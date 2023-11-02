In her memoir "The Woman in Me," pop icon Britney Spears lays bare her heartaches and traumas, revealing secrets and pain she's kept private for decades. Former collaborators remember her raw talent, work ethic, and creative genius.more
In her memoir "The Woman in Me," pop icon Britney Spears lays bar...More
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In her memoir "The Woman in Me," pop icon Britney Spears lays bare her heartaches and traumas, revealing secrets and pain she's kept private for decades. Former collaborators remember her raw talent, work ethic, and creative genius.
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IMPACT x Nightline: It’s Britney
In her memoir "The Woman in Me," pop icon Britney Spears lays bare her heartaches and traumas, revealing secrets and pain she's kept private for decades. Former collaborators remember her raw talent, work ethic, and creative genius.