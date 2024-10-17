Asphalt CityAsphalt City

A young paramedicis assigned to the NYC night shift with an uncompromising and seasoned partner. Each 911 call is often dangerous, putting their lives on the line every day to help others.more

A young paramedicis assigned to the NYC night shift with an uncom...More

Starring: Sean PennTye SheridanGbenga Akinnagbe

Director: Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire

RDramaThrillerMovie2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

Asphalt City

A young paramedicis assigned to the NYC night shift with an uncompromising and seasoned partner. Each 911 call is often dangerous, putting their lives on the line every day to help others.

Starring: Sean PennTye SheridanGbenga AkinnagbeRaquel NaveKali Reis

Director: Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire

RDramaThrillerMovie2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

