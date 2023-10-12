Pop icon Joe Jonas and “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner are the latest to split in a bombshell Hollywood divorce. Some fans are devastated, Sophie seen out with Taylor Swift... In a year when so many celebs have split, why can’t we look away?more
Pop icon Joe Jonas and “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner ar...More
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Pop icon Joe Jonas and “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner are the latest to split in a bombshell Hollywood divorce. Some fans are devastated, Sophie seen out with Taylor Swift... In a year when so many celebs have split, why can’t we look away?
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IMPACT x Nightline: Divorcing Jonas - Joe & Sophie
Pop icon Joe Jonas and “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner are the latest to split in a bombshell Hollywood divorce. Some fans are devastated, Sophie seen out with Taylor Swift... In a year when so many celebs have split, why can’t we look away?