For Bethenny Frankel the reality TV industry, that made her a star, needs a reckoning. In bombshell interviews with her, RHONY's Leah McSweeney and Nick Thompson from 'Love is Blind', they describe an industry they say is toxic and needs to be overhauled.more
For Bethenny Frankel the reality TV industry, that made her a sta...More
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For Bethenny Frankel the reality TV industry, that made her a star, needs a reckoning. In bombshell interviews with her, RHONY's Leah McSweeney and Nick Thompson from 'Love is Blind', they describe an industry they say is toxic and needs to be overhauled.
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IMPACT x Nightline: Reality Reckoning? Bethenny Frankel's Fight for Change
For Bethenny Frankel the reality TV industry, that made her a star, needs a reckoning. In bombshell interviews with her, RHONY's Leah McSweeney and Nick Thompson from 'Love is Blind', they describe an industry they say is toxic and needs to be overhauled.