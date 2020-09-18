About this Movie
Alone
A grief-stricken young widow flees the city to cope with the loss of her husband. When she's kidnapped by a mysterious man and locked in a cabin in the Pacific Northwest, she escapes into the wilderness and is pursued by her captor.
Starring: Jules WillcoxMarc MenchacaAnthony HealdJonathan RosenthalMax Huskins
Director: John Hyams
