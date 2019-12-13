Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Science Fiction
Popular
Jumanji: The Next Level
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
A team of friends returns to Jumanji to rescue one of their own and must brave parts unknown in order to escape the world's most dangerous game.
Trolls World Tour
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2020)
When the kingdom is invaded by Rock Trolls, Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) embark on an epic quest to find the harmony that will save them all.
Rick and Morty
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).
Gemini Man
PG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
Henry Brogan is an elite 51-year-old assassin who's ready to call it quits after completing his 72nd job. His plans get turned upside down when he becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, Brogan soon learns that the man who's trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself.
Bloodshot
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2020)
An unstoppable reanimated soldier embarks on a mission to recover his true memories.
Futurama
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
While delivering pizza on New Year's Eve 1999, Philip J. Fry, is accidentally cryonically frozen and thawed out one thousand years into the future. From the creator of "The Simpsons," "Futurama" is a sci-fi animated comedy.
Coraline
PG • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2009)
An adventurous 11-year-old girl stumbles upon another world that is a rosier version of her frustrating home - but this alternate dimension harbors sinister secrets. Animated.
Outlander
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened. To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives. "Outlander" is adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon.
Aquaman
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.
Air
PG-13 • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2015)
In a bleak future when breathable air is nonexistent, two custodians struggle to maintain their sanity while caring for mankind's last hope in a secure facility.
The Handmaid's Tale
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
EMMY® NOMINATED A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.
Westworld
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
In this series set in a futuristic fantasy park modeled after the Wild West, a group of android 'hosts' begin to deviate from their scripts.
Men In Black: International
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Agent H and Agent M battle an extraterrestrial threat on Earth.
Replicas
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
Keanu Reeves stars as a neuroscientist who tries to clone his family back to life after a horrific tragedy.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
This follow-up to ''Godzilla'' and ''Kong: Skull Island'' pits Godzilla against fellow monsters King Ghidorah, Rodan and Mothra.
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
TVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2017)
The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
The X-Men face their greatest threat--their own Jean Grey--in this thrilling installment in the "X-Men" series.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
PG-13 • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
Newt Scamander joins with Albus Dumbledore to defeat the escaped evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald and his plan for a new world order.
Ancient Aliens
TV14 • Documentaries, Science Fiction • TV Series (2010)
If aliens visited Earth in the past, could they make an appearance in the future? For ancient alien theorists, the answer is a resounding yes. They believe that, by sharing their views with the world, they can help prepare future generations for the inevitable encounter that awaits them.
AVPR Aliens vs. Predator Requiem (Extended Version)
TVMA • Action, Adventure • Movie (2007)
The two species of extraterrestrial beasties bring their war to Earth in this spectacular sequel. Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth.
The X-Files
TV14 • Drama, Cops & Detectives • TV Series (1993)
The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.
Fear the Walking Dead
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
Fear the Walking Dead AMC’s new companion series to The Walking Dead, goes back to the beginning of the zombie apocalypse in Los Angeles, to a time when life as everyone knew it was upended for reasons unknown.
Lost
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2004)
ABC's LOST explores the destiny of the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 who crashed on an island. The survivors not only have to rely on each other, but also cope with the secrets the mysterious island holds. Some become friends, others enemies and some stories remain to be told. There's much more than meets the eye, as it becomes apparent that everyone is somehow connected and that everyone has a purpose.
Solar Opposites
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.
Tooth Fairy
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Dwayne Johnson is a hockey-playing hellion who turns into a tutu-wearing Tooth Fairy to atone for his bad behavior in this family film.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.
Ad Astra
PG-13 • Adventure, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
An astronaut travels across the solar system in search of his long-missing father, whose doomed expedition now threatens humanity.
Little
PG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
When a bullying boss wakes up one morning back in her 13-year-old body, she learns some valuable life lessons.
The Day the Earth Stood Still
PG-13 • Military & War, Action • Movie (2008)
Keanu Reeves is an alien who arrives on Earth with a warning for mankind: stop poisoning the planet or face extermination.
A Dog's Journey
PG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
As Bailey's soul prepares to leave this life, he makes Ethan a promise.
Bumblebee
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.
Tokyo Ghoul
TVMA • Horror, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Two years after the raid on Anteiku, the CCG selects Haise Sasaki to lead an unruly team of humans infused with ghoul powers. Known as the Quinx Squad, they'll walk the line between humans and ghouls to rid the world of its most daunting threat.
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
When Apollo 11 landed the Moon in 1969, the government discovered an alien spacecraft with technology it kept secret from the Autobots. Presented by FXM
Brightburn
R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2019)
After a difficult struggle with fertility, Tori Breyer's dreams of motherhood come true with the arrival of a mysterious baby boy. Brandon appears to be everything Tori and her husband, Kyle, ever wanted -- bright, talented and curious about the world. But as Brandon nears puberty, powerful darkness manifests within him, and Tori becomes consumed by terrible doubts about her son. Once Brandon begins to act on his twisted urges, those closest to him find themselves in grave danger.
The Dead Don't Die
R • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2019)
In the sleepy small town of Centerville, something is not quite right. The moon hangs large and low in the sky, the hours of daylight are becoming unpredictable, and animals are beginning to exhibit unusual behaviors. News reports are scary, and scientists are concerned, but no one foresees the strangest and most dangerous repercussion that will soon start plaguing Centerville: the dead rise from their graves and feast on the living, and the citizens must battle to survive.
Smallville
TV14 • Action, Family • TV Series (2001)
After a meteor shower bursts from the heavens, raining destruction on the unsuspecting citizens of Smallville, years pass, and the healing process leaves the town's inhabitants with scars and secrets. From the ashes of tragedy, a popular yet awkward teen attempts to decipher the meaning of his life and his clouded past.
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Despite being born powerless in a super-powered world, Izuku never gives up on becoming a hero.
Looper
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2012)
In 2074, the mob uses time travel when they want to get rid of someone – the target is sent 30 years into the past, where a hired gun awaits.
Planet 51
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2009)
When Chuck the astronaut (Dwayne Johnson) lands on a distant planet filled with little green people, he is surprised to discover that we are not alone in the galaxy.
Ex Machina
R • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2015)
A tech CEO creates a breathtaking artificial intelligence robot.
His Dark Materials
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2019)
From Philip Pullman's fantasy trilogy comes this compelling HBO series that follows a young girl's adventure in a parallel world.
The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius
TVY7 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Jimmy Neutron is the smartest kid in town. As a genius, Jimmy thinks most things can be solved with the invention of a new gizmo. But Jimmy usually takes the easy way out, and his backfiring gadgets result in comedic adventures.
Danny Phantom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Danny Fenton is a typical teenager- sort of. An accident in his parents' lab gives Danny the ability to sense when a ghost is near and "go ghost" - transforming into Danny Phantom. The ghost hunting teen and his two pals work to stop ghostly villains.
Knight Rider Classic
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1982)
Knight Rider, a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist. Michael Knight, a young loner on a crusade to champion the cause of the innocent, the helpless, the powerless, in a world of criminals who operate above the law. The original series follows Knight as he takes on the forces of evil with the help of his artificially intelligent supercar, K.I.T.T.
AVP: Alien vs. Predator (Extended Version)
TVMA • Action, Adventure • Movie (2004)
A scientific team finds itself in the midst of an epic war between the two extraterrestrial species deep below the frigid Antarctic.
The Twilight Zone
TVPG • Classics, Fantasy • TV Series (1959)
Rod Serling's seminal anthology series focused on ordinary folks who suddenly found themselves in extraordinary, usually supernatural, situations.
Army of Darkness
R • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (1992)
The third installment in Sam Raimi's cult classic Evil Dead series finds Ash stranded in the 14th century and hailed as a savior - until he accidentally unleashes a deadly supernatural army!
Hunter x Hunter
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Gon is a young boy who dreams of following in his father’s footsteps to become a Hunter. But first he must pass the notoriously difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam. Throughout his journey, Gon overcomes many obstacles, while making new friends along the way!
Looking Glass
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
A couple buy a desert motel where they find that strange, mysterious events occur.
Total Recall
TV14 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2012)
A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories.
