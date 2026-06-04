Original • 1 season available (1 episode)

IMPACT x Nightline: Killer on CampusIMPACT x Nightline: Killer on Campus

A 19-year-old college freshman, Kristin Smart, vanishes from a party and is never seen again. Could new technology and a new search at the killer's mother's house finally lead to her body?more

A 19-year-old college freshman, Kristin Smart, vanishes from a pa...More

CrimeNews MagazineTV Series2026
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EpisodesMore Impact X NightlineExtrasDetails
IMPACT x Nightline: The Boy Band Murder Plot?Not Rated • Crime, News Magazine • Episode (2026)
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Killer on Campus - Trailer

About this Show

IMPACT x Nightline: Killer on Campus

A 19-year-old college freshman, Kristin Smart, vanishes from a party and is never seen again. Could new technology and a new search at the killer's mother's house finally lead to her body?

CrimeNews MagazineTV Series2026
  • da
  • hd

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