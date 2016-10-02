Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Western
Popular TV
Westworld
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
In this series set in a futuristic fantasy park modeled after the Wild West, a group of android 'hosts' begin to deviate from their scripts.
Deadwood
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2004)
HBO's hit drama series that follows the evolution of an American frontier town, and the ruthless power struggle between its inhabitants.
Lonesome Dove
TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (1989)
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Larry McMurtry and one of the most heralded programs in the history of television, this sprawling epic of the West is the story of the last, defiant frontier, a daring cattle drive, and an undying love.
Texas Rising
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2015)
Nominated for three Emmys, 'Texas Rising' tells the epic story of the Texas Revolution following the fall of The Alamo. Featuring an all-star cast, including Bill Paxton, Ray Liotta, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Thomas Jane.
Laramie
TVPG • Drama, Action • TV Series (1959)
After losing their father in a gunfight, the Sherman brothers must hang on to their ranch in 1870s Wyoming Territory.
Death Valley Days
TVPG • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1952)
Anthology series which chronicles the lives & adventures of 1800s Westerners.
Return to Lonesome Dove
TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (1993)
Second installment of the Lonesome Dove series features Woodrow F. Call in his struggle to make a success of his Montana ranch.
The Son
TV14 • Drama, Western • TV Series (2017)
The sweeping family saga The Son follows Eli McCullough (Pierce Brosnan) as he builds a Texas oil dynasty.
Firefly
TVPG • Western, Science Fiction • TV Series (2002)
The Crew of a starship travel through outer space after Earth's resources have diminished and forced us to look elsewhere in 2517. Captain Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) steers his bandit-crew through anything to keep them alive, and keep flying.
Larry McMurtry's Streets of Laredo
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1995)
In this third installment of the Lonesome Dove saga, Woodrow F. Call (James Garner) is a wizened bounty hunter who has suffered the accidental death of his son and the financial failure of his ranch in Montana.
Cheyenne
TVG • Action, Western • TV Series (1955)
After the Civil War, nomadic adventurer Cheyenne Bodie roamed the west looking for fights, women, and bad guys to beat up.
Johnson County War
TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2002)
Rich and powerful competitors try to destroy three Wyoming brothers as they struggle to survive in the cattle business.
The Virginian
TVPG • Drama, Western • TV Series (1962)
A mysterious man enforces law and order in 1890s Wyoming.
Hopalong Cassidy
TVPG • Classics, Western • TV Series (1952)
A loner travels with his horse companion chasing villians across the frontier.
Quick Draw
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Quick Draw is an improvised comedy about Sheriff John Henry Hoyle's attempts to bring order to a raucous frontier town. With a fresh, unscripted feel, this show brings a riotous spontaneity to Hoyle's hunt for the Wild West's most dangerous criminals.
The Big Valley
TVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (1965)
The Big Valley is the Emmy-winning saga of the Barkleys, set in 1870s California. They're a close-knit family, wealthy and prestigious, but use their power to help the less fortunate homesteaders who struggle for a piece of the new land.
The cast features Barbara Stanwyck as the matriarch, Linda Evans as her daughter, and Lee Majors as the stepson.
THE BIG VALLEY is riveting drama and exciting action — 112 color hours of television at its finest.
The Life And Legend Of Wyatt Earp
TVPG • Drama, Action • TV Series (1955)
Loosely based on historical fact, the series portrays the gunslinging Wyatt Earp and his successful determination for law and order.
Outlaw Star
TV14 • Western, Anime • TV Series (1998)
Gene Starwind is a jack-of-all-trades responsible for odd jobs and bounty hunting with his partner, Jim Hawking. Stuck on a rundown planet, he’s going nowhere fast. But when a bodyguard job goes sideways, he finds himself the proud owner of the Outlaw Star.
The Men From Shiloh
TVPG • Western • TV Series (1962)
A mysterious man enforces law and order in Wyoming.
Larry McMurtry's Dead Man's Walk
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1996)
Larry McMurtry's first adventures of Gus McCrae and Woodrow F. Call, the heroes of "Lonesome Dove."
Gun X Sword
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2005)
A claw-fisted maniac is terrorizing the world, and only Van, a loner in a jet-black tuxedo, can bring the scoundrel to justice. Armed with a shape-shifting sword and a mechanized suit of armor, Van hunts the villain who murdered his one true love.
