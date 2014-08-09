Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Science Fiction
Popular TV
Outlander
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened. To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives. "Outlander" is adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon.
Westworld
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
In this series set in a futuristic fantasy park modeled after the Wild West, a group of android 'hosts' begin to deviate from their scripts.
Avenue 5
TVMA • Comedy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2019)
Hugh Laurie stars in this HBO comedy series set 40 years in the future when travelling the solar system has become big business.
Rick and Morty
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).
Devs
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
In Devs, an FX limited series, a young software engineer, Lily Chan, investigates the secret development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.
Devs stars Sonoya Mizuno as “Lily Chan;” Nick Offerman as “Forest,” the CEO of Amaya; Jin Ha as “Jamie,” Lily’s former boyfriend; Karl Glusman as “Sergei,” Lily’s boyfriend; Zach Grenier as “Kenton,” Amaya’s Head of Security; Stephen McKinley Henderson as “Stewart,” one of the top minds working in Amaya’s secret development division; Cailee Spaeny as the young, brilliant “Lyndon;” and Alison Pill as “Katie,” the gifted quantum physicist and second in command at Amaya.
Alex Garland writes, directs and serves as executive producer of Devs along with Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Garrett Basch. The series is produced by FX Productions.
Manifest
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
When Flight 828 lands in New York after a turbulent but routine flight, all 191 souls on board are astonished to discover they've been missing for five years, their friends and families moved on without them, and their lives will never be the same.
Futurama
TV14 • Science Fiction, Animation • TV Series (1999)
While delivering pizza on New Year's Eve 1999, Philip J. Fry, is accidentally cryonically frozen and thawed out one thousand years into the future. From the creator of "The Simpsons," "Futurama" is a sci-fi animated comedy.
The Handmaid's Tale
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.
Ancient Aliens
TV14 • Documentaries, Science Fiction • TV Series (2010)
If aliens visited Earth in the past, could they make an appearance in the future? For ancient alien theorists, the answer is a resounding yes. They believe that, by sharing their views with the world, they can help prepare future generations for the inevitable encounter that awaits them.
His Dark Materials
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2019)
From Philip Pullman's fantasy trilogy comes this compelling HBO series that follows a young girl's adventure in a parallel world.
Lost
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2004)
ABC's LOST explores the destiny of the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 who crashed on an island. The survivors not only have to rely on each other, but also cope with the secrets the mysterious island holds. Some become friends, others enemies and some stories remain to be told. There's much more than meets the eye, as it becomes apparent that everyone is somehow connected and that everyone has a purpose.
Legion
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
LEGION follows the story of David Haller, a troubled young man who may be more than human. Since he was a teenager, David has struggled with mental illness. Diagnosed as schizophrenic, he has been in and out of psychiatric hospitals for years. But after a strange encounter with a fellow patient, David is confronted with the possibility that the voices he hears and the visions he sees might be real.
Marvel's Runaways
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Every teenager thinks their parents are evil. What if you found out they actually were? Marvel’s Runaways is the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.
The X-Files
TV14 • Drama, Cops & Detectives • TV Series (1993)
The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.
Smallville
TV14 • Action, Family • TV Series (2001)
After a meteor shower bursts from the heavens, raining destruction on the unsuspecting citizens of Smallville, years pass, and the healing process leaves the town's inhabitants with scars and secrets. From the ashes of tragedy, a popular yet awkward teen attempts to decipher the meaning of his life and his clouded past.
Tokyo Ghoul
TVMA • Horror, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Two years after the raid on Anteiku, the CCG selects Haise Sasaki to lead an unruly team of humans infused with ghoul powers. Known as the Quinx Squad, they'll walk the line between humans and ghouls to rid the world of its most daunting threat.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.
Danny Phantom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Danny Fenton is a typical teenager- sort of. An accident in his parents' lab gives Danny the ability to sense when a ghost is near and "go ghost" - transforming into Danny Phantom. The ghost hunting teen and his two pals work to stop ghostly villains.
Fear the Walking Dead
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
Fear the Walking Dead AMC’s new companion series to The Walking Dead, goes back to the beginning of the zombie apocalypse in Los Angeles, to a time when life as everyone knew it was upended for reasons unknown.
Knight Rider Classic
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1982)
Knight Rider, a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist. Michael Knight, a young loner on a crusade to champion the cause of the innocent, the helpless, the powerless, in a world of criminals who operate above the law. The original series follows Knight as he takes on the forces of evil with the help of his artificially intelligent supercar, K.I.T.T.
Cowboy Bebop
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1998)
Explore the galaxy in this undeniably hip series that inspired a generation - and redefined anime as an indisputable art form. The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck, and they're the most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071.
The Orville
TV14 • Comedy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, THE ORVILLE is a live-action, one-hour space adventure series set 400 years in the future that follows The Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship. Its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of everyday life.
The Gifted
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Family adventure series THE GIFTED, from 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.
The Twilight Zone
TVPG • Classics, Fantasy • TV Series (1959)
Rod Serling's seminal anthology series focused on ordinary folks who suddenly found themselves in extraordinary, usually supernatural, situations.
Todd Mcfarlane's Spawn
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
HBO's animated series based on the popular comic books about a dead C.I.A. assassin who returns to life as a superhuman hell spawn.
Ben 10 (2005)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Now, with the Omnitrix, Ben can transform into any of 10 alien heroes — each with their own special powers. And Ben is going to need all the powers he can get if he is going to save the world from Vilgax and his evil alien forces.
Utopia Falls
TVPG • Drama, Kids • TV Series (2020)
In a genre bending take on a coming of age story, a group of teens in a distant future colony uncover an ancient forbidden archive of historical, cultural and musical relics. This discovery forces them to question everything they’ve been taught, and use the power of music to ignite change in their reality to expose the truth.
Transformers
TVY7 • Kids, Science Fiction • TV Series (1984)
Dueling alien races, the Autobots and the Decepticons, bring their battle to Earth, leaving the future of humankind hanging in the balance.
Invader Zim
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2001)
Stand back, ignorant Earth filth! Invader Zim has been sent from the planet IRK on a mission of doom. Disguised as a child and accompanied by GIR, his robot, Zim has come to assume control of Earth. But, a wrench named Dib interferes with his plan...
Future Man
TVMA • Comedy, Time Travel • TV Series (2017)
Future Man stars Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) as “Josh Futturman,” a janitor by day/gamer by night who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time in order to prevent the extinction of humanity.
Stargate SG-1
TV14 • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (1997)
Step through the stargate with SG-1, a team of soldiers and scientists, as they travel instantaneously to other planets to explore, forge alliances, defuse crises, establish trade, investigate ancient mysteries, and defend Earth from such hostile forces as the Goa'uld, the Replicators, and the Ori.
Beforeigners
Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Time travel refugees from The Stone Age, The Viking Era and the late 19th Century have mysteriously settled in Oslo in this series.
11.22.63
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
Imagine having the power to change history. Would you journey down the “rabbit hole?" This eight –part event series follows Jake Epping (James Franco), an ordinary high school teacher, presented with the unthinkable mission of traveling back in time to prevent the assassination of John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. Jake travels to the past in order to solve the most enduring mystery of the 20th century: who killed JFK, and could it have been stopped? But as Jake will learn, the past does not want to be changed. And trying to divert the course of history may prove fatal.
Ben 10: Omniverse
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
It’s an all-new series! With an all-new Omnitrix and new alien heroes. A quirky, new underground world full with intergalactic life. A new, partner named Rook, helping Ben save the world and bail him out of trouble. And a new Ben like you’ve never seen him – a little older but not always a little wiser. It’s going to be a wild ride!
The Librarians
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Flynn Carsen (Noah Wyle: ER, Falling Skies) may appear to be an ordinary librarian working for the world-famous Metropolitan Library, but beneath the public library lies the centuries-old headquarters of scholars and adventurers who investigate the bizarre, collect dangerous artifacts and save the world from supernatural threats. This is The Library,and Flynn is The Librarian.
Freakish
TV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
A group of students trapped in a high school must fight for survival when predatory mutant freaks take over after a meltdown at the local chemical plant.
Star Trek: The Next Generation
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (1989)
Star Trek: The Next Generation (TNG) focuses on the 24th century adventures of Captain Jean-Luc Picard aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise (NCC-1701-D). This incarnation of the famous starship is much larger than the one captained by James T. Kirk a century earlier, and, accordingly, it carries a larger crew complement: 1,012 men, women…and, surprisingly, children. This era’s Starfleet Command believes that men and women are more likely to sign up for long-term exploratory missions if they think of their ship as home. Thus, Picard’s crew enjoys many of the comforts they’d have otherwise left behind, including a wide variety of recreational opportunities, “replicated” food dishes to suit every palate, and quarters large enough to share with spouses and offspring. There are schools for the children and a bar (stocked with synthetic alcohol, or synthehol) where the adults can unwind. However, the ongoing mission—no longer limited to a mere five years—remains virtually the same as it was during Kirk’s time: to seek out new life and new civilizations, and to boldly go where no one has gone before.
Stargate Atlantis
TV14 • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2004)
A military unit uses an alien Stargate to travel to a far-off galaxy.
Firefly
TVPG • Western, Science Fiction • TV Series (2002)
The Crew of a starship travel through outer space after Earth's resources have diminished and forced us to look elsewhere in 2517. Captain Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) steers his bandit-crew through anything to keep them alive, and keep flying.
Atlantis
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Ancient Greek myths and legends are brought to life in this thrilling fantasy drama. Jason wakes up on the shores of a strange land. A wondrous place; a world of bull leaping, of snake haired Goddesses and vast palaces - this is the lost city of Atlantis.
Angel
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (1999)
Joss Whedon, the creator and executive producer of the international hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, combines supernatural adventure and dark humor in this next chapter of the Buffy mythology. Just as Whedon and executive producer David Greenwalt brought the monsters of adolescence to life with Buffy, this one-hour series explores the twists and turns of early adulthood with the same irony and wit.
A centuries-old vampire cursed with a conscience, Angel left the small California town of Sunnydale and the only woman he ever loved to take up residence in Los Angeles, the City of Angels. Between pervasive evil and countless temptations lurking beneath the city's glittery facade, L.A. has proven to be the ideal address for a fallen vampire looking to save a few lost souls and, in turn, perhaps redeem his own.
Timeless
TVPG • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
This high-octane drama follows an unlikely trio who travel through time to battle a master criminal intent on altering the fabric of human history with potentially catastrophic results.
12 Monkeys
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
The show follows the journey of a time traveler, Cole, from the post-apocalyptic future. Using a dangerous and untested method of time travel, Cole arrives in the present day on a mission to locate and eradicate the source of a deadly plague that will eventually decimate 93.6% of the human race.
Dragon Ball GT
TV14 • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (1996)
The Dragon Balls have been scattered to the ends of creation, and if Goku, Pan, and Trunks can't gather them in a year's time, Earth will meet with final catastrophe. The countdown to oblivion has begun.
Star Trek: The Original Series
TVPG • Classics, Adventure • TV Series (1966)
The 23rd century adventures of Captain James T. Kirk and the U.S.S. Enterprise (NCC-1701), a powerful interstellar spacecraft dispatched by Earth-based Starfleet Command to explore the galaxy. Kirk commands a crew of 430 men and women aboard his starship, which can travel at speeds surpassing the speed of light. Kirk's five-year mission—and his mandate from Starfleet—is to seek out new life and new civilizations, and to boldly go where no man has gone before.
Sword Art Online
TVPG • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
In the near future, a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG) called Sword Art Online has been released where players control their avatars with their bodies using a piece of technology called: Nerve Gear. One day, players discover they cannot log out, as the game creator is holding them captive unless they reach the 100th floor of the game's tower and defeat the final boss. However, if they die in the game, they die in real life. Their struggle for survival starts now...
Paradox
TV14 • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2009)
Detective Inspector Rebecca Flint meets space scientist Dr Christian King when a series of images are transmitted from space into his laboratory. The team races against time to put together the clues and try to prevent almost certain tragedy.
My Life As A Teenage Robot
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2003)
Jenny - a super-powered robot with a super sensitive teenage heart. Her primary function is protecting the planet from disaster, but she's a teenager who'd much rather hang out with kids from school. Can she find a balance between without blowing a fuse?
Parasyte: The Maxim
TVMA • Animation, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
One night, a quiet invasion takes place. Across the world, alien beings, known as Parasytes, fall to earth and begin possessing humans one by one with the rest of humanity none the wiser. Shinichi Izumi is one such victim. But when his would-be invader fails to take over his brain, and takes root in his arm, Shinichi finds himself forced to share his body with a horrific creature that has a mind and an agenda all its own.
Second Chance
TV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
What would you do with a second chance? From executive producer/writer Rand Ravich and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Howard Gordon comes SECOND CHANCE, a thrilling new action-drama about a man brought back to life by two scientists playing god in the quest to save one of their own lives. Seventy-five-year-old JIMMY PRITCHARD Philip Baker Hall) is a shell of his former self. A drinker, a womanizer and a father who always put work before family, Pritchard was forced to resign as L.A. County Sheriff for corrupt conduct more than a decade ago. Now, some 15 unkind years later, he is killed when he stumbles upon a robbery at the home of FBI Agent DUVAL PRITCHARD (Tim DeKay), one of his two children. But death is surprisingly short for Jimmy, who is brought back to life by billionaire tech-genius twins MARY GOODWIN (Dilshad Vadsaria) and her brother, OTTO (Adhir Kalyan), founders of a social networking empire. Resurrected as a younger, better version of himself, with physical abilities of which he never dreamed, a re-animated Pritchard (Rob Kazinsky) is given a second chance at life. What will he do with it? Will he try to repair the damage he did to his family? Will he embrace a new sense of purpose or fall prey to old temptations?
