVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Adventure TimeAdventure Time
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Dragon Ball Z KaiDragon Ball Z Kai
For the first time in history, experience the legendary Z as the master intended: bigger, faster, stronger, and packed with the pulverizing power to blow your puny minds! Beef up your collection with this manga-centric, fresh take on Akira Toriyama's original vision, featuring more action than you can handle, revitalized animation, and an amped-up audio experience that will make your ears beg for mercy!
TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
SmallvilleSmallville
After a meteor shower bursts from the heavens, raining destruction on the unsuspecting citizens of Smallville, years pass, and the healing process leaves the town's inhabitants with scars and secrets. From the ashes of tragedy, a popular yet awkward teen attempts to decipher the meaning of his life and his clouded past.
TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
One-Punch ManOne-Punch Man
Saitama only became a hero for fun, but after three years of “special” training, he finds that he can beat even the mightiest opponents with a single punch. Though he faces new enemies every day, it turns out being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. Can a hero be too strong?
TVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
OutlanderOutlander
After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened. To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives. "Outlander" is adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon.
TVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerBuffy the Vampire Slayer
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.
TVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Dragon Ball SuperDragon Ball Super
After defeating Majin Buu, life is peaceful once again. Ordered by Chi-chi to earn money, Goku works even as he wants to train even more. Meanwhile, Goten, about to become a brother-in-law to Videl, sets out on a journey with Trunks to find her a present.
TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchSabrina: The Teenage Witch
Sabrina is a normal teenager, except for one thing -- she's a witch! Guided by her aunts, who come from a long line of witches, and Salem, a mischievous warlock doing penance as a black cat, Sabrina continually struggles to harness her powers while wittingly wreaking havoc on friends and foes alike. While struggling through the growing pains associated with being a witch and getting into lots of harmless trouble along the way, Sabrina realizes that magic is not quite as easy as pointing your finger.
TVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
Over the Garden WallOver the Garden Wall
Over the Garden Wall is Cartoon Network’s 1st animated mini-series event that tells the story of two brothers, Wirt and Greg, who find themselves lost in a strange forest. With the help of a bluebird named Beatrice, they must travel across this strange land in hope of finding their way home. Featuring the voices of Elijah Wood, Melanie Lynskey, Chris Isaak, Christopher Lloyd, and John Cleese.
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
MAOMAO
Mao, a young mystic who lives in the Taisho period of early 1900s Japan, is a mysterious onmyoji who, after suffering a life-altering curse, has continued to live for nine hundred long years. His world becomes even stranger when he meets Nanoka Kiba, a junior high schooler who seems to have traveled from the future. In spite of her tender years, Nanoka has lived a strange life herself, marked by her traumatic experience as a young child losing both her parents to a grisly accident. But when Nanoka decides to return to that fateful shopping arcade, she is transported to another time and place - a world where supernatural ayakashi thrive in an era long before her own. There she meets Mao, whose abrupt and bizarre question prompts Nanoka to see herself and her curious life in a completely new light. Now the two travelers from different worlds unite as they take on the dark powers that grip both their lives. Rumiko Takahashi's long-awaited anime adaptation is about to come to life. A shadowy world of mystery and time-devouring curses awaits!
TV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
City Of BloodCity Of Blood
Berlin — a city-state on the brink. Crime shapes everyday life in a world destroyed by climate change. While a privileged few live beneath a fully climate-controlled dome, the rest of the city sinks into corruption and violence. The sisters Bea and Phoebe were separated as children by a twist of fate. Bea, chronically ill, grows up sheltered with her adoptive mother, while Phoebe fights for survival on the streets of Berlin. When their worlds collide again on the eve of pivotal elections, they uncover a terrifying truth: Vampires control organized crime and are determined to seize political power. Blood has become the city's true currency. Caught between rival forces, Bea and Phoebe must confront the ultimate question: Who poses the greater threat — humans or vampires?
TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsBoruto: Naruto Next Generations
The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!
TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Movies for You
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1971)
WickedPG • Musicals, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Beetlejuice BeetlejuicePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
WonkaPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
Nanny McPhee ReturnsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
X-Men: First ClassPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Mickey 17R • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Pacific Rim: UprisingPG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
The FlashPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Batman ForeverPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
RampagePG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
Red Riding HoodPG-13 • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2011)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
New on Hulu
UploadTVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
Coven AcademyTVPG • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
BackroomsR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Toy Story 2G • Kids, Comedy • Movie (1999)
WickedPG • Musicals, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
100 Nights of HeroPG-13 • Romance, Fantasy • Movie (2025)
City Of BloodTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
SupergirlPG-13 • Action and Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2026)
Supergirl (with ASL)PG-13 • Action and Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2026)
The Green KnightR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Poor ThingsR • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
BeetlejuicePG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1988)
A Clockwork OrangeR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1971)
A Clockwork OrangeR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1971)
GremlinsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
The Age of AdalinePG-13 • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Gremlins 2: The New BatchPG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1990)
Love and MonstersPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
The CrowR • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (1994)
Kubo and the Two StringsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
My Old AssR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
The GiftR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2000)
CasperPG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
The Crow: City of AngelsR • Fantasy, Horror • Movie (1996)
The ProphecyR • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (1995)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000R • Horror, Action • Movie (2000)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
King KongPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1976)
The Brothers GrimmPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2005)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
Three WishesPG • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (1995)
300: Rise of an EmpireTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
The Crow: Wicked PrayerR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2006)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Underworld AwakeningTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Pegasus: Pony with a Broken WingG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Underworld: Rise Of The LycansR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Dolphin BoyPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2022)
ZookeeperPG • Fantasy, Comedy • Movie (2011)
GhosterPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2022)
Dudes & DragonsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Imagine ThatPG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
Hellboy II: The Golden ArmyPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2008)
The HatchingR • Horror, Fantasy • Movie (2014)
UnderworldR • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Da Vinci's DemonsTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Underworld: EvolutionR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Ghostbusters: Frozen EmpirePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Popular
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
WonkaPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
Beetlejuice BeetlejuicePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
RampagePG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1971)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
X-Men: First ClassPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
The FlashPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Pacific Rim: UprisingPG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
Mickey 17R • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Nanny McPhee ReturnsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
Red Riding HoodPG-13 • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2011)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Naruto ShippudenTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)
City Of BloodTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
WickedPG • Musicals, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
OutlanderTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Batman ForeverPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
The Shape of WaterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Attack on TitanTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
CasperPG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
UnderworldR • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Over the Garden WallTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Once Upon a TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
Toy StoryG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Dragon Ball SuperTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
300: Rise of an EmpireTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Dragon Ball Z KaiTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Underworld: EvolutionR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2006)
The LobsterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
My Hero AcademiaTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
ElevationR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2024)
True BloodTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Jumanji: The Next LevelPG-13 • Comedy, Action • Movie (2019)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VersePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2023)
Underworld AwakeningTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
My Old AssR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchTVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
One-Punch ManTVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Kubo and the Two StringsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
The Brothers GrimmPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2005)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Toy Story 2G • Kids, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Sonic the HedgehogPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Underworld: Rise Of The LycansR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Godzilla vs. King GhidorahTVPG • Action and Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (1991)
MAOTV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
The Green KnightR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
SirenTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Aqua Teen Hunger ForceTVPG • Fantasy, Adult Animation • TV Series (2000)
Fantastic PlanetPG • Animation, Fantasy • Movie (1973)
Godzilla vs. MechagodzillaPG • Science Fiction, International • Movie (1974)
We Bare BearsTVY7 • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
100 Nights of HeroPG-13 • Romance, Fantasy • Movie (2025)
Game of ThronesTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Hunter x HunterTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's RevengeTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2001)
Godzilla vs. BiollantePG • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (1989)
ThorPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
A-Z
(Dub) SuzumeTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
100 Nights of HeroPG-13 • Romance, Fantasy • Movie (2025)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
300: Rise of an EmpireTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
4:44 Last Day On EarthR • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
65PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
A.I.: Artificial IntelligencePG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2001)
Abominable and the Invisible CityTVG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
The Academy of MagicTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
Accel WorldTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
The Addams FamilyPG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1991)
Addams Family ValuesTVPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1993)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Adventure Time: Distant LandsTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
The Adventures of A.R.I.: My Robot FriendPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
Adventures of Rufus: The Fantastic PetFantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
The Age of AdalinePG-13 • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Alien: RomulusR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2024)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
All Monsters AttackG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1969)
All of Us StrangersR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
Ally McBealTVPG • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
The Amazing MauricePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Angel's EggTVPG • Science Fiction, Fantasy • Movie (1985)
Another YouFantasy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Aqua Teen Hunger ForceTVPG • Fantasy, Adult Animation • TV Series (2000)
AquamanPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Aquaman and the Lost KingdomPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Arco (Eng Dub)PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of AramunTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2023)
AtlantisTVPG • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Attack on TitanTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
The AwesomesTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Back to the Secret GardenG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2000)
BackroomsR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2026)
BackroomsScience Fiction, Fantasy • Movie (2026)
BarbiePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
Barbie: Feature CommentaryTV14 • Fantasy, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Barbie: With ASLPG-13 • Fantasy, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Batman BeyondTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Batman ForeverPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate EditionR • Action and Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2016)
Batman v. Superman: Dawn of JusticePG-13 • Action and Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2016)
Batman: The Animated SeriesTVPG • Kids, Action • TV Series (1992)
Batman: The Brave and the BoldTVY7 • Kids, Fantasy • TV Series (2008)
Batman: The Doom That Came to GothamPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2023)
BatwomanTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2019)
BeastlyPG-13 • Fantasy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Beasts of the Southern WildPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Beauty and the BeastTVG • Fantasy, International • Movie (1946)
BeetlejuicePG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1988)
Beetlejuice BeetlejuicePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
BellePG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Black AdamTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
BLEACH (en Español)Fantasy, Spanish • TV Series (2004)
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (en Español)Fantasy, Spanish • TV Series (2022)
Blithe SpiritFantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (1945)
The BlobTVPG • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (1958)
Blood LadTV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Blood MoonTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2021)
BloodshotPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
The BoxtrollsPG • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (2014)
The Boy and the BeastPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2015)
The Boy and the HeronPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Boys Go to JupiterTV14 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)

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