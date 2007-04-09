1 season available

Kaze no Stigma

TV14 • Anime, Fantasy, Animation, International • TV Series • 2007

Kazuma's clan is skilled in fire magic, but when his female cousin, Ayano, beat him in a battle to become the clan's successor, Kazuma went into exile...more

Kazuma's clan is skilled in fire magic, but when his female cousin, Ayano, beat him in a battle to become the clan's successor, Kazuma went into exile...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) The Wind Returns

Kazuma Kannagi is a descendent of an ancient Japanese family skilled the art of fire magic. Unfortunately for him, the gift seems to have skipped a generation.
Episode 1

(Sub) The Wind Returns

Kazuma Kannagi is a descendent of an ancient Japanese family skilled the art of fire magic. Unfortunately for him, the gift seems to have skipped a generation.
Episode 2

(Dub) Confrontation with the Past

Reunions come in all shapes and sizes, but when Kazuma and his father meet face to face for the first time in years, someone's gonna end up hurt - or dead.
Episode 2

(Sub) Confrontation With the Past

Reunions come in all shapes and sizes, but when Kazuma and his father meet face to face for the first time in years, someone's gonna end up hurt - or dead.
Episode 3

(Dub) The Head of the Kannagi Family

Kazuma and Ayano join forces to save someone dear to them both. He'll bring the wind, and she'll supply the fire, as they take on the fight of their lives.
Episode 3

(Sub) The Head of the Kannagi Family

Kazuma and Ayano join forces to save someone dear to them both. He'll bring the wind, and she'll supply the fire, as they take on the fight of their lives.
Episode 4

(Dub) The Contractor

With Ren - Kazuma's brother and a direct descendent of the Kannagi Family - in their possession, the Fuga Clan prepares for the sacrifice that will restore their magic.
Episode 4

(Sub) The Contractor

With Ren - Kazuma's brother and a direct descendent of the Kannagi Family - in their possession, the Fuga Clan prepares for the sacrifice that will restore their magic.
Episode 5

(Dub) The One Who Casts Aside Doubt

Kazuma's secret rendezvous drives Ayano crazy, but she's not the only one obsessed with the wind mage. There's another pretty lady tearing up the streets of Japan to get close to him.
Episode 5

(Sub) The One Who Casts Aside Doubt

Kazuma's secret rendezvous drives Ayano crazy, but she's not the only one obsessed with the wind mage. There's another pretty lady tearing up the streets of Japan to get close to him.
Episode 6

(Sub) The Price of Power

Kazuma better watch his back. The alluring Misao will go to any length to extract revenge for her brother's death - and she's convinced it's all the wind mage's fault.
Episode 6

(Dub) The Price of Power

Kazuma better watch his back. The alluring Misao will go to any length to extract revenge for her brother's death - and she's convinced it's all the wind mage's fault.
Episode 7

(Dub) The Cost of a Soul

Misao falls under the spell of a mysterious stranger who plans to use her to destroy Kazuma. But the windgician has some plans of his own.
Episode 7

(Sub) The Cost of a Soul

Misao falls under the spell of a mysterious stranger who plans to use her to destroy Kazuma. But the windgician has some plans of his own.
Episode 8

(Sub) Ayano's Disaster

Like it or not, Kazuma and Ayano can't get away from each other. This time, it's a strange disturbance at the feisty heiress's school that's brings them together.
Episode 8

(Dub) Ayano’s Disaster

Like it or not, Kazuma and Ayano can't get away from each other. This time, it's a strange disturbance at the feisty heiress's school that's brings them together.
Episode 9

(Dub) Meeting Under the Moon

Ren's got his back against the wall and a pretty new friend to impress, so he decides to handle things the way Kazuma would - now there's a family of earth-shakers after him.
Episode 9

(Sub) Meeting Under the Moon

Ren's got his back against the wall and a pretty new friend to impress, so he decides to handle things the way Kazuma would - now there's a family of earth-shakers after him.
Episode 10

(Dub) The One to Be Protected

With hormones raging and the forces of puberty dragging him in multiple directions, Ren takes a stand to protect an enchanting girl who mysteriously appears one moonlit night.
Episode 10

(Sub) The One to Be Protected

With hormones raging and the forces of puberty dragging him in multiple directions, Ren takes a stand to protect an enchanting girl who mysteriously appears one moonlit night.
Episode 11

(Dub) Each Decision

With time racing against them, Ren, Kazuma, and Ayano set out to rescue Ayumi and put an end to the twisted antics of the Tsuwabuki Clan.
Episode 11

(Sub) Each Decision

With time racing against them, Ren, Kazuma, and Ayano set out to rescue Ayumi and put an end to the twisted antics of the Tsuwabuki Clan.
Episode 12

(Sub) Confession Under the Moon

Kazuma meets his match in the beautiful - but deranged - Kureha. Born without the power to control Earth Magic, she hatched a plot to destroy her own clan.
Episode 12

(Dub) Confession Under the Moon

Kazuma meets his match in the beautiful - but deranged - Kureha. Born without the power to control Earth Magic, she hatched a plot to destroy her own clan.
Episode 13

(Sub) Let's Go to the Amusement Park!

Fire and Wind investigate an alleged poltergeist infestation at the local amusement park. It's not long before Ayano and Kazuma get the feeling that they're being set up.
Episode 13

(Dub) Let’s Go to the Amusement Park!

Fire and Wind investigate an alleged poltergeist infestation at the local amusement park. It's not long before Ayano and Kazuma get the feeling that they're being set up.
Episode 14

(Sub) Another Ayano Disaster

A brash, young beauty arrives from across the sea - intent on building a reputation for her own family by challenging Ayano to a fiery duel.
Episode 14

(Dub) Another Ayano Disaster

A brash, young beauty arrives from across the sea - intent on building a reputation for her own family by challenging Ayano to a fiery duel.
Episode 15

(Dub) Catherine Returns

Katherine McDonald, an American skilled in the Fire Arts, is bound and determined to beat Ayano in a duel and lay claim to Enraiha - the Kannagi Clan's greatest weapon.
Episode 15

(Sub) Catherine Returns

Katherine McDonald, an American skilled in the Fire Arts, is bound and determined to beat Ayano in a duel and lay claim to Enraiha - the Kannagi Clan's greatest weapon.
Episode 16

(Sub) Father and Son

When Kazuma and Genma have a heart to heart at the outdoor baths, the hotel better hope it has insurance because men of their temperament let their fists do the talking.
Episode 16

(Dub) Father and Son

When Kazuma and Genma have a heart to heart at the outdoor baths, the hotel better hope it has insurance because men of their temperament let their fists do the talking.
Episode 17

(Dub) How to Defeat a Magic User

The secrets of the Spirit Arts are being recklessly divulged, and the city erupts into chaos as rogue wannabes make their dreams come true through a sinister and twisted game.
Episode 17

(Sub) How to Defeat a Magic User

The secrets of the Spirit Arts are being recklessly divulged, and the city erupts into chaos as rogue wannabes make their dreams come true through a sinister and twisted game.
Episode 18

(Sub) Tokyo RPG

Teenagers visiting a mysterious website end up harnessing the powers of hell, Kazuma and Ayano are on the case, but they're gonna have their hands full.
Episode 18

(Dub) Tokyo RPG

Teenagers visiting a mysterious website end up harnessing the powers of hell, Kazuma and Ayano are on the case, but they're gonna have their hands full.
Episode 19

(Sub) Pandemonium

Pandemonium reigns as magic junkies take to the streets and beat each other's skulls in. Fearing the origin of this power, Ayano and Ren put their problems on hold and search for clues.
Episode 19

(Dub) Pandemonium

Pandemonium reigns as magic junkies take to the streets and beat each other's skulls in. Fearing the origin of this power, Ayano and Ren put their problems on hold and search for clues.
Episode 20

(Sub) The Remnant of the Emerald

You can run all you want, but sooner or later, the past will catch up to you. Kazuma knows this sensation all too well since he's been running from memories all his life.
Episode 20

(Dub) The Remnant of the Emerald

You can run all you want, but sooner or later, the past will catch up to you. Kazuma knows this sensation all too well since he's been running from memories all his life.
Episode 21

(Dub) The Raging Wind Mage

The only woman Kazuma ever loved was cruelly slain by the same fiend behind the sinister Pandemonium that now holds Tokyo in its crushing grip.
Episode 21

(Sub) The Raging Wind Mage

The only woman Kazuma ever loved was cruelly slain by the same fiend behind the sinister Pandemonium that now holds Tokyo in its crushing grip.
Episode 22

(Dub) Determination and Hesitation

After their last meeting, Bernhardt pieced together what remained of Kazuma's true love - fashioning a weapon he could use to drive the contractor of the wind to the brink of madness!
Episode 22

(Sub) Determination and Hesitation

After their last meeting, Bernhardt pieced together what remained of Kazuma's true love - fashioning a weapon he could use to drive the contractor of the wind to the brink of madness!
Episode 23

(Dub) The Crimson Flame

As Pandemonium gathers power from its victims, demons erupt from their unsuspecting hosts. Tokyo's last chance is Ayano - to save her city, she must first save Kazuma.
Episode 23

(Sub) The Crimson Flame

As Pandemonium gathers power from its victims, demons erupt from their unsuspecting hosts. Tokyo's last chance is Ayano - to save her city, she must first save Kazuma.
Episode 24

(Sub) Protectors of the Wind

As Tokyo sleeps, a new threat looms. The Prince of Hell has been summoned, and it will take the full power of the united Kannagi Clan to slay the beast.
Episode 24

(Dub) Protectors of the Wind

As Tokyo sleeps, a new threat looms. The Prince of Hell has been summoned, and it will take the full power of the united Kannagi Clan to slay the beast.

