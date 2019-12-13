Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Fantasy
Popular
Jumanji: The Next Level
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
A team of friends returns to Jumanji to rescue one of their own and must brave parts unknown in order to escape the world's most dangerous game.
Game of Thrones
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2011)
The epic HBO drama series based on the acclaimed book series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' by George R.R. Martin.
Trolls World Tour
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2020)
When the kingdom is invaded by Rock Trolls, Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) embark on an epic quest to find the harmony that will save them all.
Gemini Man
PG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
Henry Brogan is an elite 51-year-old assassin who's ready to call it quits after completing his 72nd job. His plans get turned upside down when he becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, Brogan soon learns that the man who's trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself.
Bloodshot
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2020)
An unstoppable reanimated soldier embarks on a mission to recover his true memories.
Coraline
PG • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2009)
An adventurous 11-year-old girl stumbles upon another world that is a rosier version of her frustrating home - but this alternate dimension harbors sinister secrets. Animated.
Spider-Man: Far From Home
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.
Naruto Shippuden
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. Now that boy, Naruto, has grown up to become a hyperactive ninja-in-training who's more interested in pranks than schoolwork...but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!
Adventure Time
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku refuses to give up on his dream of becoming a hero. He enrolls himself in a prestigious hero academy with a deadly entrance exam. To make the grade, he’ll have to put in some serious study time with the mightiest hero of all.
Aquaman
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
PG-13 • Teen, Fantasy • Movie (2009)
Edward leaves Bella after an attack that nearly claimed her life, and in her depression she falls into yet another paranormal relationship - this time with werewolf Jacob Black.
Blade
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1998)
A half-vampire, half-mortal man becomes a protector of the mortal race, while slaying evil vampires.
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2
PG-13 • Teen, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
After the birth of Renesmee, the Cullens gather other vampire clans in order to protect the child from a false allegation that puts the family in front of the Volturi.
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
TVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2017)
The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!
Doc McStuffins
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
A magical animated series about a six-year-old girl, Doc McStuffins, who has the ability to talk to and heal toys and stuffed animals! With the help of her stuffed animal friends, Doc runs a clinic for toys out of her playhouse. The series emphasizes the importance of lending a helping hand, or paw, when people and toys need it most.
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1
PG-13 • Teen, Fantasy • Movie (2011)
The Quileutes close in on expecting parents Edward and Bella, whose unborn child poses a threat to the Wolf Pack and the towns people of Forks.
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
PG-13 • Teen, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
As a string of mysterious killings grips Seattle, Bella, whose high school graduation is fast approaching, is forced to choose between her love for vampire Edward and her friendship with werewolf Jacob.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
From DreamWorks Animation comes a surprising tale about growing up, finding the courage to face the unknown… and how nothing can ever train you to let go. What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic trilogy spanning their lives. When the sudden appearance of a female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. In this last chapter, Hiccup and Toothless will finally discover their true destinies, and dragon and rider will fight together to protect everything they've grown to treasure.
True Blood
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2008)
HBO hit drama series about a perky telepathic waitress (Anna Paquin) in a near-future in which vampires live among us.
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
The X-Men face their greatest threat--their own Jean Grey--in this thrilling installment in the "X-Men" series.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
PG-13 • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
Newt Scamander joins with Albus Dumbledore to defeat the escaped evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald and his plan for a new world order.
Shazam!
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.
Click
PG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2006)
A workaholic architect finds a universal remote that allows him to fast-forward and rewind to different parts of his life - but complications arise when the remote starts to overrule his choices.
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. This is their story.
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
Tooth Fairy
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Dwayne Johnson is a hockey-playing hellion who turns into a tutu-wearing Tooth Fairy to atone for his bad behavior in this family film.
American Gods
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2017)
Shadow Moon is released from prison early following the death of his wife; mysterious con artist Mr. Wednesday recruits Shadow to be his bodyguard.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.
Blade II
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Blade is half man and half vampire and consumed by a desire to avenge the curse of his birth and save the human race from a blood-drenched Armageddon.
One-Punch Man
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Saitama only became a hero for fun, but after three years of “special” training, he finds that he can beat even the mightiest opponents with a single punch. Though he faces new enemies every day, it turns out being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. Can a hero be too strong?
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TVY7 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
Master Splinter allows the Turtles to visit the surface for the first time, where they'll learn the importance of working as a team, uncover the mystery of their existence, and face fearsome enemies such as the Kraang and the ruthless Shredder.
Little
PG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
When a bullying boss wakes up one morning back in her 13-year-old body, she learns some valuable life lessons.
A Dog's Journey
PG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
As Bailey's soul prepares to leave this life, he makes Ethan a promise.
Assassination Classroom
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Forget about homework. The students of Class 3E have a more important assignment: kill the teacher! Their tentacle-d sensei moves at Mach 20, and he’s out to conquer the classroom after destroying most of the moon!
Sabrina: The Teenage Witch
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1996)
Sabrina is a normal teenager, except for one thing -- she's a witch! Guided by her aunts, who come from a long line of witches, and Salem, a mischievous warlock doing penance as a black cat, Sabrina continually struggles to harness her powers while wittingly wreaking havoc on friends and foes alike. While struggling through the growing pains associated with being a witch and getting into lots of harmless trouble along the way, Sabrina realizes that magic is not quite as easy as pointing your finger.
The Crow
R • Action, Fantasy • Movie (1994)
Catch the explosive hit that thrilled moviegoers and dazzled critics everywhere! Brandon Lee (RAPID FIRE) plays Eric Draven, a young rock guitarist who, along with his fiancée, is brutally killed by a ruthless gang of criminals. Exactly one year after his death, Eric returns -- watched over by a hypnotic crow -- to seek revenge, battling the evil crime lord and his band of thugs, who must answer for their crimes.
Wonder Park
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.
Smallville
TV14 • Action, Family • TV Series (2001)
After a meteor shower bursts from the heavens, raining destruction on the unsuspecting citizens of Smallville, years pass, and the healing process leaves the town's inhabitants with scars and secrets. From the ashes of tragedy, a popular yet awkward teen attempts to decipher the meaning of his life and his clouded past.
Antz
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1998)
A small worker ant switch places with a soldier ant to win the heart of the beautiful princess. A comedy-adventure featuring Sharon Stone, Sylvester Stallone and Woody Allen.
Edward Scissorhands
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1990)
A gentle man, with scissors for hands, is brought into a new community after living in isolation.
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Despite being born powerless in a super-powered world, Izuku never gives up on becoming a hero.
Sonic Boom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
It’s a Sonic you haven’t seen before — an ensemble comedy that pokes fun at action-adventure storytelling, but still manages to deliver plenty of adrenaline. Think malfunctioning giant tech-monsters, bizarre inventions, evil interns, and ridiculous conversations at high speeds. Our blue dude is the star of the show. But wherever he goes and whatever he’s up against, Sonic is aided by his sidekick, Tails, and his friends Knuckles, Amy, and Sticks and, of course, attacked by his arch nemesis, Dr. Eggman. The series is set in a wide-open world, where most of the characters live in and around an unnamed village. Just over the horizon is a vast landscape filled with beaches, jungles, mountains, undersea civilizations, cloud cities, frozen lakes, and more!
The House With a Clock in Its Walls
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
A boy and his magical uncle try to locate a clock with unfathomable power.
Ghost Whisperer
TVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (2005)
A young woman communicates with restless spirits of the dead to help them resolve the conflicts that are preventing them from passing over.
His Dark Materials
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2019)
From Philip Pullman's fantasy trilogy comes this compelling HBO series that follows a young girl's adventure in a parallel world.
Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2019)
It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family. A sorrowful tale of siblings in which the fates of humans and demons intertwine... begins now!
The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius
TVY7 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Jimmy Neutron is the smartest kid in town. As a genius, Jimmy thinks most things can be solved with the invention of a new gizmo. But Jimmy usually takes the easy way out, and his backfiring gadgets result in comedic adventures.
Knight Rider Classic
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1982)
Knight Rider, a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist. Michael Knight, a young loner on a crusade to champion the cause of the innocent, the helpless, the powerless, in a world of criminals who operate above the law. The original series follows Knight as he takes on the forces of evil with the help of his artificially intelligent supercar, K.I.T.T.
Spartacus (2010)
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Spartacus was inspired by the actual slave of the Roman Republic who, in 73 BC, led a slave revolt that grew to more than 120,000 fighters. Defying the Roman Republic's legions of soldiers, they campaigned for two years through much of what is now Italy before succumbing to a much larger army. The series tells a new set of stories rich in character, action, sex and combat centered on the title character. As punishment for defying a Roman Legate, Spartacus is sentenced to die in the gladiator arena.
