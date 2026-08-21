Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

The Girls: A Khloe Kardashian ProjectThe Girls: A Khloe Kardashian Project

Step inside Khloé Kardashian's inner circle as her closest friends navigate the highs and lows of motherhood, marriage, dating, business, and life in the spotlight. From career milestones and family challenges to girls' trips, launch parties, and life-changing decisions, these ambitious women come together through their shared connection to Khloé. But as they spend more time together and get to know one another on a deeper level, unexpected tensions, old wounds, and clashing perspectives begin to surface - testing whether these friendships can grow as their lives continue to evolve. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.more

Step inside Khloé Kardashian's inner circle as her closest friend...More

TVMARealityTV Series2026
  • 5.1
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The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project S1 - Trailer

About this Show

The Girls: A Khloe Kardashian Project

Step inside Khloé Kardashian's inner circle as her closest friends navigate the highs and lows of motherhood, marriage, dating, business, and life in the spotlight. From career milestones and family challenges to girls' trips, launch parties, and life-changing decisions, these ambitious women come together through their shared connection to Khloé. But as they spend more time together and get to know one another on a deeper level, unexpected tensions, old wounds, and clashing perspectives begin to surface - testing whether these friendships can grow as their lives continue to evolve. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

TVMARealityTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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