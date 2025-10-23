A man with a fatal stab wound to his neck, found at the Burning Man gathering on the night of the symbolic burn. The exclusive interviews with members of the victim's camp and police. Shocking a pop-up community of art and music in the Nevada desert. more
A man with a fatal stab wound to his neck, found at the Burning M...More
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A man with a fatal stab wound to his neck, found at the Burning Man gathering on the night of the symbolic burn. The exclusive interviews with members of the victim's camp and police. Shocking a pop-up community of art and music in the Nevada desert.
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IMPACT x Nightline: Burning Man: Death in the Desert
A man with a fatal stab wound to his neck, found at the Burning Man gathering on the night of the symbolic burn. The exclusive interviews with members of the victim's camp and police. Shocking a pop-up community of art and music in the Nevada desert.