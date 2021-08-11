Pil's AdventuresPil's Adventures

Pil is a spunky vagabond girl who lives in the medieval city of Foggyborough. One day, while sneaking into the castle, she witnesses the sinister Regent Tristain casting a spell on Roland, the heir to the throne. Pil realizes it's now up to her to find a way to reverse the spell and save the prince's life.more

Starring: Dalila BelaCarlos MenciaKaycie Chase

Director: Julien Fournet

PGKidsComedyAdventureAnimationMovie2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

Pil's Adventures - Trailer

About this Movie

