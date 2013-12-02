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Science Fiction

TV for You
Rick and MortyRick and Morty
Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).
TVMA • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
The Handmaid's TaleThe Handmaid's Tale
EMMY® WINNING A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
LostLost
ABC's LOST explores the destiny of the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 who crashed on an island. The survivors not only have to rely on each other, but also cope with the secrets the mysterious island holds. Some become friends, others enemies and some stories remain to be told. There's much more than meets the eye, as it becomes apparent that everyone is somehow connected and that everyone has a purpose.
TV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
The OrvilleThe Orville
From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, THE ORVILLE is a space adventure series set 400 years in the future that follows The Orville, a mid-level exploratory starship. Its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of everyday life.
TV14 • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2017)
SnowpiercerSnowpiercer
Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, this series centers on the remaining people, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.
TVMA • Thriller, Action • TV Series (2020)
FuturamaFuturama
Animated, futuristic comedy from "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening, about a man frozen in 1999 who thaws out on the eve of the 31st century.
TV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
SmallvilleSmallville
After a meteor shower bursts from the heavens, raining destruction on the unsuspecting citizens of Smallville, years pass, and the healing process leaves the town's inhabitants with scars and secrets. From the ashes of tragedy, a popular yet awkward teen attempts to decipher the meaning of his life and his clouded past.
TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Solar OppositesSolar Opposites
A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.
TVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2020)
One-Punch ManOne-Punch Man
Saitama only became a hero for fun, but after three years of “special” training, he finds that he can beat even the mightiest opponents with a single punch. Though he faces new enemies every day, it turns out being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. Can a hero be too strong?
TVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
President CurtisPresident Curtis
President Curtis follows the Commander-in-Chief and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with -- from monster diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerBuffy the Vampire Slayer
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.
TVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
The X-FilesThe X-Files
The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1993)
Hunter x HunterHunter x Hunter
Gon is a young boy who dreams of following in his father’s footsteps to become a Hunter. But first he must pass the notoriously difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam. Throughout his journey, Gon overcomes many obstacles, while making new friends along the way!
TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
The StrainThe Strain
The Strain is a high concept thriller that tells the story of Dr. Ephraim Goodweather, the head of the Center for Disease Control Canary Team in New York City. He and his team are called upon to investigate a mysterious viral outbreak with hallmarks of an ancient and evil strain of vampirism. As the strain spreads, Eph, his team, and an assembly of everyday New Yorkers wage war for the fate of humanity itself. Co-Creators, Executive Producers and Writers Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan co-wrote the pilot script for The Strain, which was directed by del Toro. Emmy® Award winning Writer and Producer Carlton Cuse serves as Executive Producer/Showrunner and Writer. Gary Ungar also serves as Executive Producer. An FX Networks Original Series.
TVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Alien: EarthAlien: Earth
When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. FX’s Alien: Earth is created for television and executive produced by Noah Hawley.
TVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
Witches of East EndWitches of East End
Inspired by Melissa de la Cruz's New York Times best-selling novel, "Witches of East End" centers on the mysterious Beauchamp family: free-spirited artist Joanna and her two grown daughters, wild-child bartender Freya and shy librarian Ingrid, both of whom are unaware that they are gifted (and cursed) with a magical birthright.
TV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2013)
FringeFringe
From J.J. Abrams ("Lost"), Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, the team behind "Star Trek," "Mission: Impossible III" and "Alias," comes a drama that will thrill, terrify and explore the blurring line between science fiction and reality. When an international flight lands at Boston's Logan Airport and the passengers and crew have all died grisly deaths, FBI Special Agent Olivia Dunham is called in to investigate. After her partner, Special Agent John Scott, is nearly killed during the investigation, a desperate Olivia searches frantically for someone to help, leading her to Dr. Walter Bishop, our generation's Einstein. There's only one catch: he's been institutionalized for the last 20 years, and the only way to question him requires pulling his estranged son Peter in to help.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
SurrealEstateSurrealEstate
Aided by his own remarkable abilities and an eclectic team of associates, real estate agent Luke Roman specializes in clearing and closing haunted houses.
TV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsBoruto: Naruto Next Generations
The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!
TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Movies for You
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
Maze Runner: The Death CurePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
War for the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2017)
Nanny McPhee ReturnsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Rich FluNot Rated • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
X-Men: First ClassPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Pacific Rim: UprisingPG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
Mickey 17R • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
RampagePG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
War of the WorldsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
DoomR • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2005)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Red Riding HoodPG-13 • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2011)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Popular
War of the WorldsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
RampagePG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
FuturamaTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
Rick and MortyTVMA • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
X-Men: First ClassPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
War for the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2017)
President CurtisTVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Pacific Rim: UprisingPG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
Mickey 17R • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Nanny McPhee ReturnsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
Red Riding HoodPG-13 • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2011)
Maze Runner: The Death CurePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Rich FluNot Rated • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
DoomR • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2005)
The Handmaid's TaleTVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
Batman & RobinPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
The X-FilesTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1993)
The Shape of WaterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
CasperPG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Starship Troopers 3: MarauderR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
Marvel Studios' The AvengersPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Man of SteelTV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2013)
Signal OnePG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2026)
Underworld: EvolutionR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2006)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Iron ManPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
Solar OppositesTVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2020)
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
The LobsterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't DieR • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
ElevationR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2024)
LostTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
Jumanji: The Next LevelPG-13 • Comedy, Action • Movie (2019)
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Underworld AwakeningTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Jurassic WorldPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Predator: BadlandsPG-13 • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2025)
Iron Man 2PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2010)
Starship Troopers: InvasionR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2012)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
One-Punch ManTVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
The Brothers GrimmPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2005)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Event HorizonR • Aliens, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
Underworld: Rise Of The LycansR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Avengers: Age of UltronPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2015)
The OrvilleTV14 • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2017)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Spider-ManPG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Godzilla vs. MechagodzillaPG • Science Fiction, International • Movie (1974)
ScannersR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (1981)
VolcanoPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1997)
Hunter x HunterTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Blade Runner 2049R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Spider-Man 3PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's RevengeTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2001)
Godzilla vs. BiollantePG • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (1989)
Black PantherPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Edge of TomorrowPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2014)
A-Z
Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale (Dub)TV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale (Sub)Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
The 10 Best Predator Video Games | MojoPlays | Creators CollectionTVMA • Science Fiction • Movie (2022)
10 Cloverfield LanePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
2001: A Space OdysseyTVG • Adventure, Space • Movie (1968)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
4:44 Last Day On EarthR • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
65PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
65 en EspañolPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2023)
A.I.: Artificial IntelligencePG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2001)
A.R.C.H.I.E. 2: Mission ImpawsiblePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2018)
Accel WorldTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Aeon FluxPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
AfraidPG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Afraid en EspañolPG-13 • Spanish, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The Age of AdalinePG-13 • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Agent ReconAction, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Alien Encounters: Fact or FictionTV14 • Science Fiction, Horror • TV Series (2024)
Alien: EarthTVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
Alien: RomulusR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2024)
The AliensTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2016)
All Monsters AttackG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1969)
AltitudeR • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2010)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Angel's EggTVPG • Science Fiction, Fantasy • Movie (1985)
AniaraR • Drama, Aliens • Movie (2018)
The Animal KingdomTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The AnomalyAction, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Ant-ManPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2015)
Apollo 18PG-13 • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
AporiaR • Science Fiction, Drama • Movie (2023)
AquamanPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Area 51R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2015)
AshR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
AssassinR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2023)
The AssessmentR • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The Asterisk WarTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
The AstronautNot Rated • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
AtlantisTVPG • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
AvatarPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Avengers: Age of UltronPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2015)
Avenue 5TVMA • Science Fiction, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
BackroomsScience Fiction, Fantasy • Movie (2026)
Batman & RobinPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Battle of the DamnedR • Action, Horror • Movie (2013)
BatwomanTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2019)
BeastlyPG-13 • Fantasy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Beasts of the Southern WildPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Beauty and the BeastTVG • Fantasy, International • Movie (1946)
BeetlejuicePG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1988)
Black AdamTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Black PantherPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Black Rock Shooter Dawn FallTVMA • International, Science Fiction • TV Series (2022)
Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall (Eng)Science Fiction, Anime • TV Series (2022)
Blade Runner 2049R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Blithe SpiritFantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (1945)
The BlobTVPG • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (1958)
Blood FreeTVPG • International, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
Blood Free (Eng Dub)International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Blood LadTV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Blood MoonTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2021)
The Blood Of HeroesR • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1989)
BloodshotPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Boonie Bears: Back to EarthTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
BreathePG-13 • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2024)
BrimstoneR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)

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