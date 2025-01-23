Original • 1 season available (1 episode)

IMPACT x Nightline: Facelift: After Fillers?IMPACT x Nightline: Facelift: After Fillers?

Hollywood is dissolving its face fillers, and some young people are also following suit going from needles to knives as some in their 20s are seeking facelifts or other surgeries to tap into the fountain of youth. more

Hollywood is dissolving its face fillers, and some young people a...More

News MagazineTV Series2025
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesMore Impact X NightlineExtrasDetails

IMPACT x Nightline: Facelift: After Fillers?

Not Rated • News Magazine • Episode (2025)

IMPACT x Nightline: Gilgo Beach Murders: A Serial Killer’s Secrets?

Not Rated • Crime, News Magazine • Episode (2025)

IMPACT x Nightline: Elton John: Still Standing

Not Rated • Music, News Magazine • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: What Happened to Karen Silkwood? The Lost Tapes

Not Rated • News Magazine • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Cracks in the Crown: Miss Universe in Crisis?

Not Rated • News Magazine • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Gone in 16 Minutes: Sinking of the Superyacht

Not Rated • News Magazine • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Who Is The Delphi Killer?

Not Rated • News Magazine, Crime • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Stealing Graceland

Not Rated • Entertainment News, News Magazine • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: One Direction: Liam Payne's Final Days

Not Rated • News Magazine, Entertainment News • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Menendez Brothers: Monsters or Victims?

Not Rated • News Magazine, Crime and Courtroom Drama • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Not Rated • News Magazine, Music • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Behind The Blind Side - Tackling the Truth

Not Rated • Entertainment News, News Magazine • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Diddy: Drugs, Lies & Freak Offs

Not Rated • News Magazine, Crime • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Killer Mom - The Case of Susan Smith

Not Rated • News Magazine, Crime • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: What Happened to Matthew Perry?

Not Rated • Celebrity and Gossip, Crime • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: The Secrets of the 2x2 Church

Not Rated • News Magazine • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Diddy’s Downfall

Not Rated • News Magazine, Entertainment News • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: The Death of TikTok?

Not Rated • Politics, News Magazine • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: ANDREW TATE: Into the Manosphere

Not Rated • News Magazine • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Inside the Met Gala

Not Rated • Award Shows & Events, Fashion & Beauty • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: DANCE MOMS: Behind the Curtain

Not Rated • News Magazine, Dance • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: OnlyFans: Not Just Sex

Not Rated • News Magazine • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Super-Fakes: The Shadow World of Counterfeit Purses

Not Rated • News Magazine, Fashion & Beauty • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: The Crown in Crisis

Not Rated • News Magazine • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: It's Beyoncé Country

Not Rated • News Magazine, Music • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: How I Got Played

Not Rated • News Magazine • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Power Play: The Booming Business of Sportswashing

Not Rated • News Magazine, Sports • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain

Not Rated • Entertainment News, News Magazine • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: The Skinny Confessions: After Ozempic

Not Rated • News Magazine, Health & Wellness • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Scott Peterson- The Wrong Man?

Not Rated • News Magazine, Crime • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Get Ready With Gen Alpha

Not Rated • News Magazine • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Usher: 'My Way' to the Super Bowl

Not Rated • News Magazine, Music • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Short Kings: The Big Business of Getting Tall

Not Rated • News Magazine • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: The Gringo Hunters

Not Rated • News Magazine, Crime • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Aliens: Are We Alone?

Not Rated • News Magazine, Aliens • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: Jonathan Majors Speaks

Not Rated • News, Entertainment News • Episode (2024)

IMPACT x Nightline: On the Brink

Not Rated • News Magazine, Political • Episode (2023)

IMPACT x Nightline: Reality Reckoning? Bethenny Frankel's Fight for Change

Not Rated • News Magazine, Reality • Episode (2023)

IMPACT x Nightline: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce - The Pop Star & The NFL Player

Not Rated • News Magazine • Episode (2023)

IMPACT x Nightline: The Situation - Drugs & Sex on the Jersey Shore

Not Rated • News Magazine, Reality • Episode (2023)

IMPACT x Nightline: Natalee Holloway: A Killer Confesses

Not Rated • News Magazine, Crime • Episode (2023)

IMPACT x Nightline: It’s Britney

Not Rated • News Magazine • Episode (2023)

IMPACT x Nightline: Unboxing Shein

Not Rated • News Magazine • Episode (2023)

IMPACT x Nightline: Sextortion

Not Rated • News Magazine • Episode (2023)

IMPACT x Nightline: Divorcing Jonas - Joe & Sophie

Not Rated • News Magazine, Entertainment News • Episode (2023)

IMPACT x Nightline: Ruby Franke: A Momfluencer's Double Life?

Not Rated • News Magazine, Docuseries • Episode (2023)

IMPACT x Nightline: Lizzo's Legal Limbo

Not Rated • News Magazine, Music • Episode (2023)

Who Shot Tupac?

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

If Looks Could Kill

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

Vanished: Children of the Prophet

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

Never Made it Home: The Story of Tyre Nichols

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

The King Road Killings

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

Anatomy of a Scandoval: Our Obsession With Gossip And Scandal

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

#MomTok: Posting Perfection

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

Buff Enough: Liver King, Steroids, and Male Body Image

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

United States of Drill: Rap, Beef, and Bullets

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

#AlmondMom: Body Image & Baggage

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

CHECKMATE: The Great Chess Scandal

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

Explants: Busting Free

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

Cashing In: The Debate Over Paying College Athletes

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

The AI Revolution

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

Paris Hilton: In Her Own Words

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

Famous Fake-Outs

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

Model Behavior

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

The Skinny Shot

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

Under his Spell: Sarah Lawrence Dad Turned Predator

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

The Boys Are Back: 24 Hours with the Jonas Brothers

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

Football City, USA

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

The Year that Crypto Broke

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

The Housewife’s Scam: The REAL Life of Jen Shah

Not Rated • News, Documentaries • Episode (2023)

Facelift: After Fillers? - Trailer

About this Show

IMPACT x Nightline: Facelift: After Fillers?

Hollywood is dissolving its face fillers, and some young people are also following suit going from needles to knives as some in their 20s are seeking facelifts or other surgeries to tap into the fountain of youth.

News MagazineTV Series2025
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney Bundle Duo
BEST VALUE
Duo Basic
logo
Duo Basic
SAVE 44%*
Duo Premium
logo
Duo Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price. Save up to $14.99/mo.*
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.