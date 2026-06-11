Original • 1 season available (1 episode)

IMPACT x Nightline: The Boy Band Murder Plot?IMPACT x Nightline: The Boy Band Murder Plot?

A member of an up-and-coming boy band has become the target of an alleged murder-for-hire plot. But why would anyone want to kill him? The twists and turns of a relationship gone sour as his influencer ex is charged with plotting to kill him.more

A member of an up-and-coming boy band has become the target of an...More

CrimeNews MagazineTV Series2026
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About this Show

IMPACT x Nightline: The Boy Band Murder Plot?

A member of an up-and-coming boy band has become the target of an alleged murder-for-hire plot. But why would anyone want to kill him? The twists and turns of a relationship gone sour as his influencer ex is charged with plotting to kill him.

CrimeNews MagazineTV Series2026
  • da
  • hd

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