Sent to assassinate each other, Iska and Aliceliese’s initial encounter creates doubt in them both. But finding common ground would make them traitors to their countries. Circumstances made them enemies, but their conflicted hearts may make them lovers!more
Sent to assassinate each other, Iska and Aliceliese’s initial enc...More
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Sent to assassinate each other, Iska and Aliceliese’s initial encounter creates doubt in them both. But finding common ground would make them traitors to their countries. Circumstances made them enemies, but their conflicted hearts may make them lovers!
About this Show
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World
Sent to assassinate each other, Iska and Aliceliese’s initial encounter creates doubt in them both. But finding common ground would make them traitors to their countries. Circumstances made them enemies, but their conflicted hearts may make them lovers!