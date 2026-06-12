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Animals & Nature TV

New on Hulu
SuperbeastSuperbeast
Celebrate nature’s ultimate athletes and their ability to survive, excel and dominate in Earth’s toughest arenas. Watch animals, from apex predators to cunning little creatures, endure against impossible odds as they go full “Superbeast.”
TV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
World's Most Iconic Animals World's Most Iconic Animals
This series explores nature’s engineering genius, revealing the hidden mechanics behind evolution’s most extraordinary animals: the lion, bull shark, bear, rhino, hippo and caiman. Each episode uncovers the science shaping their power, resilience and survival, from the lion’s social strength and the bull shark’s salt shifting kidneys to the bear’s endurance, the rhino’s toughness, the hippo’s unique chemistry and the caiman’s ancient design. Blending cinematic footage with expert insight, the series shows how biology, behavior and environment forge remarkable hunters and survivors, and why the balance sustaining them is both fragile and extraordinary.
TV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Popular
Naked and AfraidTV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
In the Eye of the StormTV14 • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2024)
World's Most Iconic Animals TV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Port Protection AlaskaTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
LionTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
SuperbeastTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Naked and Afraid XLTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Lone Star LawTV14 • Reality, Legal • TV Series (2016)
Life Below ZeroTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
The UnBelievable with Dan AykroydTV14 • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2023)
Homestead RescueTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
The Incredible Dr. PolTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
In the Eye of the Storm: ChasersTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden AmericaTV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
North Woods LawTVPG • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Mountain MenTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain VetTVPG • Medical, Reality • TV Series (2015)
America's National ParksTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
Into the Pride LandsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Treehouse MastersTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
The ZooTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2017)
Yellowstone WardensTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2023)
The Zoo: San DiegoTVPG • Animals & Nature • TV Series (2019)
Swamp PeopleTVPG • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2010)
Strangest ThingsTVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Naked and Afraid: Last One StandingTV14 • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
Louisiana LawTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Too Cute!TVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2011)
Life Below Zero: Next GenerationTV14 • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
The AquariumTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
Mountain MonstersTV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2013)
TankedTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Outback Opal HuntersTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Brave Wilderness Creator EssentialsTVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series
Finding BigfootTV14 • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2011)
You're Called What?!TVG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2018)
Battlebots: Bounty HuntersTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2021)
Drain the OceansTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
Secrets of the ZooTV14 • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
Ice Road RescueTV14 • Drama, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon VetTV14 • Family, Medical • TV Series (2014)
To Catch A Smuggler: Tropical TakedownTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Primal CombatTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Alaskan Bush PeopleTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Work on the Wild SideTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Animals, They're Just Like Us!Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Crikey! It’s the IrwinsTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
Mysterious Creatures With Forrest GalanteTV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2021)
Swamp People: Serpent InvasionTVPG • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2020)
Hunting AtlantisTVPG • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Jack Hanna's PassportTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Planet WeirdTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2025)
My Cat From HellTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
Dr. K's Exotic Animal ERTVPG • Medical, Family • TV Series (2014)
Insane Pools: Off the Deep EndTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Cub CampTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
The Last WoodsmenTV14 • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2024)
Inside the Enchanted WaterwaysTVPG • Docuseries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Mysteries of the DeepTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Bear Grylls Is Running WildTV14 • Adventure, Travel • TV Series (2026)
Super AnimalsTVPG • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Secrets of the OctopusTVPG • Science & Technology, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
Alaska: The Last FrontierTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Shark RoberTVG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
Jaguar JournalsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2024)
Fur BabiesTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Josh Gates TonightTVPG • Adventure, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
Pole to Pole with Will SmithTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
MonsterQuest: Feline BeastsTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
Documentaries
SuperbeastTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Jack Hanna's PassportTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
LionTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
MonsterQuest: Feline BeastsTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
Monsters of GodTVMA • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
You're Called What?!TVG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2018)
World's Most Iconic Animals TV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Building GiantsTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
Aussie Snake Wranglers: Deadly PursuitTVG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Deep Dive AustraliaTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
In the Eye of the Storm: ChasersTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
To Catch A Smuggler: Tropical TakedownTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Primal CombatTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Malawi Wildlife RescueTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Jaguar JournalsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2024)
Deep Dive North AmericaAnimals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
AsiaTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Ice Road RescueTV14 • Drama, Reality • TV Series (2015)
My Best Friend's An AnimalTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Secrets in the SandTVPG • Animals & Nature, History • TV Series (2024)
Vantara: Sanctuary StoriesTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Fatal EngineeringTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Animals, They're Just Like Us!Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
MonsterQuest: Chasing BigfootTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
MonsterQuest: Predators of the DeepTVPG • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
The Incredible Dr. PolTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Work on the Wild SideTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Destruction DecodedTVPG • Animals & Nature, History • TV Series (2025)
Modern Warfare 2.0TVPG • Animals & Nature, History • TV Series (2025)
MammalsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Cub CampTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
The Snake CatcherTVPG • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Greatest Mysteries EverTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Secrets of the Zoo: Down UnderTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
Sharks of the NorthDocumentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Attack of the Red Sea SharksTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2024)
Supersized SharksTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2024)
Shark Attack 360TV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2024)
Sharks Up Close with Bertie GregoryDocumentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Super Shark HighwayTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Planet WeirdTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2025)
UnderdogsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Violent EarthTV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2024)
Planet Earth IIITVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Frozen Planet IITVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Serengeti IIITVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Seven Worlds, One PlanetTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
AfricaTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Planet Earth IITVG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
The HuntTVG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
Planet EarthTVG • Documentaries, Docuseries • TV Series (2006)
A World of CalmTVG • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Nature's Great EventsTVG • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2009)
Life StoryTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2014)
The Mating GameTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2021)
If God Is Willing and Da Creek Don't RiseTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2010)
The Green PlanetTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
LifeTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2010)
The Last UnknownTVG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2021)
Saving My TomorrowTVG • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final FlightTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2024)
Frozen PlanetTVG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2011)
Primal SurvivorTV14 • Family, Travel • TV Series (2016)
Primal Survivor: Escape the AmazonTV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
Dr. K's Exotic Animal ERTVPG • Medical, Family • TV Series (2014)
Life Below ZeroTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
When Sharks AttackTV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Drain the OceansTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
America's National ParksTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
The BondTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
Frequently Binged Animals & Nature
Lone Star LawTV14 • Reality, Legal • TV Series (2016)
Life Below ZeroTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Homestead RescueTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
The Incredible Dr. PolTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
In the Eye of the Storm: ChasersTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden AmericaTV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
North Woods LawTVPG • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Mountain MenTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain VetTVPG • Medical, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Treehouse MastersTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
The ZooTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2017)
Yellowstone WardensTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2023)
The Zoo: San DiegoTVPG • Animals & Nature • TV Series (2019)
Swamp PeopleTVPG • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2010)
Strangest ThingsTVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Louisiana LawTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Naked and Afraid: Last One StandingTV14 • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
Too Cute!TVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2011)
Life Below Zero: Next GenerationTV14 • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
The AquariumTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
Mountain MonstersTV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2013)
TankedTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Outback Opal HuntersTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Finding BigfootTV14 • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2011)
Battlebots: Bounty HuntersTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2021)
Drain the OceansTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
Secrets of the ZooTV14 • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon VetTV14 • Family, Medical • TV Series (2014)
Alaskan Bush PeopleTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Mysterious Creatures With Forrest GalanteTV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2021)
Work on the Wild SideTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Crikey! It’s the IrwinsTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
Swamp People: Serpent InvasionTVPG • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2020)
Hunting AtlantisTVPG • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
My Cat From HellTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
Dr. K's Exotic Animal ERTVPG • Medical, Family • TV Series (2014)
Insane Pools: Off the Deep EndTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
The Last WoodsmenTV14 • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2024)
This is Mark RoberTV14 • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2023)
Mysteries of the DeepTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Alaska: The Last FrontierTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Secrets of the OctopusTVPG • Science & Technology, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
Josh Gates TonightTVPG • Adventure, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
Animals on DrugsTV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
The Snake CatcherTVPG • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Jimmy Houston OutdoorsTVG • Sports, Science & Technology • TV Series (2014)
The Green PlanetTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
Mark Rober's RevengineersTV14 • Comedy, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Swamp MysteriesTVPG • Travel, Reality • TV Series (2018)
The Last AlaskansTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Ed Stafford: First Man OutTV14 • Adventure, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
When Sharks AttackTV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Primal Survivor: Over the AndesTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Motor MythBustersTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Automotive • TV Series (2021)
Primal SurvivorTV14 • Family, Travel • TV Series (2016)
Pets & PickersTV14 • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
Vantara: Sanctuary StoriesTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Strange EvidenceTV14 • Science & Technology, Mystery • TV Series (2007)
Otter DynastyTVPG • Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
The Fish GuyzTVG • Sports, Fishing • TV Series (2018)
My Pack LifeTVPG • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
Roman to the RescueTVG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
The BondTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
Fly Rod Chronicles with Curtis FlemingTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2008)
Growing FloretTVG • Business, Lifestyle • TV Series (2021)
Saving Britain's WildlifeTVPG • Medical, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2018)
Most Liked Animals & Nature
Pole to Pole with Will SmithTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Strangest ThingsTVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Bear Grylls Is Running WildTV14 • Adventure, Travel • TV Series (2026)
Animals on DrugsTV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
The UnBelievable with Dan AykroydTV14 • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2023)
America's National ParksTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
Into the Pride LandsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Swamp PeopleTVPG • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2010)
Super AnimalsTVPG • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Inside the Enchanted WaterwaysTVPG • Docuseries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Secrets of the OctopusTVPG • Science & Technology, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
Naked and Afraid: Last One StandingTV14 • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
Swamp People: Serpent InvasionTVPG • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2020)
Swamp MysteriesTVPG • Travel, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Implosion: The Titanic Sub DisasterTVPG • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Incredible Northern VetsTV14 • Medical, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Alaskan Bush PeopleTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
MonsterQuest: Predators of the DeepTVPG • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
Planet WeirdTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2025)
The Last WoodsmenTV14 • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2024)
Primal CombatTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
UnderdogsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
TankedTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Fur BabiesTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Life Below Zero: Next GenerationTV14 • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
Deep Dive North AmericaAnimals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Drain the OceansTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
Aussie Snake Wranglers: Deadly PursuitTVG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Secrets of the ZooTV14 • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
Insane Pools: Off the Deep EndTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Secrets of the PenguinsTVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
MonsterQuest: Chasing BigfootTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Animals, They're Just Like Us!Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
The Last AlaskansTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon VetTV14 • Family, Medical • TV Series (2014)
Greatest Mysteries EverTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Cub CampTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
To Catch A Smuggler: Tropical TakedownTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Monsters of GodTVMA • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Secrets of the Zoo: Down UnderTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
Deep Dive AustraliaTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
Ice Road RescueTV14 • Drama, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Brave Wilderness Creator EssentialsTVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series
You're Called What?!TVG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2018)
Wildlife ERTVMA • Health & Wellness, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Jack Hanna's PassportTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Jaguar JournalsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2024)
MonsterQuest: Feline BeastsTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
My Best Friend's An AnimalTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Dr. K's Exotic Animal ERTVPG • Medical, Family • TV Series (2014)
Treehouse MastersTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Supersized SharksTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2024)
Attack of the Red Sea SharksTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2024)
Too Cute!TVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2011)
Kulipari: An Army of FrogsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Crikey! It’s the IrwinsTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
Roman to the RescueTVG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
Last LandsAnimals & Nature, News • TV Series (2024)
Malawi Wildlife RescueTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Super Shark HighwayTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
The AquariumTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
The Green PlanetTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
Alaska: The Last FrontierTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Man vs. WildTVPG • Travel, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Primal SurvivorTV14 • Family, Travel • TV Series (2016)
Primal Survivor: Mighty MekongTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain VetTVPG • Medical, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Louisiana LawTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Mountain MonstersTV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Yellowstone WardensTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2023)
A-Z
AfricaTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Alaska: The Last FrontierTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Alaskan Bush PeopleTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
America's National ParksTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
Animals on DrugsTV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Animals, They're Just Like Us!Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
The AquariumTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
AsiaTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Attack of the Red Sea SharksTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2024)
Aussie Snake Wranglers: Deadly PursuitTVG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Baby Sharks in the CityTVPG • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2024)
Battlebots: Bounty HuntersTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2021)
Bear Grylls Is Running WildTV14 • Adventure, Travel • TV Series (2026)
Blue Planet IITVG • Animals & Nature, Kids • TV Series (2018)
The BondTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
Brave Wilderness Creator EssentialsTVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series
Building GiantsTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
Crikey! It’s the IrwinsTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
Cub CampTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Deep Dive AustraliaTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
Deep Dive North AmericaAnimals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Destruction DecodedTVPG • Animals & Nature, History • TV Series (2025)
discovery+ ImmersionsTV14 • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2021)
discovery+ Immersions: World of WowTVPG • Animals & Nature • TV Series (2021)
Dog DetectivesTVPG • Crime, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2018)
The Dog House: UKTV14 • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain VetTVPG • Medical, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Dr. K's Exotic Animal ERTVPG • Medical, Family • TV Series (2014)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon VetTV14 • Family, Medical • TV Series (2014)
Drain the OceansTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
DynastiesTVPG • Docuseries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2019)
Ed Stafford: First Man OutTV14 • Adventure, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
Engineering CatastrophesTVPG • Animals & Nature • TV Series (2015)
Fantastic Beasts: A Natural HistoryAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Fatal EngineeringTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Finding BigfootTV14 • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2011)
The Fish GuyzTVG • Sports, Fishing • TV Series (2018)
Flats ClassTVG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2007)
Fly Rod Chronicles with Curtis FlemingTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2008)
Forbidden HistoryTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2014)
Frozen PlanetTVG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2011)
Frozen Planet IITVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Funny or Die's High ScienceTVMA • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
Fur BabiesTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Global Exploration Summit 2021TVG • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2021)
Greatest Mysteries EverTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
The Green PlanetTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
Green PornoTVMA • Comedy, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2008)
Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the WorldTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2021)
Growing FloretTVG • Business, Lifestyle • TV Series (2021)
Homestead RescueTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
How It's Made: Dream CarsTVPG • Automotive, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
The HuntTVG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
Hunting AtlantisTVPG • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Ice Road RescueTV14 • Drama, Reality • TV Series (2015)
If God Is Willing and Da Creek Don't RiseTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2010)
Implosion: The Titanic Sub DisasterTVPG • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
In the Eye of the StormTV14 • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2024)
In the Eye of the Storm: ChasersTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
The Incredible Dr. PolTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Incredible Northern VetsTV14 • Medical, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Insane Pools: Off the Deep EndTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Inside the Enchanted WaterwaysTVPG • Docuseries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Into the Pride LandsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Jack Hanna's PassportTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Jaguar JournalsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2024)
Jimmy Houston OutdoorsTVG • Sports, Science & Technology • TV Series (2014)
Josh Gates TonightTVPG • Adventure, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
Killers of the CosmosTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2021)

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Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
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Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.