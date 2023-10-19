"Sextortion” is a cybercrime involving eliciting explicit photos from online victims to then blackmail them. It has claimed dozens of young lives as teenagers are pressured to the edge. Two families who lost sons are now dedicated to raising awareness.more
"Sextortion” is a cybercrime involving eliciting explicit photos ...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
"Sextortion” is a cybercrime involving eliciting explicit photos from online victims to then blackmail them. It has claimed dozens of young lives as teenagers are pressured to the edge. Two families who lost sons are now dedicated to raising awareness.
About this Show
IMPACT x Nightline: Sextortion
"Sextortion” is a cybercrime involving eliciting explicit photos from online victims to then blackmail them. It has claimed dozens of young lives as teenagers are pressured to the edge. Two families who lost sons are now dedicated to raising awareness.