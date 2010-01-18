American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel the country searching for American treasures. While hitting the back roads from coast to coast, they meet quirky characters with amazing stories and forgotten relics hidden in their junkyards, basements, garages and barns.
Ancient Aliens
TV14 • Documentaries, Science Fiction • TV Series (2010)
If aliens visited Earth in the past, could they make an appearance in the future? For ancient alien theorists, the answer is a resounding yes. They believe that, by sharing their views with the world, they can help prepare future generations for the inevitable encounter that awaits them.
The Curse of Oak Island
TVPG • History, Reality • TV Series (2014)
In 1795, three teenage boys discovered a strange, man-made hole on Oak Island, a small, wooded island just off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada. As the boys began to dig, they found a number of intriguing artifacts.
Forged in Fire
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Forged in Fire is a competition show pitting master weapon makers against each other. Each week, four of the best blade smiths in the country will come together to put both their skills and reputations on the line.
Swamp People
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Deep in the heart of Louisiana lies America's largest swamp--a million miles of inhospitable bayous, marshes and wetlands where nature rules and humans struggle to tame it.
