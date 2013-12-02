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Adventure

TV for You
Rick and MortyRick and Morty
Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).
TVMA • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
The MentalistThe Mentalist
A former phony psychic now uses his razor-sharp skills of observation and understanding of human behavior to solve serious crimes.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
JustifiedJustified
Based on Elmore Leonard’s novella "Fire in the Hole,” Justified was developed by Graham Yost and stars Timothy Olyphant as Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens, a lawman who finds himself drawn back to his home state of Kentucky. In Justified’s final season, the long brimming conflict between Raylan and Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) will finally come to a head. The series co-stars Walton Goggins as ‘Boyd Crowder;’ Nick Searcy as ‘Chief Deputy Art Mullen;’ Jacob Pitts as ‘Deputy Marshal Tim Gutterson;’ Erica Tazel as ‘Deputy Marshal Rachel Brooks;’ Joelle Carter as ‘Ava Crowder;’ and Jere Burns as ‘Wynn Duffy.’ Yost wrote the pilot and serves as Executive Producer/Writer on the series. Executive Producers on the series include Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Michael Dinner, Fred Golan, Dave Andron, Don Kurt, Taylor Elmore, Timothy Olyphant, and the late Elmore Leonard. Justified is produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.
TVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Steven UniverseSteven Universe
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Naruto ShippudenNaruto Shippuden
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. Now that boy, Naruto, has grown up to become a hyperactive ninja-in-training who's more interested in pranks than schoolwork...but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!
TV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)
JettJett
World-class thief Daisy "Jett" Kowalski reunites with an old flame for one final heist in this action series.
TVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Adventure TimeAdventure Time
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Teen Titans Go!Teen Titans Go!
From Warner Bros. Animation, these teen titans are on the go! Right after they make a sandwich or play some video games. Wait, there's laundry to do? ("Not it!") After that, they'll definitely go fight some crime. Maybe. Don't miss the return of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg - teen super heroes who are totally unsupervised!
TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
SmallvilleSmallville
After a meteor shower bursts from the heavens, raining destruction on the unsuspecting citizens of Smallville, years pass, and the healing process leaves the town's inhabitants with scars and secrets. From the ashes of tragedy, a popular yet awkward teen attempts to decipher the meaning of his life and his clouded past.
TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Naked and Afraid of LoveNaked and Afraid of Love
Sexy singles embark on the adventure of a lifetime looking for love in a tropical island paradise. With no access to clothes, apps, filters or swipes, can they survive the island elements while finding their soul mates?
TV14 • Adventure, Romance • TV Series (2021)
M*A*S*HM*A*S*H
A fast-paced and fun-filled series relating the antics of a mobile army surgical hospital crew during the Korean war. They are basically dedicated surgeons who turn to humor as relief from the front-line operating room.
TVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (1972)
President CurtisPresident Curtis
President Curtis follows the Commander-in-Chief and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with -- from monster diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
ArcherArcher
The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world’s greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, ``Archer,'' this animated comedy spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger’s misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels.
TVMA • Adventure, Spies • TV Series (2009)
NCISNCIS
NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) is more than just an action drama. With liberal doses of humor, it's a show that focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a former Marine gunnery sergeant, whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads this troupe of colorful personalities. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents travel the globe to investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Naked and AfraidNaked and Afraid
Strangers find themselves stranded in some of the world’s most remote areas with no water, no tools – and no clothes.
TV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Deadliest CatchDeadliest Catch
Forty-foot waves, hurricane force winds, heavy-machinery and massive icebergs are just a few reasons that no season is ever the same on the Bering Sea. Surrounded by death and injury, these brave men struggle to return alive from man’s oldest journey.
TVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Queen of the SouthQueen of the South
The story of a woman's escape from a Mexican cartel, and rise to become a drug queenpin in America.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
SurvivorSurvivor
Sixteen castaways sign up to be marooned on a tropical island in the ultimate battle for survival -- and a $1 million prize.
TVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
Movies for You
Maze Runner: The Death CurePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Tomb RaiderPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Isle of DogsPG-13 • Adventure, Adult Animation • Movie (2018)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
X-Men: First ClassPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Road HouseR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1989)
Pacific Rim: UprisingPG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
Robin HoodPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2010)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
The FlashPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
RampagePG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
War of the WorldsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
Despicable MePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
The WolfmanR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
The Last SamuraiR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2003)
New on Hulu
A Mystery on the Cattle Hill ExpressPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Toy Story 2G • Kids, Comedy • Movie (1999)
WickedPG • Musicals, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Show DogsPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Green KnightR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Queen of the SouthTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
The RevenantR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Ice Age: Collision CoursePG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2016)
The Sea HawkTVG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1940)
ZombielandR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Taken 2: Extended CutTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
American MadeR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2017)
Miss CongenialityTVMA • Adventure, Action • Movie (2000)
Full Metal JacketR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1987)
The Last SamuraiR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2003)
GremlinsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1984)
War of the WorldsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
Gremlins 2: The New BatchPG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1990)
Mission: ImpossiblePG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1996)
Love and MonstersPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
The Monster SquadPG-13 • Adventure, Horror • Movie (1987)
Kubo and the Two StringsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Starship Troopers 3: MarauderR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
Patriot GamesR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1992)
Tommy BoyPG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
The CorePG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2003)
Free BirdsPG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Ice Age: The MeltdownPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Starship Troopers 3: Marauder en EspañolR • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2008)
The RuinsHorror, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Thelma & LouiseR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1991)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
King KongPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1976)
Pineapple Express en EspañolR • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2008)
The Ghost and the DarknessTVPG • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1996)
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars en EspañolR • Adventure, Spanish • Movie (2017)
The Brothers GrimmPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2005)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
RoadracersR • Drama, Action • Movie (1994)
Starship Troopers: Traitor of MarsR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
Ice Age: The Great Egg-ScapadeTVG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2016)
Pineapple ExpressR • Adventure, Action and Adventure • Movie (2008)
Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: AscensionR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2003)
Nancy DrewPG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2007)
300: Rise of an EmpireTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Edge of TomorrowPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2014)
SpeedR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1994)
22 Jump StreetR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2014)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of DoomPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1984)
The Italian JobPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
WaterworldPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1995)
The EastPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Pups UnitedPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2015)
OddballKids, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Underworld AwakeningTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal SkullPG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2TVPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2015)
The RundownPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2003)
Paul Blart: Mall CopPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Underworld: Rise Of The LycansR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Death RaceR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The BurrowersR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last CrusadePG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (1989)
VolcanoPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1997)
Popular
The Last SamuraiR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Despicable MePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
War of the WorldsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
RampagePG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Rick and MortyTVMA • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Tomb RaiderPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Road HouseR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1989)
X-Men: First ClassPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
The MentalistTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
President CurtisTVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
The FlashPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Pacific Rim: UprisingPG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
JettTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Robin HoodPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2010)
Maze Runner: The Death CurePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The WolfmanR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
Isle of DogsPG-13 • Adventure, Adult Animation • Movie (2018)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Naruto ShippudenTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)
Spring BreakersR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2013)
Full Metal JacketR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1987)
M*A*S*HTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (1972)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
WickedPG • Musicals, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
The Bourne IdentityPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2002)
Life of PiTVPG • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2015)
Death RaceR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
Batman ForeverPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Desert WarriorR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Naked and Afraid of LoveTV14 • Adventure, Romance • TV Series (2021)
NCISTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Mission: ImpossiblePG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1996)
MacGruberR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Lord of the FliesTV14 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1963)
SurvivorTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
ArcherTVMA • Adventure, Spies • TV Series (2009)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
The Dark KnightPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The Bourne SupremacyPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2004)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Queen of the SouthTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
Deadliest CatchTVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
The Bourne LegacyPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
The RundownPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2003)
Starship Troopers 3: MarauderR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
Open WaterR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Naked and AfraidTV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2013)
JustifiedTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Pineapple ExpressR • Adventure, Action and Adventure • Movie (2008)
Tommy BoyPG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Over the Garden WallTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Paul Blart: Mall CopPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Finding NemoG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Toy StoryG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
AloneTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
Marvel Studios' The AvengersPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
Man of SteelTV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2013)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
The Italian JobPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
A-Z
'neath The Arizona SkiesTVPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (1934)
(Dub) Dragon Ball Super: BrolyPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
(Dub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I. Presage FlowerR • International, Anime • Movie (2017)
(Dub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost ButterflyR • International, Anime • Movie (2019)
(Dub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III. Spring SongR • International, Anime • Movie (2020)
(Dub) SuzumeTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
(Dub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal ScaleTV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
(New) Rurouni KenshinTVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2023)
(Sub) Dragon Ball Super: BrolyPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
(Sub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I. Presage FlowerR • International, Anime • Movie (2017)
(Sub) Fate/stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost ButterflyR • International, Anime • Movie (2019)
(Sub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III. Spring SongR • International, Anime • Movie (2020)
(Sub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal ScaleAdventure, Action • Movie (2017)
13R • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
200% WolfPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2024)
2001: A Space OdysseyTVG • Adventure, Space • Movie (1968)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
22 Jump StreetR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2014)
24TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
3 Days To KillPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2014)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
300: Rise of an EmpireTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
47 Meters Down: UncagedPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
5 Days of WarR • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
65PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
65 en EspañolPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2023)
A.I.: Artificial IntelligencePG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2001)
A.R.C.H.I.E. 2: Mission ImpawsiblePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2018)
Abbott and Costello Meet Captain KiddNot Rated • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (1952)
Abominable and the Invisible CityTVG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
The Academy of MagicTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
Accel WorldTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Across The Great DivideG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1976)
AdriftPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Adventure Time: Distant LandsTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Adventure Time: Fionna and CakeTV14 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2023)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
The Adventures Of Marco PoloPG-13 • Adventure • Movie (1998)
Adventures of Rufus: The Fantastic PetFantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Aeon FluxPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Agatha Christie's PoirotTVPG • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Alaska: The Last FrontierTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Alaskan Bush PeopleTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
All Is LostPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2013)
All Monsters AttackG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1969)
AloneTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Alone (Australia)TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2023)
Alone (UK)TVPG • Reality, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Alone: FrozenTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Alone: The BeastTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2020)
The Amazing MauricePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
The Amazing RaceTVPG • Travel, Family • TV Series (2001)
Ambush TrailTVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1946)
American MadeR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2017)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Angel RodriguezTVMA • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2005)
The Animated Adventures of Tom SawyerTVG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1998)
Apocalypse Now ReduxR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1979)
ApocalyptoR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
Aqua Teen Forever: PlantasmR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2022)
AquamanPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Aquaman and the Lost KingdomPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
ArcherTVMA • Adventure, Spies • TV Series (2009)
Arco (Eng Dub)PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
ArcticPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2019)
Army of OneR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2016)
Around the World in 80 DaysPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2021)
AsherR • Action, Drama • Movie (2018)

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