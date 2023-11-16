Mike ‘The Situation,’ star of hit show Jersey Shore, is known for fist-pumping, sex with groupies and, of course, those abs. But now he reveals a dark addiction battle, holding nothing back on his hard partying past and how, today, he’s a changed man.more
Mike ‘The Situation,’ star of hit show Jersey Shore, is known for...More
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Mike ‘The Situation,’ star of hit show Jersey Shore, is known for fist-pumping, sex with groupies and, of course, those abs. But now he reveals a dark addiction battle, holding nothing back on his hard partying past and how, today, he’s a changed man.
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IMPACT x Nightline: The Situation - Drugs & Sex on the Jersey Shore
Mike ‘The Situation,’ star of hit show Jersey Shore, is known for fist-pumping, sex with groupies and, of course, those abs. But now he reveals a dark addiction battle, holding nothing back on his hard partying past and how, today, he’s a changed man.