Paycheck

Michael Jennings (Ben Affleck) is being hunted, but he doesn't know why. A famous genius hired by high-tech corporations, Jennings routinely has his memory erased once a job is completed so as not to divulge any company secrets. He expects to earn eight figures for his latest project, but upon finishing the work, he is given an envelope full of random objects and told that he has agreed to forfeit all payment. With his memory erased per his contract, Jennings has no defense, until he discovers that the objects are clues to his past.