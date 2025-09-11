The mystery surrounding a group of Silicon Valley dropouts in jail in 3 states. Are they part of a new cult? What authorities say connects the so-called Zizians, some wearing masks, robes and wielding swords, and a trail of blood across the country.more
The mystery surrounding a group of Silicon Valley dropouts in jai...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
The mystery surrounding a group of Silicon Valley dropouts in jail in 3 states. Are they part of a new cult? What authorities say connects the so-called Zizians, some wearing masks, robes and wielding swords, and a trail of blood across the country.
About this Show
IMPACT x Nightline: Ctrl Alt Kill: A Twisted Tale of Silicon Valley Whiz Kids Gone Wrong
The mystery surrounding a group of Silicon Valley dropouts in jail in 3 states. Are they part of a new cult? What authorities say connects the so-called Zizians, some wearing masks, robes and wielding swords, and a trail of blood across the country.