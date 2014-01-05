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Cooking & Food

TV for You
The KitchenThe Kitchen
Looking for recipes and meal tips from an all-star lineup of Food Network hosts? Then "The Kitchen" is for you. The hourlong show, featuring hosts Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro, Marcela Valladolid and Geoffrey Zakarian, shares simple dinner recipes and family meal tips, plays trivia games, and answers viewer questions in addition to just shooting the breeze about all things food. With a roster that includes a "Food Network Star" winner who specializes in making sandwiches, an Iron Chef, and a Tijuana native who is known for her Mexican cuisine, there's sure to be something of interest for all home cooks in Food Network's "Kitchen."
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2014)
Diners, Drive-Ins and DivesDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Guy Fieri drives coast to coast sampling classic road food.
TVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
MasterChefMasterChef
A culinary competition series that searches for the best home cooks in America, and through a series of exciting elimination rounds, will turn one of them into a culinary master.
TV14 • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Kitchen Nightmares (2007)Kitchen Nightmares (2007)
An unscripted series in which Gordon Ramsay attempts to turn deserted restaurants into the most sought-after venues in town.
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2007)
Guy's Grocery GamesGuy's Grocery Games
Guy Fieri pits four talented chefs against one another in a grocery store cooking competition.
TVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Kitchen NightmaresKitchen Nightmares
Chef Gordon Ramsay tries to turn around restaurants in crisis.
TV14 • Reality, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2023)
ChoppedChopped
Passion and expertise rule the kitchen on the fast-paced new series, Chopped. Hosted by Ted Allen (Food Detectives), the series challenges four up-and-coming chefs to turn a selection of everyday ingredients into an extraordinary three-course meal. After each course, a contestant gets "chopped" until the last man or woman left standing claims victory.
TVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
MasterChef JuniorMasterChef Junior
Kids between the ages of 8 and 13 compete in a series of challenges and cook-offs.
TVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Halloween Baking ChampionshipHalloween Baking Championship
Comedian John Henson welcomes eight talented bakers into the Halloween Baking Kitchen to face downright spooky challenges and scarily accurate critiques from outrageously costumed judges Carla Hall, Lorraine Pascale and Zac Young. One baker will rise to claim the title of Halloween Baking Champion and a $25,000 prize.
TVPG • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Next Level ChefNext Level Chef
Chef Gordon Ramsay scours the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world's newest superstar. Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of talented chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find "the one." Ramsay firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the next level, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them. Chefs compete for a life-changing $250,000 grand prize and the title of "Next Level Chef."
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Beat Bobby FlayBeat Bobby Flay
Bobby Flay is no stranger to culinary competitions, whether he's hosting ("Bobby's Dinner Battle") or competing ("Throwdown With Bobby Flay"). In this program he does both. Each half-hour episode begins with two chefs competing to create a dish using an ingredient chosen by Flay. The winner of that challenge -- as determined by a special guest judge -- goes to the second round, in which he or she does battle against chef Flay. To make things a little more fair, the challenger has an advantage by being able to prepare a signature dish that is unknown to Bobby until the start of the round. Once he learns what the dish is, Flay must immediately come up with his own version. A panel determines the winner of the second round through a blind taste test. Food Network regulars Sunny Anderson, Anne Burrell and Giada De Laurentiis are among the judges appearing on the show.
TVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2017)
The Pioneer WomanThe Pioneer Woman
Take one sassy former city girl, her hunky rancher husband and a band of adorable kids, an extended family, cowboys, 3,000 wild mustangs, herds of cattle and one placid basset hound and you have The Pioneer Woman. The Pioneer Woman is an open invitation into Ree Drummond's life -- the award winning blogger and bestselling cookbook author shares her special brand of home cooking, from throw-together suppers to elegant celebrations. The series, set against the incredible story of life at home on the range, is the next best thing to actually sitting on a stool in Ree's kitchen.
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Food ParadiseFood Paradise
Fantastic food is more important to many travelers than museums, hotels and souvenirs, and we've compiled all the must-see spots across America to have a one-of-a-kind dining experience. We're serving up hefty plates of the country's tastiest, most-mouthwatering and decadent meals. We're talking lip-smacking pizza, tasty deli entrees, boat loads of bacon, fresh seafood, finger-licking deep-fried dishes -- and that's only the beginning!
TVPG • Family, Travel • TV Series (2008)
Halloween WarsHalloween Wars
Five teams of cake decorators, candy makers, and pumpkin carvers compete.
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Hell's KitchenHell's Kitchen
An unscripted culinary boot camp that features the drama of aspiring restaurateurs competing for world-renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay’s approval and the chance to become America’s next culinary star.
TV14 • Cooking & Food, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Halloween Cookie ChallengeHalloween Cookie Challenge
This Halloween, candy is not the only sweet treat we'll be enjoying. Expert chef Jet Tila and baking queen Rosanna Pansino bring together four of the best cookie makers in the country to compete in two rounds of baking, decorating and 3D cookie making to prove they are the cookier to fear! The winner will take home a trick-or-treat bag filled with $10,000 and the title of Halloween Cookie Champion.
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Gordon Ramsay's Secret ServiceGordon Ramsay's Secret Service
Chef Ramsay goes under cover to infiltrate and rescue struggling restaurants.
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Bobby's Triple ThreatBobby's Triple Threat
Culinary icon Bobby Flay has created the toughest culinary competition yet! To win, one highly skilled chef takes on Bobby's three culinary Titans. The chef competes against a different Titan in three head-to-head cooking rounds featuring surprise ingredients. If the competitor can beat the Titans' combined score, they'll walk away with $25,000.
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Bobby Flay's The LineBobby Flay's The Line
Culinary icon Bobby Flay and his home team of celebrity chefs reveal the high-pressure reality of what it takes to work the line and execute a real restaurant service as they face off against a visiting line from an elite restaurant. The dueling lines deliver dishes to a dining room filled with guests who eat and rate each plate. As the ratings roll in, the lines can choose to pivot on the fly to increase their scores. The home team's reputation is at stake. If they win, they'll secure their title as the best chefs in the biz. But, if the visiting team prevails, they'll walk away with $25,000.
TVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
New on Hulu
Bobby Flay's The LineTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Big Burger BattleTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Halloween Baking ChampionshipTVPG • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Chopped JuniorTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
ChoppedTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Popular
Hell's KitchenTV14 • Cooking & Food, Reality • TV Series (2005)
MasterChefTV14 • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Kitchen NightmaresTV14 • Reality, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2023)
Bobby Flay's The LineTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Halloween Baking ChampionshipTVPG • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Halloween WarsTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Food ParadiseTVPG • Family, Travel • TV Series (2008)
ChoppedTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Halloween Cookie ChallengeTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Next Level ChefTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Diners, Drive-Ins and DivesTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
MasterChef JuniorTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Guy's Grocery GamesTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Gordon Ramsay's Secret ServiceTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Bobby's Triple ThreatTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Kitchen Nightmares (2007)TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2007)
The Pioneer WomanTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Beat Bobby FlayTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2017)
The KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2014)
Haunted Gingerbread ShowdownTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts UnknownTVPG • Travel, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
PitmastersTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Be My Guest with Ina GartenTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Cutthroat KitchenTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Worst Cooks in AmericaTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Tucci in ItalyTV14 • Documentaries, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
The Great Food Truck RaceTVPG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Anthony Bourdain: No ReservationsTVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Outrageous PumpkinsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for ItalyTVMA • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Spring Baking ChampionshipTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Tournament of ChampionsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2020)
Crime Scene KitchenTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
100 CooksTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Food Network's Top 10TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2026)
Kids Baking ChampionshipTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and BackTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
BBQ USATVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Magnolia Table with Joanna GainesTVG • Lifestyle, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
24 in 24: Last Chef StandingTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
Harry Potter: Wizards of BakingTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
The Mountain KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2023)
Wildcard KitchenTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
Flavortown Food FightTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Gordon Ramsay's Food StarsTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Summer Baking ChampionshipTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Chopped CastawaysTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Super Mega CakesTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Kitchen ChaosTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Girl Meets FarmTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Carnival EatsTVG • Travel, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Holiday Baking ChampionshipTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Valerie's Home CookingTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2015)
The Best Thing I Ever AteTVPG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Eva Longoria: Searching For FranceTV14 • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
F*ck, That's DeliciousTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
The Lost KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2021)
Alex vs AmericaTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Supermarket StakeoutTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Magnolia Table: At The FarmTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
The Food That Built AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Holiday WarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Trisha's Southern KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2012)
Family DinnerTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2021)
Guy's Ranch KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
UnwrappedTVG • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
The Ultimate Baking ChampionshipTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
BBQ BrawlTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Cake WarsTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Baking Championship: Next GenTVG • Competition, Lifestyle • TV Series (2025)
A-Z
100 CooksTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
24 in 24: Last Chef StandingTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
Ace of CakesTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2008)
Alex vs AmericaTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
All on the TableTVPG • Lifestyle, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
Amazing Graze: Board GamesTVPG • Lifestyle, Cooking & Food • Movie (2022)
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Uncensored)TVMA • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2020)
Anthony Bourdain: No ReservationsTVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts UnknownTVPG • Travel, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Bake It 'Til You Make ItTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Baker's DozenTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Bakers vs. FakersTVG • Competition, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Baking Championship: Next GenTVG • Competition, Lifestyle • TV Series (2025)
Barefoot Contessa: Back to BasicsTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2008)
Battle of the BrothersTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2021)
BBQ BrawlTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
BBQ HighTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
BBQ PitmastersTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2009)
BBQ USATVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Be My Guest with Ina GartenTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Beachside BrawlTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
Beat Bobby FlayTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Best Bite in TownTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
The Best Thing I Ever AteTVPG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Big Bad Budget BattleTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
The Big BrunchTVMA • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
Big Burger BattleTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
The Big Holiday Food FightTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Big Restaurant BetTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Big Sky Kitchen With Eduardo GarciaTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
Bizarre Foods With Andrew ZimmernTVPG • Travel, Family • TV Series (2006)
Bobby and Giada in ItalyTVG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Bobby Flay's The LineTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Bobby's Triple ThreatTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Britain's Best Home CookTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Buddy vs. ChristmasTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Holiday • TV Series (2020)
Buddy's Holiday Recipe RumbleCompetition, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Burgers, Brew & 'QueTVG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Cake BossTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Cake Boss: Next Great BakerTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Cake ToppersCompetition, Reality and Game Shows • TV Series (2024)
Cake WarsTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Candified: Home for the HolidaysTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Carnival EatsTVG • Travel, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Celebrity Best Home CookReality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Chef Boot CampTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Chef Dynasty: House of FangTVPG • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Chef Grudge MatchTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
ChoppedTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Chopped CastawaysTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Chopped JuniorTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Chrissy & Dave Dine OutTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
Christmas Cookie ChallengeTVPG • Lifestyle, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Ciao HouseTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Cookie Cupcake CakeTVPG • Competition, Reality and Game Shows • TV Series (2024)
Crash Course Cuisine with Hudson YangTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
Crime Scene KitchenTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Cupcake WarsTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Cutthroat KitchenTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives OutTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Delicious Miss BrownTVG • Lifestyle, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Diners, Drive-Ins and DivesTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
Donna Hay Coastal CelebrationsTVG • Cooking & Food, Reality • TV Series
Duff: Ace of TasteTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
Eater's Guide to the WorldTV14 • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2020)
The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet ShowdownTVG • Holiday, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Eva Longoria: Searching For FranceTV14 • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Eva Longoria: Searching For MexicoTV14 • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Eva Longoria: Searching for SpainTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Everyday CookingTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)

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