Anaconda

PG-13ThrillerMovie1997

A monstrous snake terrorizes filmmakers on the Amazon River in this blockbuster hit s...more

A monstrous snake terrorizes filmmakers on the Amazon River in th...More

About this Movie

Anaconda

A monstrous snake terrorizes filmmakers on the Amazon River in this blockbuster hit starring Jon Voight, Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube and Eric Stoltz.

Starring: Jennifer LopezIce CubeJon VoightEric StoltzJonathan Hyde

Director: Luis Llosa

PG-13ThrillerMovie1997
