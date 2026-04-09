IMPACT x Nightline: Terror on the Trails

Disney+, Hulu Bundle Offer Terms:

Savings compared to the then-current regular monthly price of bundle plan. Offer for ad-supported Disney+, Hulu Bundle plan only: $4.99/month for 12 months, then auto-renews at $12.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 11:59 PM PST on 12/1/25. U.S. residents, 18+ only. Offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers; Disney+, ESPN, Hulu, and bundle subscribers are not eligible. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. Additional terms apply.



Not combinable with any free trial or any other promotional offers or pricing (including any bundle); not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.



Location data may be required to watch certain content. Select Hulu content available via Disney+ with valid Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions; additional content only available via Hulu app. Hulu content can be streamed via Disney+ on up to 2 devices simultaneously. Additional app feature and device restrictions apply. For more information, including detailed information on billing and cancelation, please visit the Hulu Help Center. ©2025 Disney and its related entities.