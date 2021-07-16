It’s an ordinary summer vacation...except for the fact that Nagara’s high school has mysteriously drifted into another dimension. As the students develop strange new powers and form new rivalries, can they survive the alien environment—and each other?more
It’s an ordinary summer vacation...except for the fact that Nagar...More
Starring: Aoi IchikawaSaori OnishiAoi Yuuki
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It’s an ordinary summer vacation...except for the fact that Nagara’s high school has mysteriously drifted into another dimension. As the students develop strange new powers and form new rivalries, can they survive the alien environment—and each other?
Starring: Aoi IchikawaSaori OnishiAoi YuukiChiaki KobayashiHiroki Goto
About this Show
Sonny Boy
It’s an ordinary summer vacation...except for the fact that Nagara’s high school has mysteriously drifted into another dimension. As the students develop strange new powers and form new rivalries, can they survive the alien environment—and each other?
Starring: Aoi IchikawaSaori OnishiAoi YuukiChiaki KobayashiHiroki Goto