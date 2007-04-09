Kazuma's clan is skilled in fire magic, but when his female cousin, Ayano, beat him in a battle to become the clan's successor, Kazuma went into exile...more
Kazuma's clan is skilled in fire magic, but when his female cousin, Ayano, beat him in a battle to become the clan's successor, Kazuma went into exile...more
Kazuma's clan is skilled in fire magic, but when his female cousin, Ayano, beat him in a battle to become the clan's successor, Kazuma went into exile. Now he's back with a powerful new mojo that's sure to fan the flames of the family rivalry.
1 season available (48 episodes)
1 season available
(48 episodes)
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$54.99/
month