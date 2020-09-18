AloneAlone

RThrillerMovie • 2020

A grief-stricken young widow flees the city to cope with the loss of her husband. Whe...more

A grief-stricken young widow flees the city to cope with the loss...More

About this Movie

Alone

A grief-stricken young widow flees the city to cope with the loss of her husband. When she's kidnapped by a mysterious man and locked in a cabin in the Pacific Northwest, she escapes into the wilderness and is pursued by her captor.

Starring: Jules WillcoxMarc MenchacaAnthony HealdJonathan RosenthalMax Huskins

Director: John Hyams

RThrillerMovie • 2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

