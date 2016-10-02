The Big Valley is the Emmy-winning saga of the Barkleys, set in 1870s California. They're a close-knit family, wealthy and prestigious, but use their power to help the less fortunate homesteaders who struggle for a piece of the new land. The cast features Barbara Stanwyck as the matriarch, Linda Evans as her daughter, and Lee Majors as the stepson. THE BIG VALLEY is riveting drama and exciting action — 112 color hours of television at its finest.