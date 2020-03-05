Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Thriller
Popular TV
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1998)
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
Devs
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
In Devs, an FX limited series, a young software engineer, Lily Chan, investigates the secret development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.
Devs stars Sonoya Mizuno as “Lily Chan;” Nick Offerman as “Forest,” the CEO of Amaya; Jin Ha as “Jamie,” Lily’s former boyfriend; Karl Glusman as “Sergei,” Lily’s boyfriend; Zach Grenier as “Kenton,” Amaya’s Head of Security; Stephen McKinley Henderson as “Stewart,” one of the top minds working in Amaya’s secret development division; Cailee Spaeny as the young, brilliant “Lyndon;” and Alison Pill as “Katie,” the gifted quantum physicist and second in command at Amaya.
Alex Garland writes, directs and serves as executive producer of Devs along with Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Garrett Basch. The series is produced by FX Productions.
Homeland
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2011)
HOMELAND is an edge-of-your-seat sensation. CIA officer Carrie Mathison is volatile and unpredictable. With the help of her mentor Saul Berenson, she fearlessly risks everything, including her sanity, at every turn.
True Blood
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2008)
HBO hit drama series about a perky telepathic waitress (Anna Paquin) in a near-future in which vampires live among us.
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2000)
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" is a fast-paced drama about a team of forensic investigators trained to solve crimes by examining the evidence. They are on the case 24/7, scouring the scene, collecting the irrefutable evidence and finding the missing pieces that will solve the mystery.
Lost
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2004)
ABC's LOST explores the destiny of the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 who crashed on an island. The survivors not only have to rely on each other, but also cope with the secrets the mysterious island holds. Some become friends, others enemies and some stories remain to be told. There's much more than meets the eye, as it becomes apparent that everyone is somehow connected and that everyone has a purpose.
Killing Eve
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin, and Eve is the woman charged with hunting her down; the two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.
The X-Files
TV14 • Drama, Cops & Detectives • TV Series (1993)
The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.
Blindspot
TV14 • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2015)
A vast international plot explodes when a beautiful Jane Doe is discovered naked in Times Square, completely covered in mysterious, intricate tattoos with no memory of who she is or how she got there. But there's one tattoo that is impossible to miss: the name of FBI agent Kurt Weller, emblazoned across her back. "Jane," Agent Weller and the rest of the FBI quickly realize that each mark on her body is a crime to solve, leading them closer to the truth about her identity and the mysteries to be revealed. From Executive Producer Greg Berlanti ("The Mysteries of Laura," "The Flash," "Arrow").
Tokyo Ghoul
TVMA • Horror, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Two years after the raid on Anteiku, the CCG selects Haise Sasaki to lead an unruly team of humans infused with ghoul powers. Known as the Quinx Squad, they'll walk the line between humans and ghouls to rid the world of its most daunting threat.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.
CSI: Miami
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
Inspired by the top-rated series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "CSI: Miami" is a drama that follows a South Florida team of forensic investigators who use both cutting-edge scientific methods and old-fashioned police work to solve crimes. Horatio Caine, a former homicide detective, heads a group of investigators who work crimes amid the steamy tropical surroundings and cultural crossroads of Miami. His team includes Calleigh Duquesne, a bilingual Southern beauty with a specialty in ballistics; Eric Delko, an underwater recovery expert who knows all the twists and turns of the Florida waterways, and Ryan Wolfe, a former patrol officer who specializes in blood and trace evidence. Rounding out the team is Natalia Boa Vista, the enigmatic DNA specialist and helping Horatio with cases is Det. Frank Tripp, a tough yet thorough police officer. The newest addition to the team is crime scene photographer Walter Simmons who uses his analytical skills to help Horatio in solving criminal puzzles. Together, these investigators collect and analyze the evidence to solve the crimes and to avenge those who cannot speak for themselves - the victims.
The Purge
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Once a year, any and all crime – including murder – is legal in America for a period of 12 hours.
Revenge
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2011)
Emily Thorne (Emily Van Camp) is new to the Hamptons. She's met some of her wealthy neighbors, has made a few new friends and seemingly blends into the town. But something is a little odd about a young girl living in a wealthy town all on her own, and the truth is that Emily isn't exactly new to the neighborhood. In fact, this was once her old neighborhood, until something bad happened that ruined her family and their reputation. Now Emily is back, and she's returned to right some of those wrongs in the best way she knows how – with a vengeance.
Banshee
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2013)
A recently paroled crook assumes the identity of a small town's new sheriff in this Cinemax action series from Alan Ball ('True Blood').
The Strain
TVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
The Strain is a high concept thriller that tells the story of Dr. Ephraim Goodweather, the head of the Center for Disease Control Canary Team in New York City. He and his team are called upon to investigate a mysterious viral outbreak with hallmarks of an ancient and evil strain of vampirism. As the strain spreads, Eph, his team, and an assembly of everyday New Yorkers wage war for the fate of humanity itself.
Co-Creators, Executive Producers and Writers Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan co-wrote the pilot script for The Strain, which was directed by del Toro. Emmy® Award winning Writer and Producer Carlton Cuse serves as Executive Producer/Showrunner and Writer. Gary Ungar also serves as Executive Producer. An FX Networks Original Series.
Halfworlds
TVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
Delve into the underworld of mythological demons that inhabit the back alleys of Jakarta in this series.
Preacher
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2016)
AMC's Preacher is a supernatural, twisted and darkly comedic drama that follows a West Texas preacher, Jesse Custer, his badass ex-girlfriend, Tulip and an Irish vagabond named Cassidy.
The Twilight Zone
TVPG • Classics, Fantasy • TV Series (1959)
Rod Serling's seminal anthology series focused on ordinary folks who suddenly found themselves in extraordinary, usually supernatural, situations.
Penny Dreadful
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Some of literature's most terrifying characters, including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and iconic figures from the novel Dracula are lurking in the darkest corners of Victorian London. Penny Dreadful is a frightening psychological thriller that weaves together these classic horror origin stories into a new adult drama.
Numb3rs
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2005)
Rob Morrow ("Northern Exposure"), David Krumholtz ("Ray"), Judd Hirsch (“Taxi”) and Peter MacNicol (“Ally McBeal”) star in the drama series, NUMB3RS. Inspired by actual events, the drama follows an FBI agent who recruits his mathematical genius brother to help the Bureau solve a wide range of challenging crimes in Los Angeles.
The Rook
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
When a woman wakes up surrounded by dead bodies with her memory erased, she must uncover her mysterious past to learn the truth.
Top of the Lake
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
This powerful and haunting story from Oscar winning writer/director Jane Campion follows the story of a detective (Elisabeth Moss) who investigates the disappearance of a 12-year-old pregnant daughter of a local drug lord.
Flashpoint
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2009)
The Strategic Response Unit is a team of cops like no other – they’re the elite, the blueblood of the force. High risk is their business and life-and-death stakes are their world. The SRU team is also unique; they rescue hostages, bust gangs, defuse bombs, climb buildings, see through walls and talk down suicidal teens. It takes years on the street, intense physical conditioning and elite marksmanship to qualify for the SRU. They have to prove that they’re at the top of their game on a daily basis because if they’re not, there are hundreds of others willing to step in and take their place. The team uses state-of-the-art equipment – sniper rifles, snake-cameras, robots, flash-bangs, night-vision and tasers. But beyond all of the cool gadgetry, the most important weapons in their arsenal are human intuition, a gift for words and their ability to read emotion. Each team member is uniquely trained in negotiating, profiling and getting inside a subject’s head. They stand out because of the rare balance between lethal hardware and people skills: pure muscle and pure intuition. They’re the envy of law enforcement everywhere. The stakes are always high in Flashpoint – only here, the lives of the men and women on the team are also always on the line. That’s the nature of the job. The SRU may be heroes, but they are also human. At the end of the day, they each go home haunted by what they’ve seen, by what they’ve had to do – pursued by new demons which they cram into already bulging closets. They lock down emotion and they second-guess decisions made in the heat of the moment. These individuals are constant witnesses to the extremes of human distress. Not everyone is cut out for this. If you’re a cop, you’re three times more likely to kill yourself than to be killed by a bad guy.
The Shield
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
Breaking the conventional formula of the cop genre, THE SHIELD plays out in a tough, morally ambiguous world in which the line between good and bad is crossed every day. It focuses on the tension between a group of corrupt but effective cops led by Detective Vic Mackey, a captain with the burden of bringing them down as well as reducing crime in her district, and a City Councilman out for his own political gain.
Emergence
TV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2019)
A police chief takes in a young child that she finds near the site of a mysterious accident, who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.
Underground
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2016)
An unflinching story of plantation slaves that band together for the fight of their lives--for their families, their future and their freedom.
Alfred Hitchcock Presents
TVPG • Drama, Classics • TV Series (1955)
Alfred Hitchcock presents short stories filled with elements of horror, comedy and suspense.
Scream Queens
TV14 • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
SCREAM QUEENS is a new genre-bending comedy-horror anthology series. The series, produced by 20th Century Fox Television, is from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and Dante Di Loreto, the executive producers of GLEE and “American Horror Story.” The first installment in the new anthology series revolves around a college campus which is rocked by a series of murders.
Salem
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
As the wife of a wealthy but ailing town elder, Mary Sibley (Janet Montgomery) holds the distinction of being the most powerful sorceress in 1692 Salem. Ruthless yet vulnerable, Mary leans on her ageless accomplice Tituba (Ashley Madekwe) to help advance her supernatural agenda – but Mary's world is turned upside down when John Alden (Shane West), her long lost love, finally returns home from years at war and starts asking questions that threaten to expose Mary's darkest secrets.
Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior
TV14 • Crime, Legal • TV Series (2011)
Criminal Minds Suspect Behavior is a drama about an elite team of agents within the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) who use unconventional methods of investigation and aggressive tactics to capture the nation's most nefarious criminals.
Angel
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (1999)
Joss Whedon, the creator and executive producer of the international hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, combines supernatural adventure and dark humor in this next chapter of the Buffy mythology. Just as Whedon and executive producer David Greenwalt brought the monsters of adolescence to life with Buffy, this one-hour series explores the twists and turns of early adulthood with the same irony and wit.
A centuries-old vampire cursed with a conscience, Angel left the small California town of Sunnydale and the only woman he ever loved to take up residence in Los Angeles, the City of Angels. Between pervasive evil and countless temptations lurking beneath the city's glittery facade, L.A. has proven to be the ideal address for a fallen vampire looking to save a few lost souls and, in turn, perhaps redeem his own.
Timeless
TVPG • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
This high-octane drama follows an unlikely trio who travel through time to battle a master criminal intent on altering the fabric of human history with potentially catastrophic results.
Apple Tree Yard
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
What could have brought a pathologically law-abiding eminent geneticist into the dock at the Old Bailey on charges of complicity in a violent crime? More importantly, could this case lead to a highly compromising lie being exposed? Apple Tree Yard is a stunning psychological thriller about a respected female scientist and the single irrational act that leads to her standing trial for murder.
The Exorcist
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
A family gets entangled with the Catholic Church when it suspects a demonic presence in its home.
Prey
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Prey is a high-octane drama about men on the run and the hard-working detective tasked with finding them. Detective Sergeant Susan Reinhardt is called to the case to track down the suspect and find the truth.
Paradox
TV14 • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2009)
Detective Inspector Rebecca Flint meets space scientist Dr Christian King when a series of images are transmitted from space into his laboratory. The team races against time to put together the clues and try to prevent almost certain tragedy.
Blood Runs Cold
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
The stories of people who go to unimaginable lengths to solve the crimes that claimed the lives of their loved ones.
The Terror
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2018)
The Terror is an anthology series exploring historical speculative fiction based on true events.
Death Note
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects and he's bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and now Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But when criminals begin dropping dead, the authorities send the legendary detective L to track down the killer. With L hot on his heels, will Light lose sight of his noble goal...or his life?
Chance
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2016)
Based on Kem Nunn’s novel, Chance is described as a provocative psychological thriller that focuses on Eldon Chance (Laurie), a San Francisco-based forensic neuropsychiatrist who reluctantly gets sucked into a violent and dangerous world of mistaken identity, police corruption and mental illness. After an ill-advised decision regarding an alluring patient who may or may not be struggling with a multiple personality disorder, Chance finds himself in the crosshairs of her abusive spouse, who also happens to be a ruthless police detective. In over his head, Chance’s descent into the city’s shadowy underbelly, all while navigating the waters of a contentious divorce and the tribulations of his teenage daughter, soon spirals into an ever deepening exploration of one of mankind’s final frontiers — the shadowy, undiscovered country of the human mind.
Legends
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
A deep-cover operative named Martin Odum has an uncanny ability to transform himself into a different person for each job. But his own identity comes into question when a mysterious stranger suggests that Martin isn't who he thinks he is.
How to Get Away With Murder
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
The brilliant, charismatic and seductive Professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) gets entangled with four law students from her class, “How to Get Away with Murder.” Little do they know that they will have to apply what they learned to real life, in this masterful, sexy, suspense-driven legal thriller from Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, executive producers of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.”
Damien
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2016)
Damien, is a follow-up to the classic horror film, The Omen. The show follows the adult life of Damien Thorn, the mysterious child from the 1976 motion picture, who has grown up seemingly unaware of the satanic forces around him. Haunted by his past, Damien must now come to terms with his true destiny - that he is the Antichrist.
Wolfblood
TVPG • Drama, Kids • TV Series (2013)
Being a teenager is hard enough. Being a Wolfblood teenager is ten times more complicated. 14-year-old Maddy loves her abilities - heightened senses, being faster, stronger and more graceful - but hates the secrets that come with them.
The Promised Neverland
TVMA • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
The one adored as the mother is not the real parent. The people living here together are not actual siblings. The Grace Field House is where orphaned children live. An irreplaceable home where 38 siblings and Mom live happy lives, even with no blood relations. However, their everyday life suddenly came to an abrupt end one day...
Outer Limits
TV14 • Horror, Thriller • TV Series (1995)
In the tradition of the classic anthology series, the new series brings the bizarre, frightening and disturbing back to life; pushing the imagination to its furthest reaches.
The Pier
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2019)
High-profile architect Alexandra faces her worst nightmare when she gets a call from local cop Conrado to identify her husband Oscar's body, found on a pier. She soon finds out there was more to his life than she knew.
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
Welcome to the world of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency; a trippy mystery that thrusts a reluctant sidekick into the bizarre world of an unconventional detective who believes in the interconnectedness of all things.
The Girlfriend Experience
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2016)
A Chicago law-school student's life takes a dramatic turn when a classmate introduces her to the world of transactional relationships.
