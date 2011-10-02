Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Cooking & Food
Popular
Halloween Wars
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Five teams of cake decorators, candy makers, and pumpkin carvers compete.
Chopped
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2000)
Passion and expertise rule the kitchen on the fast-paced new series, Chopped. Hosted by Ted Allen (Food Detectives), the series challenges four up-and-coming chefs to turn a selection of everyday ingredients into an extraordinary three-course meal. After each course, a contestant gets "chopped" until the last man or woman left standing claims victory.
Halloween Baking Championship
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Comedian John Henson welcomes eight talented bakers into the Halloween Baking Kitchen to face downright spooky challenges and scarily accurate critiques from outrageously costumed judges Carla Hall, Lorraine Pascale and Zac Young. One baker will rise to claim the title of Halloween Baking Champion and a $25,000 prize.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2006)
Guy Fieri drives coast to coast sampling classic road food.
Guy's Grocery Games
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Guy Fieri pits four talented chefs against one another in a grocery store cooking competition.
Beat Bobby Flay
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Bobby Flay is no stranger to culinary competitions, whether he's hosting ("Bobby's Dinner Battle") or competing ("Throwdown With Bobby Flay"). In this program he does both. Each half-hour episode begins with two chefs competing to create a dish using an ingredient chosen by Flay. The winner of that challenge -- as determined by a special guest judge -- goes to the second round, in which he or she does battle against chef Flay. To make things a little more fair, the challenger has an advantage by being able to prepare a signature dish that is unknown to Bobby until the start of the round. Once he learns what the dish is, Flay must immediately come up with his own version. A panel determines the winner of the second round through a blind taste test. Food Network regulars Sunny Anderson, Anne Burrell and Giada De Laurentiis are among the judges appearing on the show.
MasterChef
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
A culinary competition series that searches for the best home cooks in America, and through a series of exciting elimination rounds, will turn one of them into a culinary master.
Kitchen Nightmares
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2007)
An unscripted series in which Gordon Ramsay attempts to turn deserted restaurants into the most sought-after venues in town.
Hell's Kitchen
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
An unscripted culinary boot camp that features the drama of aspiring restaurateurs competing for world-renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay’s approval and the chance to become America’s next culinary star.
The Kitchen
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2014)
Looking for recipes and meal tips from an all-star lineup of Food Network hosts? Then "The Kitchen" is for you. The hourlong show, featuring hosts Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro, Marcela Valladolid and Geoffrey Zakarian, shares simple dinner recipes and family meal tips, plays trivia games, and answers viewer questions in addition to just shooting the breeze about all things food. With a roster that includes a "Food Network Star" winner who specializes in making sandwiches, an Iron Chef, and a Tijuana native who is known for her Mexican cuisine, there's sure to be something of interest for all home cooks in Food Network's "Kitchen."
Cutthroat Kitchen
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Chefs get $25,000 and chances to spend that money on helping themselves or sabotaging competitors.
Top Chef
TV14 • Reality, Family • TV Series (2006)
Top Chef offers a fascinating window into the competitive, pressure-filled environment of world class cookery and the restaurant business at the highest level. The series features seventeen aspiring chefs who compete for their shot at culinary stardom and the chance to earn the prestigious title of "Top Chef."
Cake Wars
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Expert bakers go toe-to-toe to see whose cake creations will earn them the grand prize.
MasterChef Junior
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2013)
Kids between the ages of 8 and 13 compete in a series of challenges and cook-offs.
F*ck, That's Delicious
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Rapper Action Bronson returns to his culinary roots to explore great food in the cities he has performed in while touring.
Worst Cooks in America
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Chefs Anne Burrel and Beau MacMillan coach twelve of the worst cooks in America to transform them into gourmands.
Kids Baking Championship
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Several of the best child bakers in the country will do battle in a series of delicious challenges.
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2015)
Andrew Zimmern digs into the not-to-be-missed legendary foods that define a location.
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2005)
Anthony Bourdain uncovers the best in culinary cuisine across the world. At each location, Tony dives headfirst into life's colorful and rich pageant, bringing his intellectual curiosity, empathy, wit and boundless appetite.
Giada in Italy
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2015)
Giada De Laurentiis travels to Italy, where she explores the flavors that inspired her life's work.
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
In today's world, everyone can be an amateur food critic on social media, and restaurants often find themselves one bad Yelp review away from shutting their doors. Ramsay will travel throughout the United States to find restaurants on the knife's edge of losing everything. A timer is set, and Ramsay will work around the clock to put these restaurants back on course. With only 24 hours to turn the restaurant around, he'll make the necessary changes that he sees fit - from re-interviewing the staff to see who makes the cut, to renovating the space and updating the menu with signature dishes and first-class service. Additionally, to help him with the task at hand, Ramsay will unveil his secret weapon - Hell on Wheels - a 70-foot-long semi-truck that unfolds into a state-of-the-art, completely self-sustaining mobile kitchen, where he'll re-invent the struggling restaurant's menu, and whip the staff into shape. Then, when the time is up, he'll present the launch of a revamped restaurant.
Cupcake Wars
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Its cupcake vs. cupcake in Food Network's tastiest competition yet! Each week on Cupcake Wars, four of the country's top cupcake bakers face off in three elimination challenges until only one decorator remains. The sweet prize: $10,000 and the opportunity to showcase their cupcakes at the winning gig.
Iron Chef America
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Based upon the Japanese cult sensation, Iron Chef America carries on the legend of Kitchen Stadium and the famed "secret ingredient." Each week, world-class chefs battle the legendary Iron Chefs of America: Bobby Flay, Mario Batali, Masaharu Morimoto and Cat Cora. Alton Brown serves as Commentator and Mark Dacascos is Chairman.
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern
TVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
Andrew Zimmern is on a quest to find the world's most unique tastes on Bizarre Foods. As a chef and foodie, Andrew knows that one man's poison is another man's delicacy, but he isn't afraid to poke a little fun at the local fare or himself.
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi
TV14 • Reality, Travel • TV Series (2020)
In Taste the Nation, award winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history - ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.
Supermarket Stakeout
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Alex Guarnaschelli hosts as chefs square off in a competitive pop-up kitchen outside a grocery store. To make their challenge dishes, the chefs must size up shoppers as they exit the store and negotiate for their grocery bags.
Cake Boss
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Master baker of Carlo's City Hall Bake Shop in Hoboken, New Jersey, Buddy is the CAKE BOSS. He supervises a team that includes his mother, four older sisters, and three brothers-in-law.
Bong Appetit
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Abdullah Saeed and his team throw the world's most elaborate cannabis dinner parties, inviting notable chefs to come and create a meal in a kitchen stocked with the biggest selection of marijuana ingredients ever assembled.
Worst Bakers in America
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Twelve of the worst bakers in America get drafted into baking boot camp with Chef Duff Goldman and Chef Lorraine Pascale. They have six weeks to go from fakers to bakers as they compete in a series of challenges to win $25,000!
Barefoot Contessa
TVG • Cooking & Food • TV Series (2002)
Ina Garten knows how to entertain with simplicity, style and fun. Visit with Ina at home in the sumptuous Hamptons of New York to discover her shortcuts and recipes.
Restaurant: Impossible
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Chef Robert Irvine attempts to turn around a failing family restaurant in just two days.
Britain's Best Home Cook
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Mary Berry, Dan Doherty and Chris Bavin search for the nation's best home cook.
Buddy vs. Duff
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman compete in a series of bake-offs that test their dessert skills. The judges will crown one winner, putting an end to the greatest feud in baking history.
Good Eats: Reloaded
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Alton Brown renovates, updates and repairs classic episodes by offering brand-new recipes and kitchen tips. He also gives a behind-the-scenes look at the show's production that will leave superfans wanting more.
The Great Food Truck Race
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2010)
Get ready for strategy, stress and lots of sleepless nights. In the end, it all comes down to two trucks, and one sun-splashed showdown in Miami Beach. And this time, there's $100,000 on the line.
Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Home Cooking
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2013)
Gordon Ramsay is one of the world’s most celebrated chefs, with two distinct sides to his cooking. In his restaurants he’s known for serving stunningly intricate dishes, whilst at home his food is just as delicious but simpler, faster and easier to make. Now in this practical home cookery series he’s going to teach us how to cook amazing food every day, for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Tasty 101
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2016)
Tasty 101 offers tutorials from the hands behind your favorite delicious Tasty recipes, focusing on one new skill or food each episode to teach viewers how to be better cooks.
Worth It
Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Food lovers Steven Lim and Andrew, along with their cameraman Adam, embark on the ultimate food adventure in BuzzFeed’s hit series, Worth It, trying delicious foods at three price points: affordable, middle tier, and luxury. At the end of the episode, the gang decides which item is the most “worth it” at its given price.
Man vs. Master: Chef Battle
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
While competing for an apprenticeship with a celebrity chef, unknown chefs go head-to-head in challenges related to the master chef's specialty; after two rounds, only one chef will remain to face the culinary icon in a third and final challenge.
Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2020)
Jamie shows how to make the most of kitchen staples and how to be creative with whatever ingredients you've got at home, whatever the budget. From ingenious ideas for frozen food, to recipes drawn entirely from the store-cupboard, Jamie will be on hand to show home cooks how to make nutritious and delicious food using simple ingredients.
Bake You Rich
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Four professional bakers compete for a chance to hit the big time and have their unique creations produced and sold online by the Cake Boss.
Cooks vs. Cons
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Geoffrey Zakarian, a master of modern American cuisine, hosts the next generation of cooking competition, a battle which asks the ultimate question: could a talented home cook beat a pro, or does a true professional have skills that no amateur could match?
On Chesil Beach
R • Lifestyle & Culture, Drama • Movie (2018)
In 1962, newlyweds Edward and Florence, both in their early 20s and also both virgins, spend their honeymoon preoccupied and terrified by the upcoming consummation of their marriage.
Jamie's Quick & Easy Food
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
Jamie Oliver makes it easier than ever to enjoy delicious home-cooked meals every day of the week, no matter how busy you are. Using just FIVE ingredients in every recipe, Jamie proves fantastic food isn’t about endless ingredient lists.
Dessert Games
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
Guy Fieri has handed the keys to his grocery store over to dessert master Duff Goldman and given Duff carte blanche to remodel the store, restock the shelves and reinvent his "Grocery Games" for chefs who like to walk on the sweeter side. Each week, four talented dessert chefs will attempt to shop, prepare and plate three amazing confectionary creations in the middle of a market, employing shopping shortcuts and food-hack secrets. The last chef standing will get to test their knowledge of dessert ingredients in a sweet shopping spree worth up to $10,000.
I Draw, You Cook
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Two chefs compete to create the perfect dish based off a child's wild imagination.
All-Star Halloween Spectacular
TVG • Reality, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2016)
Food Network, HGTV and Travel Channel's biggest stars team up for the ultimate Halloween adventure, right in the heart of Sin City and hosted by HGTV's Egypt Sherrod! Drew Scott and Tia Mowry team up against Jonathan Scott and Duff Goldman to create two life-sized haunted houses right on the Las Vegas strip.
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Eddie Jackson hosts as six chefs transform favorite summer eats like hot dogs, hamburgers and lobster rolls into next-level classics for a chance to win $25,000.
Bakers vs. Fakers
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
Home bakers get a chance to compete against professional chefs in this series hosted by Buddy Valastro. Four contestants -- two amateurs and two pros -- enter the kitchen in each episode and create delectable desserts in two rounds of challenges, with one baker eliminated after the first round. Since the judges don't find out the contestants' professions until after the competition, they must judge the dishes without knowing which ones were made by the professionals. The winning baker -- professional or amateur -- takes home a cash prize.
The Food That Built America
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2019)
For generations of Americans, food titans like Henry Heinz, Milton Hershey, John and Will Kellogg, C.W. Post and the McDonald brothers have literally been household names, but you don't know their stories.
