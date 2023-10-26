As the biggest clothing brand on the Internet, Shein makes other fast fashion companies look slow. They can't seem to stay out of the headlines, but that doesn't seem to be stopping the shopping.more
As the biggest clothing brand on the Internet, Shein makes other ...More
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As the biggest clothing brand on the Internet, Shein makes other fast fashion companies look slow. They can't seem to stay out of the headlines, but that doesn't seem to be stopping the shopping.
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IMPACT x Nightline: Unboxing Shein
As the biggest clothing brand on the Internet, Shein makes other fast fashion companies look slow. They can't seem to stay out of the headlines, but that doesn't seem to be stopping the shopping.