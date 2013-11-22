Princess Anna, Mountain Man Kristoff and Olaf the Snowman set out to save Princess Elsa and the magical land of Arendelle in this blockbuster musical treat. Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature.
Trolls World Tour
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2020)
When the kingdom is invaded by Rock Trolls, Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) embark on an epic quest to find the harmony that will save them all.
The High Note
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross star in this entertaining tale of a high-maintenance pop diva and her overworked personal assistant.
8 Mile
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2002)
A white kid struggles in the hip-hop scene of 1995 Detroit.
UglyDolls
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
An animated adventure in which the free-spirited UglyDolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with a desire to be loved, and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most.
Selena
PG • Drama, Music • Movie (1997)
This vibrant film celebrates the dazzling but tragically short life of Tejano songbird Selena.
Grease
PG • Comedy, Music • Movie (1978)
Good girl Sandy and bad boy Danny try to rekindle a summer romance.
69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2020)
Part investigative documentary, part real-life gangster movie, this film unpacks the life of polarizing rap sensation and internet troll Tekashi69, aka 69, while chronicling his meteoric rise and fall from fame.
Cadillac Records
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2008)
"Cadillac Records" is about the rise and fall of Chess Records, which launched the careers of Muddy Waters, Etta James and Chuck Berry.
Dirty Dancing
TV14 • Drama, Music • Movie (1987)
Spending the summer in a holiday camp with her family, Frances "Baby" Houseman falls in love with the camp's dance instructor Johnny Castle
Happy Feet Two
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Tap-dancing penguin Mumble is now a daddy...and he's got an equally unique (and talented) son to help in this fun-filled family sequel.
Yesterday
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (2019)
A struggling musician awakens to discover that he is literally the only person alive who knows who the Beatles are.
The Prince of Egypt
PG • Family, Music • Movie (1998)
An epic adventure of two brothers- one the ruler of a powerful empire and the other the chosen leader of his people. Their final confrontation will forever change the world.
54
R • Drama, Music • Movie (1998)
A provocative look behind the bright lights of the hottest nightclub ever and the spectacular rise and fall of Studio 54 mastermind Steve Rubell’s decadent empire. Pulsing with disco hits, 54 puts you at the epicenter of the greatest party on Earth!
Grease 2
PG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1982)
Return to rockin' Rydell High for a whole new term! It's 1961, two years after the original Grease gang graduated, and there's a new crop of seniors.
I Still Believe
PG • Biography, Drama • Movie (2020)
From the makers of I CAN ONLY IMAGINE comes the true life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp. His remarkable journey of love and loss proves there is always hope in the midst of tragedy and that faith tested is the only faith worth sharing.
The Fighting Temptations
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
Cuba Gooding Jr. and Beyonce star in this story of a man who can collect a huge inheritance--if he can lead a lousy local church choir.
Rocketman
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2019)
The story of Elton John's life, from his years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his influential and enduring musical partnership with Bernie Taupin.
Walk the Line
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2005)
A chronicle of country music legend Johnny Cash's life, from his early days on an Arkansas cotton farm to his rise to fame with Sun Records in Memphis,
Sparkle
PG-13 • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2012)
Three singing sisters find themselves hitting the big time - with all of its problems - before crashing. Can the talented trio rise again? A powerful musical melodrama with Whitney Houston in her final role.
Cry-Baby
PG-13 • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1990)
Clean-cut 'squares' face off against hoodlum 'drapes' in this hilarious send-up of 1950s teen flicks - juvenile delinquents, straight-faced craziness, and cool musical numbers. Directed by John Waters.
La La Land
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
A jazz pianist falls in love with an aspiring actress as they both pursue their dreams of stardom in this six-time Oscar(R) winner.
Cats
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash musical stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift.
Whiplash
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2014)
A skilled young drummer is promoted to his school's top-tier jazz band, where he clashes with an obsessive music teacher and his intense methods. Triple Oscar winner, including Best Supporting Actor J.K. Simmons.
Ray
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2004)
Ray Charles's rags-to-riches story from his poor beginnings in Albany, Georgia to his rise through the music industry while battling racism, drug use, and problems in love.
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2020)
This documentary chronicles the rise of the legendary band The Bee Gees and the evolution of their music over the years.
Honey
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2003)
Jessica Alba heats up the floor as an aspiring dancer from the Bronx looking to make it big in this hip-hop-flavored tale.
La Bamba
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (1987)
The story of rocker Ritchie Valens - an LA teenager whose rising musical star was hitched to a fateful winter 1959 tour with Buddy Holly. Winning soundtrack by Los Lobos.
The Doors
R • Drama, Music • Movie (1991)
Jim Morrison, one of the most sensual and exciting figures in the history of rock and roll, explodes on the screen in "THE DOORS," the electrifying movie about a time called the sixties and a legendary outlaw who rocked America's consciousness – forever.
Footloose
PG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1984)
An urban teenager who moves to a small town dominated by a fundamentalist preacher wages an ambitious war against adult repression.
Footloose
TV14 • Drama, Music • Movie (2011)
City teenager Ren MacCormack moves to a small town where rock music and dancing have been banned, and his rebellious spirit shakes up the populace. Presented by FXM.
The Blues Brothers
R • Comedy, Music • Movie (1980)
Soul-singing brothers John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd tear up Chicago trying to reunite their band for a holy mission in this comedy classic.
Honey 2
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2011)
A recently paroled girl returns to her dance school to rebuild her life.
Rock of Ages
PG-13 • Musicals, Comedy • Movie (2012)
A small-town girl with big-town dreams of being a singer falls for an aspiring rocker and gets a job at a notorious rock club in 1987 L.A.
Idlewild
R • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2006)
Andre Benjamin and Antwan A. Patton--a.k.a. Outkast--star in this musical fable set around a freewheeling Georgia nightclub in 1935.
El Camino Hacia El Dorado
PG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2000)
Al desembarcar en las playas de El Dorado, Tulio, Miguel son confundidos con dioses y son adorados con riquezas. Deben decidir entre huir con el oro o salvar a los pobladores de El Dorado.
Snow Dogs
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Dog-hating dentist Cuba Gooding Jr. receives an inheritance that really bites--a championship-caliber dogsled team!
The Go-Go's
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2020)
A documentary about the most successful female rock band of all time
Judy
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2019)
Renee Zellweger is "remarkable" in this unforgettable portrait of showbiz legend Judy Garland.
Krush Groove
R • Musicals, Comedy • Movie (1985)
A manager borrows money from a shady source in order to further the careers of his musical acts. Music provided by Run-D.M.C., The Fat Boys and more.
Into the Woods
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
Once upon a time in a far off kingdom, the Baker and his Wife learn that the Witch next door placed a curse on the Baker's family, ensuring they would never have a child. In order to break the curse, they must venture into the Woods.
The Wiz
G • Family, Music • Movie (1978)
An extravagant re-imagining of "The Wizard Of Oz" with pop superstars Diana Ross and Michael Jackson, co-starring Richard Pryor, Nipsey Russell. Music by Quincy Jones.
The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas
R • Comedy, Music • Movie (1982)
A small town?s beloved brothel is exposed by a reporter.
Rent
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2005)
This is the film version of the Pulitzer and Tony Award winning musical about Bohemians in the East Village of New York City struggling with life, love and AIDS, and the impacts they have on America.
The Swan Princess
G • Musicals, Animation • Movie (1994)
From the director of The Fox and the Hound comes THE SWAN PRINCESS, a magical animated adventure (based on the classic fairytale SWAN LAKE) that has captured the hearts of audiences around the world!
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2004)
An American teen moves with her family to Cuba in 1958 where she falls for a local youth who instructs her in the art of Cuban dance.
Bessie
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2015)
Queen Latifah stars as Bessie Smith in this vivid portrait of the legendary 20th century blues singer.
Her Smell
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2019)
Elisabeth Moss gives an intense performance as a self-destructive punk-rock star who hits rock bottom and tries to clean up her act.
Amy
R • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2015)
A documentary about Amy Winehouse - in her own words.
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2016)
In 1962 four young men John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr came together to form the 20th century musical phenomenon known as, "The Beatles." The band stormed Europe in 1963, and, in 1964, they conquered America.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
G • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (1968)
An eccentric inventor buys an old jalopy and amazes his children by turning it into a miraculous flying car - but when it's stolen by villains from a land where children are outlawed, the chase is on! A memorable musical fantasy!
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
PG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1985)
Sarah Jessica Parker, Helen Hunt and Shannen Doherty star in the outrageous '80s comedy hit that's totally packed with outrageous '80s fashions, music, dance moves, and more!
Xanadu
PG • Fantasy, Music • Movie (1980)
A Greek goddess (Olivia Newton-John) inspires an aging musician (Gene Kelly) and a young artist to open a roller disco palace.
Josie and the Pussycats
PG-13 • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2001)
The classic animated pop-rock band comes to big screen life! Josie & The Pussycats are talented but struggling when a manager with evil intentions gives the trio their big break! With Tara Reid, Alan Cumming, Parker Posey.
Wayne's World 2
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (1993)
Wayne and Garth try to organize a marathon rock concert called Waynestock.
The Tuskegee Airmen
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (1995)
High-flying drama about the 'fighting 99th'--the first squadron of African American U.S. Army Air Corps combat fighter pilots in WWII.
The Pianist
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2002)
Roman Polanski's Oscar®-winner with Adrien Brody as a talented Jewish pianist struggling to survive during the Nazi occupation of Poland.
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2017)
Told through his own words, this film tells the story of Clapton's life.
Nina
Biography, Drama • Movie (2016)
Nina Simone (Zoe Saldana) was one of the century’s most extraordinary talents, but fame and fortune came with a price. Rediscovering the meaning of her life and work took courage, strength and one true friend: Clifton Henderson (David Oyelowo).
The King and I
G • Musicals, Animation • Movie (1999)
An animated version of the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein Broadway musical charts the course of an English teacher and her son and their adventures teaching the children of the imperious King of Siam.
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
R • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
A moving story of Robertson’s personal journey, overcoming adversity and finding camaraderie alongside the four other men who would become his brothers in one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music, THE BAND.
Hitsville: The Making of Motown
TV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
Documentary film that explores the founding of Motown in Detroit in 1958.
Lords of Chaos
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2018)
A teenager's quest to launch Norwegian Black Metal in Oslo in the early 1990s results in a very violent outcome.
Love & Mercy
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2015)
John Cusack and Paul Dano star as Beach Boys genius Brian Wilson in this film that intimately examines the unique journey and ultimate salvation of the musical icon.
Grace Unplugged
PG • Drama, Music • Movie (2014)
A Christian teen who wants to be a singer leaves home and her control-freak father to chase her dreams of stardom in Los Angeles.
Bad Reputation
R • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2018)
The life and career of Joan Jett from her early years ripping it up onstage as the founder and backbone of hard-rock legends The Runaways, to her solo career and the enduring presence as a rock 'n' roll pioneer and mentor.
Western Stars
PG • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
Bruce Springsteen performs songs from his new album "Western Stars," backed by a full orchestra at his 100-year-old barn in New Jersey.
Bandslam
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2009)
Teenage girls practice for a high school battle of the bands competition.
Amazing Grace
G • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2018)
A documentary presenting the live recording of Aretha Franklin's album Amazing Grace at The New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Watts, Los Angeles in January 1972.
Crazy Heart
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2009)
A faded country musician is forced to reassess his dysfunctional life during a spontaneous romance with a single mother.
