ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.

Western

Popular TV
Westworld
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
In this series set in a futuristic fantasy park modeled after the Wild West, a group of android 'hosts' begin to deviate from their scripts.
Deadwood
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2004)
HBO's hit drama series that follows the evolution of an American frontier town, and the ruthless power struggle between its inhabitants.
Lonesome Dove
TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (1989)
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Larry McMurtry and one of the most heralded programs in the history of television, this sprawling epic of the West is the story of the last, defiant frontier, a daring cattle drive, and an undying love.
Texas Rising
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2015)
Nominated for three Emmys, 'Texas Rising' tells the epic story of the Texas Revolution following the fall of The Alamo. Featuring an all-star cast, including Bill Paxton, Ray Liotta, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Thomas Jane.
Laramie
TVPG • Drama, Action • TV Series (1959)
After losing their father in a gunfight, the Sherman brothers must hang on to their ranch in 1870s Wyoming Territory.
Death Valley Days
TVPG • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1952)
Anthology series which chronicles the lives & adventures of 1800s Westerners.
Return to Lonesome Dove
TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (1993)
Second installment of the Lonesome Dove series features Woodrow F. Call in his struggle to make a success of his Montana ranch.
The Son
TV14 • Drama, Western • TV Series (2017)
The sweeping family saga The Son follows Eli McCullough (Pierce Brosnan) as he builds a Texas oil dynasty.
Firefly
TVPG • Western, Science Fiction • TV Series (2002)
The Crew of a starship travel through outer space after Earth's resources have diminished and forced us to look elsewhere in 2517. Captain Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) steers his bandit-crew through anything to keep them alive, and keep flying.
Larry McMurtry's Streets of Laredo
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1995)
In this third installment of the Lonesome Dove saga, Woodrow F. Call (James Garner) is a wizened bounty hunter who has suffered the accidental death of his son and the financial failure of his ranch in Montana.
Cheyenne
TVG • Action, Western • TV Series (1955)
After the Civil War, nomadic adventurer Cheyenne Bodie roamed the west looking for fights, women, and bad guys to beat up.
Johnson County War
TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2002)
Rich and powerful competitors try to destroy three Wyoming brothers as they struggle to survive in the cattle business.
The Virginian
TVPG • Drama, Western • TV Series (1962)
A mysterious man enforces law and order in 1890s Wyoming.
Hopalong Cassidy
TVPG • Classics, Western • TV Series (1952)
A loner travels with his horse companion chasing villians across the frontier.
Quick Draw
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Quick Draw is an improvised comedy about Sheriff John Henry Hoyle's attempts to bring order to a raucous frontier town. With a fresh, unscripted feel, this show brings a riotous spontaneity to Hoyle's hunt for the Wild West's most dangerous criminals.
The Big Valley
TVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (1965)
The Big Valley is the Emmy-winning saga of the Barkleys, set in 1870s California. They're a close-knit family, wealthy and prestigious, but use their power to help the less fortunate homesteaders who struggle for a piece of the new land. The cast features Barbara Stanwyck as the matriarch, Linda Evans as her daughter, and Lee Majors as the stepson. THE BIG VALLEY is riveting drama and exciting action — 112 color hours of television at its finest.
The Life And Legend Of Wyatt Earp
TVPG • Drama, Action • TV Series (1955)
Loosely based on historical fact, the series portrays the gunslinging Wyatt Earp and his successful determination for law and order.
Outlaw Star
TV14 • Western, Anime • TV Series (1998)
Gene Starwind is a jack-of-all-trades responsible for odd jobs and bounty hunting with his partner, Jim Hawking. Stuck on a rundown planet, he’s going nowhere fast. But when a bodyguard job goes sideways, he finds himself the proud owner of the Outlaw Star.
The Men From Shiloh
TVPG • Western • TV Series (1962)
A mysterious man enforces law and order in Wyoming.
Larry McMurtry's Dead Man's Walk
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1996)
Larry McMurtry's first adventures of Gus McCrae and Woodrow F. Call, the heroes of "Lonesome Dove."
Gun X Sword
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2005)
A claw-fisted maniac is terrorizing the world, and only Van, a loner in a jet-black tuxedo, can bring the scoundrel to justice. Armed with a shape-shifting sword and a mechanized suit of armor, Van hunts the villain who murdered his one true love.

Popular Movies

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
R • Drama, History • Movie (2007)
In a Valley of Violence
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2016)
El Dorado
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1967)
El Diablo
PG-13 • Western, Adventure • Movie (1990)
The Last Outlaw
R • Drama, Action • Movie (1993)
The Wind
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
The Missing
R • Drama, Western • Movie (2003)
Silent Tongue
PG-13 • Western, Drama • Movie (1993)
Cowboys & Aliens
PG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
Bandidas
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2006)
The Kid
R • Drama, Action • Movie (2019)
The Sisters Brothers
R • Comedy, Western • Movie (2018)
The Night of the Grizzly
G • Western, Adventure • Movie (1966)
Noose for a Gunman
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1960)
Deadwood: The Movie
TVMA • Drama, Western • Movie (2019)
The Virginian
Western, Adventure • Movie (1946)
Desperado: The Outlaw Wars
TVPG • Drama, Western • Movie (1989)
Lawless Range
R • Drama, Action • Movie (2014)
Boss Of Lonely Valley
TV14 • Action, Western • Movie (1937)
Dances With Wolves
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (1990)
The Great Scout & Cathouse Thursday
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (1975)
Dawn at Socorro
TVPG • Classics, Action • Movie (1954)
Seraphim Falls
R • Drama, Western • Movie (2006)
Stagecoach to Dancers' Rock
TVG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1962)
The Rawhide Years
TVPG • Drama, Action • Movie (1956)
The Texan
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1930)
Desperado: Badlands Justice
TVPG • Drama, Western • Movie (1989)
The Good, the Bad, the Weird
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Column South
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1953)
Cheyenne Roundup
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1943)
The Return of Frank James
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1940)
Damsel
R • Comedy, Western • Movie (2018)
Meek's Cutoff
PG • Drama, Western • Movie (2011)
True Grit
PG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2010)
North of the Rio Grande
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1937)
The Alamo
PG-13 • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2004)
Untamed Frontier
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1952)
Ride a Crooked Trail
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1958)
The Lone Ranger
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2013)
False Colors
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1943)
Open Range
R • Drama, Western • Movie (2003)
Hang 'Em High
PG-13 • Western, Adventure • Movie (1968)
Cattle Drive
TVG • Action, Western • Movie (1951)
Rooster Cogburn
PG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1975)
Outlaw's Son
TV14 • Western, Adventure • Movie (1957)
No Name on the Bullet
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1959)
Sierra
TVG • Action, Western • Movie (1950)
The Last Hard Men
R • Action, Western • Movie (1976)
Bandolero!
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1968)
Man Without A Star
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1955)

A-Z

'neath The Arizona Skies
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1934)
5 Card Stud
TV14 • Western, Adventure • Movie (1968)
The Alamo
PG-13 • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2004)
Ambush Trail
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1946)
Another Man, Another Chance
PG • Action, Western • Movie (1977)
The Appaloosa
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1966)
Arizona Whirlwind
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1944)
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
R • Drama, History • Movie (2007)
Australia
PG-13 • History, Drama • Movie (2008)
Bad Company
PG • Drama, Western • Movie (1972)
Bad Girls
R • Western, Romance • Movie (1994)
The Ballad of Josie
TVG • Comedy, Western • Movie (1968)
Bandidas
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Bandolero!
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1968)
Bar 20
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1943)
Bar 20 Justice
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1938)
Bar 20 Rides Again
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1935)
The Big Valley
TVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (1965)
Billy Two Hats
PG • Adventure, Action • Movie (1974)
Black Hills
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1947)
Black Spurs
Western, Adventure • Movie (1965)
Blue Steel
TVPG • Drama, Action • Movie (1934)
Border Badmen
TVG • Classics, Action • Movie (1945)
Border Feud
TVPG • Comedy, Action • Movie (1947)
Border Patrol
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1943)
Border Vigilantes
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1941)
Borderland
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1937)
Borrowed Trouble
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1948)
Boss Of Lonely Valley
TV14 • Action, Western • Movie (1937)
Broken Arrow
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1950)
Bullet for a Badman
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1964)
Bullwhip
Action, Western • Movie (1958)
Calamity Jane and Sam Bass
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1949)
Call Of The Prairie
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1936)
Canyon Passage
TVG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1946)
The Carson City Kid
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1940)
Cassidy Of Bar 20
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1938)
Cattle Drive
TVG • Action, Western • Movie (1951)
Cave of Outlaws
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1951)
Check Your Guns
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1947)
Cheyenne
TVG • Action, Western • TV Series (1955)
Cheyenne Roundup
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1943)
Chief Crazy Horse
TVG • Action, Western • Movie (1955)
Colorado
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1940)
Colt Comrades
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1943)
Column South
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1953)
Courage of the West
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1937)
Cowboy and the Senorita
TVG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1944)
Cowboys & Aliens
PG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
The Crimson Trail
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1935)
Damsel
R • Comedy, Western • Movie (2018)
Dances With Wolves
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (1990)
Dangerous Venture
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1947)
Dawn at Socorro
TVPG • Classics, Action • Movie (1954)
The Dawn Rider
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1935)
A Day of Fury
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1956)
Day of the Bad Man
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1958)
The Dead Don't Dream
TVG • Action, Western • Movie (1948)
Deadwood
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2004)
Deadwood: The Movie
TVMA • Drama, Western • Movie (2019)
Death Valley Days
TVPG • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1952)
Deep in the Heart of Texas
TVPG • Music, Action • Movie (1942)
Desert Trail, The
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1935)
Desperado: Badlands Justice
TVPG • Drama, Western • Movie (1989)
Desperado: The Outlaw Wars
TVPG • Drama, Western • Movie (1989)
Desperate Trails
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1939)
Destry Rides Again
TVPG • Western, Classics • Movie (1939)
The Devil's Playground
TVG • Action, Western • Movie (1946)
Don Ricardo Returns
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1946)
Doomed Caravan
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1941)

ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE

Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Watch Thousands of shows and movies anytime, anywhere

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on