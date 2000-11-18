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Music Movies

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For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval StoryFor Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story
Passion and patriotism collide in this fact-based drama starring Andy Garcia as legendary Cuban trumpeter Arturo Sandoval. To play the music he loved, Sandoval knew he had to defect. But to be with the wife (Mia Maestro) he loved, he had to remain in Cuba. The dilemma nearly tore him apart -- until jazz great Dizzy Gillespie gave Sandoval a chance to fulfill his dream. Also with Mia Maestro, Gloria Estefan, David Paymer and Charles S. Dutton. Directed by Joseph Sargent; written by Timothy J. Sexton.
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2000)
A Complete UnknownA Complete Unknown
Timothée Chalamet stars as a young Bob Dylan in early 1960s New York.
R • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
Power BalladPower Ballad
A past-his-prime wedding singer bonds with a fading boy-band star, but when his song reignites the star's career, he risks everything to reclaim the recognition he believes is his.
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Joni Mitchell: Woman of Heart and MindJoni Mitchell: Woman of Heart and Mind
In this exclusive documentary, Joni Mitchell, one of the foremost singer- songwriters and poets of our time, tells her story with in-depth interviews interwoven with her words and music. Rare performance footage of her work reflects both the pain and joy of her extraordinary life as an artist. The programme also features interviews with the artists who know her personally and who have worked with her, such as David Crosby, Graham Nash, Neil Young, Judy Collins and Bob Dylan and the contemporary artists she has influenced, Janet Jackson (“The Beat of Black Wings”), Amy Grant (“Big Yellow Taxi”), Tori Amos (“A Case of You”), Prince (“A Case of You”), Sarah McLachnan (“A Case of You”), Bonnie Raitt (“Woodstock”) and Bjork (“Boho Dance”).
Biography, Concerts • Movie (2003)
Shania Twain - Not just a girlShania Twain - Not just a girl
TRAILBLAZER. RECORD BREAKER. ICON.  Shania Twain has sold over 100 million albums, she is the best-selling female country artist of all time and the only female artist to have three consecutive diamond certified albums.  Not Just a Girl is the remarkable story of Shania Twain laid bare. Spotlighting her ability to transcend genres and cross borders, following her journey from Nashville newcomer to international superstar.
Biography, Concerts • Movie (2026)
Amy Winehouse Back to BlackAmy Winehouse Back to Black
Back To Black propelled Amy Winehouse onto the world stage, in 2006, with hits like Rehab and Love Is A losing Game.  This film digs deep into how that Classic Album evolved. Using unseen footage from the Miami and New York sessions, it offers new insights into Amy’s remarkable gifts as a singer/songwriter and into the emotional turmoil driving her songs. Featuring producers Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi, the Dap-Kings band, Amy’s colleagues and friends, and Ronnie Spector.
Biography, Concerts • Movie (2018)
Linda Perry: Let It Die HereLinda Perry: Let It Die Here
Linda Perry is one of the most outspoken and recognizable artists of the past 30 years. The hat, tattoos, and massive hit single "What's Up" with her band 4 Non-Blondes made her an icon. But in the decades since that song topped the charts, Linda has reinvented herself as a songwriter and producer, penning hit-after-hit for artists like Dolly Parton, Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion, Pink and others. While the story of Linda’s career and craft is extraordinary, this film is much more. Let It Die Here is an intimate look at a vulnerable and courageous woman as she navigates life-altering personal circumstances amidst gnawing career decisions. Linda struggles with fear, shame, and the burdens of family as she seeks answers to the big questions she can no longer avoid: Who am I? Am I loved? What’s my purpose? What will I leave behind?
Biography, Concerts • Movie (2024)
Summer StockSummer Stock
A farmer gets sucked into show business when a theatrical troupe invades her farm.
TVG • Music, Comedy • Movie (1950)
SelenaSelena
This vibrant film celebrates the dazzling but tragically short life of Tejano songbird Selena.
PG • Drama, Music • Movie (1997)
On Moonlight BayOn Moonlight Bay
After moving to Indiana, young Marjorie Winfield begins a relationship with William Sherman, who lives across the street. Marjorie is a tom-boy, and her father has traditional views not shared by William. Marjorie is forced to learn to dance, despite her and Williams' shared love for baseball.
TVG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1951)
Panama HattiePanama Hattie
A nightclub owner in Panama takes on Nazi spies.
TVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1942)
Cabin in the SkyCabin in the Sky
An all-black musical fable with legendary greats.The story centers on a good man who is killed after being led astray. from his wife by a seductress. He becomes part of a bet between demons and angels.
TVG • Music, Musicals • Movie (1943)
Sing StreetSing Street
Conor is a boy coming from an uptight family in Dublin who is transferred to a public school. An aspiring model draws his attention and, to try and impress her, he asks her to be in his music video. Now he has to form a band to get the girl. Starring Aidan Gillen who was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy.
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Royal WeddingRoyal Wedding
A brother-and-sister musical team find romance when they tour London for Elizabeth II's wedding.
TVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1951)
It's Always Fair WeatherIt's Always Fair Weather
Gene Kelly, Cyd Charisse and Dan Daily are in top form in this classic musical comedy about three fun-loving army buddies who meet in New York City 10 years after their discharge -- only to discover that each has compromised on his dreams ... and that their reunion is being broadcast as a national television special.
TVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1955)
LiliLili
A naïve, orphaned waif finds a home with the puppet show in a traveling French carnival — and the love of a man who can only open his heart through the deeds and words of his marionettes.
TVG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1953)
Jamboree!Jamboree!
Two young people attempt to find love and success by making it in the music industry.
TVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1958)
Neptune's DaughterNeptune's Daughter
Bathing suit designer Eve Barrett sees both a business and social opportunity at the local polo club. But Eve's ditzy younger sister, Betty, falls for the club's masseur, Jack, whom Betty believes to be polo team captain José O'Rourke. As Eve tries to clear things up — and Jack desperately tries to act like a dashing polo player — love blooms between Eve and the real O'Rourke.
TVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1949)
42nd Street42nd Street
Julian Marsh, a successful Broadway director, produces a new show in spite of his poor health. The money comes from a rich old man, who is in love with the star of the show, Dorothy Brock. But she doesn't return his love because she is still in love with her old partner. On the night before the premiere, Dorothy Brock breaks her ankle, and one of the chorus girls, Peggy Sawyer, tries to take over her part.
TVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
In the Good Old SummertimeIn the Good Old Summertime
In this musical remake of The Shop Around the Corner, feuding co-workers in a small music shop do not realize they are secret romantic pen pals.
TVPG • Music, Comedy • Movie (1949)
Night and DayNight and Day
Fanciful biography of songwriter Cole Porter, who rose from high society to find success on Tin Pan Alley.
TVG • Musicals, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1946)
Whitney
From Oscar®-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald comes an intimate, unflinching portrait of Whitney Houston and her family that probes beyond familiar tabloid headlines and sheds new light on the spellbinding trajectory of Houston’s life.
R • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
BurlesqueBurlesque
A star-struck small-town girl arrives in Los Angeles and finds work at a failing burlesque club - but when she begins to sing, her talent threatens to outgrow the small venue.
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2010)
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
At 13 Frankie Lymon rocketed to stardom with electrifying vocal performances. His charisma was as strong off stage as on, and he married three times in his short life - but he never divorced his first two wives.
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
One More Time
Christopher Walken and Amber Heard star in this comedy-drama about a struggling singer who reconnects with her quirky musician dad.
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2016)
8 Mile8 Mile
A white kid struggles in the hip-hop scene of 1995 Detroit.
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2002)
Idlewild
Andre Benjamin and Antwan A. Patton--a.k.a. Outkast--star in this musical fable set around a freewheeling Georgia nightclub in 1935.
R • Black Stories, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Mavis!Mavis!
The life and career of Mavis Staples is chronicled in this documentary about the soul and gospel singer and civil-rights icon who helped shape the musical soundtrack that defined the 1960s, '70s and beyond. The film follows her 60-year career, beginning as the lead singer of the legendary Staple Singers who rose to mainstream stardom with hits like "I'll Take You There" and "Respect Yourself," to her recent Grammy®-winning renaissance with help from Wilco's Jeff Tweedy. Highlighted by dynamic live performances, archival footage and conversations with friends and collaborators like Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, Tweedy, Levon Helm, Chuck D, and more.
TV14 • Music, Biography • Movie (2016)
Popular
Gaga Chromatica BallTV14 • Music, Concerts • Movie (2024)
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The BandR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
MichaelPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2026)
Walk the LinePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2005)
BurlesquePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2010)
The DoorsR • Drama, Music • Movie (1991)
Linda Perry: Let It Die HereBiography, Concerts • Movie (2024)
Gimme ShelterTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (1970)
Why Do Fools Fall in LoveR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
A Hard Day's NightTVPG • International, British • Movie (1964)
High School MusicalTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2006)
WhitneyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
All Eyez on MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
8 MileR • Drama, Music • Movie (2002)
I Can Only Imagine 2PG • Drama, Music • Movie (2026)
Hustle & FlowR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2005)
IdlewildR • Black Stories, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Baby DriverR • Music, Crime • Movie (2017)
Neptune's DaughterTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1949)
SparklePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2012)
Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two DirtysTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
Springsteen: Deliver Me from NowherePG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2025)
Almost FamousR • Drama, Music • Movie (2000)
The United States vs. Billie HolidayR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
Whitney: Can I Be MeTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2017)
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with SomebodyPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2022)
Shania Twain - Not just a girlBiography, Concerts • Movie (2026)
Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration ConcertNot Rated • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold StoryTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
The Honorable ShyneTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2024)
Black Snake MoanR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
Look at Me: XXXTentacionTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2022)
CinderellaG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1965)
Amy Winehouse Back to BlackBiography, Concerts • Movie (2018)
Gloria Gaynor: I Will SurviveTVPG • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Robot DreamsPG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2023)
Searching for Sugar ManPG-13 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2012)
Metalocalypse: Army of the DoomstarR • Comedy, Music • Movie (2023)
Stray Kids: The dominATE ExperienceNot Rated • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Summer of SoulPG-13 • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2021)
SLY LIVES!TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2025)
The Band WagonTVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1953)
Immediate FamilyDocumentaries, Music • Movie (2022)
Joni Mitchell: Woman of Heart and MindBiography, Concerts • Movie (2003)
The Stones and Brian JonesTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
The Return of Tanya TuckerR • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
KneecapR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2024)
All Up in the BizTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Joan Baez I Am a NoiseTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Singing in my SleepDrama, Music • Movie (2025)
Nothing ComparesMusic, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Turn It UpR • Drama, Action • Movie (2000)
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street BandTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2024)
A Complete UnknownR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
Carrie Underwood: REFLECTIONTVPG • Music, Concerts • Movie (2025)
Imagine Dragons Live in VegasTV14 • Music • Movie (2023)
Autos, Mota y RocanrolNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2025)
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans StoryPG-13 • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
If These Walls Could SingTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
The World According to Allee WillisNot Rated • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
The Young Girls of RochefortTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1967)
Power BalladR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Trap JazzTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2023)
Blackpink: The MovieTVPG • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Justin Bieber: Never Say NeverG • Music, Teen • Movie (2011)
We Are Freestyle Love SupremeTVMA • Latino, Music • Movie (2020)
LiliTVG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1953)
CypherTVMA • Thriller, Music • Movie (2023)
PSY Summer Swag 2022TVPG • International, Music • Movie (2023)
AnthemTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Trending Music
Night and DayTVG • Musicals, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1946)
Nothing ComparesMusic, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
The MomentR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
High School MusicalTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Black Snake MoanR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
Summer StockTVG • Music, Comedy • Movie (1950)
Whitney: Can I Be MeTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2017)
Metalocalypse: Army of the DoomstarR • Comedy, Music • Movie (2023)
Little Richard: I Am EverythingTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
A Hard Day's NightTVPG • International, British • Movie (1964)
IdlewildR • Black Stories, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Sing StreetPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
The Greatest Showman: Singalong VersionPG • Drama, Music • Movie (2018)
BessieTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2015)
Singin' in the RainG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1952)
Walk the Line: Extended VersionPG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2005)
Panama HattieTVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1942)
TinaTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
The World According to Allee WillisNot Rated • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
On Moonlight BayTVG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1951)
The Young Girls of RochefortTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1967)
Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two DirtysTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
8 MileR • Drama, Music • Movie (2002)
All Eyez on MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
Imagine Dragons Live in VegasTV14 • Music • Movie (2023)
We Are Freestyle Love SupremeTVMA • Latino, Music • Movie (2020)
Love To Love You, Donna SummerTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Singing in my SleepDrama, Music • Movie (2025)
The Remix: Hip Hop X FashionTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
Strike Up the BandTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1940)
SelenaPG • Drama, Music • Movie (1997)
Flight of the Conchords: Live in LondonTV14 • Music, Comedy • Movie (2018)
42nd StreetTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
Mother MaryR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2026)
Stars Over TexasTVPG • Adventure, Music • Movie (1946)
Bells Are RingingTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1960)
It's Always Fair WeatherTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1955)
The United States vs. Billie HolidayR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
Amy Winehouse Back to BlackBiography, Concerts • Movie (2018)
BellePG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Baby DriverR • Music, Crime • Movie (2017)
If These Walls Could SingTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Trap JazzTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2023)
Hitsville: The Making of MotownTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
The Band WagonTVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1953)
Autos, Mota y RocanrolNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2025)
Carrie Underwood: REFLECTIONTVPG • Music, Concerts • Movie (2025)
AmyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2015)
SparklePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2012)
One to One: John & YokoTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2025)
Mavis!TV14 • Music, Biography • Movie (2016)
Springsteen: Deliver Me from NowherePG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2025)
Caught on TapeR • Drama, Action • Movie (2013)
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street BandTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2024)
LiliTVG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1953)
Royal WeddingTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1951)
One More TimeTV14 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2016)
PSY Summer Swag 2022TVPG • International, Music • Movie (2023)
Neptune's DaughterTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1949)
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with SomebodyPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2022)
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold StoryTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
David Bowie: The Last Five YearsTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
JudyPG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2019)
Robot DreamsPG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2023)
Stray Kids: The dominATE ExperienceNot Rated • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Summer of SoulPG-13 • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2021)
KneecapR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2024)
In the Good Old SummertimeTVPG • Music, Comedy • Movie (1949)
WhitneyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Almost FamousR • Drama, Music • Movie (2000)
Most Liked Music
Springsteen: Deliver Me from NowherePG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2025)
A Complete UnknownR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold StoryTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
The United States vs. Billie HolidayR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
Stray Kids: The dominATE ExperienceNot Rated • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with SomebodyPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2022)
Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two DirtysTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
SparklePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2012)
Gloria Gaynor: I Will SurviveTVPG • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
The Honorable ShyneTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2024)
Look at Me: XXXTentacionTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2022)
CinderellaG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1965)
SLY LIVES!TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2025)
Summer of SoulPG-13 • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2021)
Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration ConcertNot Rated • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Robot DreamsPG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2023)
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street BandTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2024)
SelenaPG • Drama, Music • Movie (1997)
Carrie Underwood: REFLECTIONTVPG • Music, Concerts • Movie (2025)
Searching for Sugar ManPG-13 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2012)
Joan Baez I Am a NoiseTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Singin' in the RainG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1952)
KneecapR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2024)
A Hard Day's NightTVPG • International, British • Movie (1964)
The Stones and Brian JonesTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
The Return of Tanya TuckerR • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Immediate FamilyDocumentaries, Music • Movie (2022)
Imagine Dragons Live in VegasTV14 • Music • Movie (2023)
All Eyez on MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
Baby DriverR • Music, Crime • Movie (2017)
BellePG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Hustle & FlowR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2005)
I Can Only Imagine 2PG • Drama, Music • Movie (2026)
Almost FamousR • Drama, Music • Movie (2000)
The World According to Allee WillisNot Rated • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
Spinal Tap II: The End ContinuesR • Music, Drama • Movie (2025)
8 MileR • Drama, Music • Movie (2002)
Happy Feet TwoPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans StoryPG-13 • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
If These Walls Could SingTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Blackpink: The MovieTVPG • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Trap JazzTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2023)
Music Documentaries
Joni Mitchell: Woman of Heart and MindBiography, Concerts • Movie (2003)
Shania Twain - Not just a girlBiography, Concerts • Movie (2026)
Amy Winehouse Back to BlackBiography, Concerts • Movie (2018)
Linda Perry: Let It Die HereBiography, Concerts • Movie (2024)
Night and DayTVG • Musicals, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1946)
WhitneyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Mavis!TV14 • Music, Biography • Movie (2016)
On The Red Carpet Icons: Dolly PartonTalk & Interview, Music • TV Series (2026)
AmyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Justin Bieber: Never Say NeverG • Music, Teen • Movie (2011)
The Remix: Hip Hop X FashionTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
SherylMusic, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The BandR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Searching for Sugar ManPG-13 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2012)
Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration ConcertNot Rated • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Stray Kids: The dominATE ExperienceNot Rated • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
The Leopards Take Manhattan: The Little Band That RoaredTVG • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2008)
The Music in Me: A Family SpecialTVG • Family, Music • Movie (2007)
Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons EventTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
All Up in the BizTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
You're Watching Video Music BoxTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Hitsville: The Making of MotownTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
Whitney: Can I Be MeTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2017)
Hip Hop UncoveredTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2021)
One to One: John & YokoTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2025)
Gloria Gaynor: I Will SurviveTVPG • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold StoryTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Live Aid: When Rock 'n' Roll Took On the WorldTVMA • Music, News • TV Series (2025)
Nothing ComparesMusic, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 BarsMusic, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Miles to Go Before I SleepTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2016)
The Judd Family: Truth Be ToldTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2025)
The World According to Allee WillisNot Rated • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
SLY LIVES!TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2025)
Luther: Never Too MuchTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2024)
The Honorable ShyneTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2024)
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street BandTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2024)
The Return of Tanya TuckerR • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two DirtysTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
Gimme ShelterTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (1970)
Love To Love You, Donna SummerTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Menudo: Forever YoungTVMA • Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2022)
David Bowie: The Last Five YearsTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Little Richard: I Am EverythingTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Top Ten MonksTVG • Music, Religion & Spirituality • Movie (2010)
The Weeknd: Live at Sofi StadiumTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken HeartTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Song of ParklandTVPG • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
En Letra de Otro: GoyoTVPG • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
TinaTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
On My Way with Irina RimesTVMA • Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2022)
How They Got OverTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2018)
Kurt Cobain: Montage of HeckTVMA • Drama, Music • Movie (2015)
Saving My TomorrowTVG • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Monterey PopTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (1968)
Stevie Van Zandt: DiscipleTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2024)
Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular MusicTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Stand Up & Shout: Songs From a Philly High SchoolTVPG • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron CarterTV14 • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans StoryPG-13 • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom CountryMusic, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
CamdenMusic, International • TV Series (2024)
Thank You, Goodnight - The Bon Jovi StoryTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2024)
Hip-Hop and the White HouseTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Immediate FamilyDocumentaries, Music • Movie (2022)
The Stones and Brian JonesTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Joan Baez I Am a NoiseTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
CypherTVMA • Thriller, Music • Movie (2023)
The Latin Music Revolution: A Soul of a Nation PresentationLatino, Music • TV Series (2023)
Trap JazzTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2023)
A-Z
42nd StreetTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
8 MileR • Drama, Music • Movie (2002)
All Eyez on MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
All Up in the BizTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Almost FamousR • Drama, Music • Movie (2000)
AmyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Amy Winehouse Back to BlackBiography, Concerts • Movie (2018)
AnthemTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Baby DriverR • Music, Crime • Movie (2017)
Band AidR • Drama, Music • Movie (2017)
The Band WagonTVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1953)
BandslamPG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2009)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken HeartTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
BellePG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Bells Are RingingTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1960)
BessieTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2015)
Black Snake MoanR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
Blackpink: The MovieTVPG • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Bran Nue DaePG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
BurlesquePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2010)
Cabin in the SkyTVG • Music, Musicals • Movie (1943)
Carrie Underwood: REFLECTIONTVPG • Music, Concerts • Movie (2025)
Caught on TapeR • Drama, Action • Movie (2013)
CinderellaG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1965)
A Complete UnknownR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
CypherTVMA • Thriller, Music • Movie (2023)
David Bowie: The Last Five YearsTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The DoorsR • Drama, Music • Movie (1991)
Down Missouri WayTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1946)
Earth, Wind & FireDocumentaries, Music • Movie (2026)
The Emperor's Newest ClothesTVG • Family, Music • Movie (2018)
En Letra de Otro: GoyoTVPG • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 BarsMusic, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Fisherman's Friends: One and AllPG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Fisherman's Friends: One and AllPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2022)
Flight of the Conchords: Live in LondonTV14 • Music, Comedy • Movie (2018)
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval StoryPG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2000)
Gaga Chromatica BallTV14 • Music, Concerts • Movie (2024)
Gimme ShelterTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (1970)
Gloria Gaynor: I Will SurviveTVPG • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
The Greatest Showman: Singalong VersionPG • Drama, Music • Movie (2018)
Happy Feet TwoPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
A Hard Day's NightTVPG • International, British • Movie (1964)
High School MusicalTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Hip-Hop and the White HouseTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Hitsville: The Making of MotownTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
The Honorable ShyneTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2024)
How They Got OverTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2018)
Hustle & FlowR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2005)
I Can Only Imagine 2PG • Drama, Music • Movie (2026)
IdlewildR • Black Stories, Adventure • Movie (2006)
If These Walls Could SingTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Imagine Dragons Live in VegasTV14 • Music • Movie (2023)
Immediate FamilyDocumentaries, Music • Movie (2022)
In Old CalientePG • Adventure, Music • Movie (1939)
In the Good Old SummertimeTVPG • Music, Comedy • Movie (1949)
It's Always Fair WeatherTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1955)
Jamboree!TVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1958)
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans StoryPG-13 • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Joan Baez I Am a NoiseTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Joni Mitchell: Woman of Heart and MindBiography, Concerts • Movie (2003)
JudyPG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2019)
Justin Bieber: Never Say NeverG • Music, Teen • Movie (2011)
KneecapR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2024)
Kurt Cobain: Montage of HeckTVMA • Drama, Music • Movie (2015)
The Leopards Take Manhattan: The Little Band That RoaredTVG • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2008)
LiliTVG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1953)
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold StoryTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Linda Perry: Let It Die HereBiography, Concerts • Movie (2024)
Little Richard: I Am EverythingTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)

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