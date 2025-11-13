Come on an adventure: From the streets of Paris to the diamond capital of the world, former thieves detail the thrill of a heist and we go inside a sting. New intel about how $100 million of Crown Jewels were stolen and the lengths to find them.more
Come on an adventure: From the streets of Paris to the diamond ca...More
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Come on an adventure: From the streets of Paris to the diamond capital of the world, former thieves detail the thrill of a heist and we go inside a sting. New intel about how $100 million of Crown Jewels were stolen and the lengths to find them.
About this Show
IMPACT x Nightline: Finding the Louvre Jewels
Come on an adventure: From the streets of Paris to the diamond capital of the world, former thieves detail the thrill of a heist and we go inside a sting. New intel about how $100 million of Crown Jewels were stolen and the lengths to find them.