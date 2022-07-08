Yuuhi just got superpowers from a talking lizard, only to be saved from attack by his neighbor Samidare, a secret demon lord! Drawn to her strength and charms, Yuuhi becomes her servant as she works to conquer Earth!more
Yuuhi just got superpowers from a talking lizard, only to be save...More
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Yuuhi just got superpowers from a talking lizard, only to be saved from attack by his neighbor Samidare, a secret demon lord! Drawn to her strength and charms, Yuuhi becomes her servant as she works to conquer Earth!
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Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer
Yuuhi just got superpowers from a talking lizard, only to be saved from attack by his neighbor Samidare, a secret demon lord! Drawn to her strength and charms, Yuuhi becomes her servant as she works to conquer Earth!