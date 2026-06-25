Original • 1 season available (1 episode)

IMPACT x Nightline: The Girl in the Trunk IMPACT x Nightline: The Girl in the Trunk

A 14-year-old girl, the rising music star D4vd, and a mysterious disappearance turned gruesome murder. The new details emerging from text messages, photos, and DNA that authorities say destroyed two lives.more

A 14-year-old girl, the rising music star D4vd, and a mysterious ...More

CrimeNews MagazineTV Series2026
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About this Show

IMPACT x Nightline: The Girl in the Trunk

A 14-year-old girl, the rising music star D4vd, and a mysterious disappearance turned gruesome murder. The new details emerging from text messages, photos, and DNA that authorities say destroyed two lives.

CrimeNews MagazineTV Series2026
  • da
  • hd

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