TVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
It's a race against winter for men who make their living off the land - hunting, fishing and trapping to put food on the table. For Mountain Men, survival is predicated on using ancient skills perfected over hundreds of years. Follow the lives of four American men and their families as they strive for the sustenance they need to make it through the harshest season.
Naked and Afraid
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Strangers find themselves stranded in some of the world’s most remote areas with no water, no tools – and no clothes.
River Monsters
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Join biologist and extreme angler Jeremy Wade, as he catches the extraordinary and supersized fish that lurk in our planet's rivers and lakes.
Insane Pools: Off the Deep End
TV14 • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
Award-winning pool designer Lucas Congdon and his Lucas Lagoons crew create breathtaking outdoor living spaces. They tackle crazy challenges in the quest to build natural wonders in everyday backyards.
Tanked
TVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2011)
Tanked follows the largest aquarium manufacturing company in the US, run by Wayde King & Brett Raymer. Watch them create the most outrageous tanks for some of the most striking fish and clients.
The Last Alaskans
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
An eight-part original docuseries following some of the last Alaskans allowed to live within the 19 million acres of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge - one of the most remote places in the country.
Shark Week
TVG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Shark Week exposes you to the incredible truths about sharks as perfect predatory machines. Understand more about the world's deadliest marine hunters and why they've survived for millions of years.
Naked and Afraid XL
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
A group of the best survival experts in the world take on an un-survivable situation: 40 days. 40 nights. No food, water or clothes. To survive they’ll need to master the environment, pushing far beyond the breaking point. Will even one be able to finish?
Man vs. Wild
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Bear Grylls has served with the British Special forces, climbed Everest, and explored the Arctic. He shows viewers how to survive the toughest and most remote environments on the planet by putting himself in the position of a stranded tourist.
Survivorman
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
No food, no water, no shelter. Survivorman Les Stroud must rely on his years of training, raw instincts and sheer will to survive alone for seven days in the world's harshest environments with little more than a multitool.
Rescued
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Join Roman, a kid who’s also a real-life dog rescuer, as he shows you these very special animal rescues.
Treehouse Masters
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2013)
Treehouse Masters will have you climbing to a majestic world up in the treetops with visionary and tree whisperer Pete Nelson as he designs private escapes for those with a passion to reconnect with nature and awaken their inner child.
The Whale That Ate Jaws: Eyewitness Report
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
In 1997, tourists in San Francisco witness a killer whale attacking a great white shark, capturing the incident on tape; now, experts make new discoveries about the killer whale's taste for shark meat.
Best Animal Friends
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
These cute, silly, playful animal pairs might look different from each other, but they’re still best friends!
Snake City
Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
Documenting the antics of venomous snake handlers, Simon Keys and Siouxsie Gillett.
When Sharks Attack
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2018)
From the coast of America to the exotic beaches around the world, the number of reported shark attacks has increased in the last half century. Many attacks are appearing in new and surprising places.
Dead by Dawn
TV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
At night, mother nature reveals her sadistic side. As mysterious monsters come out to feed on the weak… anything can become prey. To survive you’ll have to be smart, fast and lucky or you might find yourself dead by dawn.
Great Shark Chow Down
TVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2019)
From high-speed attacks to pack hunts, sharks have evolved to hunt in extraordinary ways; scientists and film makers capture five of the world's great feeding events for sharks.
Vets Saving Pets
TVG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
At the Emergency Veterinary Trauma Center in Toronto, one of the busiest animal care facilities in Canada, veterinary professionals work together tirelessly to save the lives of animals in need of urgent medical care.
Pop Goes the Vet
TVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
If viewers have never seen a hairless rat with a pustule on its neck, or a plump fair pig with an abscess on its rump, they are in for a treat as some of National Geographic's most renowned and beloved vets work to drain some of the worst abscesses they have ever seen. From the office to the field, no pustule or abscess will go undrained.
Adoption Day
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
The best day of an animal's life is when he leaves the shelter and joins his forever family.
Comeback Kids
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
These animals had a rough start in life, but they found special people who refuse to give up on them. Now these comeback kids show what it means to be truly resilient.
Yukon Men
TVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2014)
Just 60 miles from the Arctic Circle lies a town on the edge of civilization: Tanana, Alaska. This frozen village of 200 is part of an unknown in America where men hunt and trap to survive, existing like modern day cavemen. Follow these Yukon Men as they struggle to find food and heat and battle life-threatening predators just to survive.
The Lost Cage
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2017)
Discovery Channel's Shark Week exposes you to the incredible truths about sharks as perfect predatory machines. Understand more about the world's deadliest marine hunters and why they've survived for millions of years. Shark Week tells you everything you want to know about sharks and their world.
Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2017)
Dr. Craig O'Connell goes to the Bass Strait for sawsharks; Victoria Elena Vasquez and Dr. David Ebert go into deep water in Tokyo Bay to find the goblin shark; they also find ghost sharks, frilled sharks, and the amazing luminescent lantern shark.
First Taste Of Freedom
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
These animals are finally experiencing what it means to be free. Welcome to the good life.
Reunited
Family, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
Best friends never forget each other, and animals have the most heart-bursting reactions when they're reunited with the ones they love most.
Puppies vs. the World
TVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2017)
For a puppy, it’s a big, brand-new world out there, full of obstacles, setbacks and amazing new experiences. And every new challenge is an opportunity for an ahh-inspiring, uproarious misadventure. Using comical user-generated clips, professional footage and fascinating factoids about puppy development, this endearing, hilarious, and informative new show highlights puppies trying to do the simplest tasks – drink water, climb stairs, escape the clutches of a toddler – all with varying degrees of success. Because when you’re a puppy, it’s you vs. the world.
Shark Movers: Deadly Cargo
TVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
Scientists Dr. Laurent Vigliola and Dr. Will Robbins catch, crane-lift, and relocate several bull sharks from Nouméa, New Caledonia, to a pristine coral reef in hopes they will adapt to a new home away from people and learn to feed in the wild.
Shark Storm
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2017)
At various times of the year and in different locations around the world, sharks of many kinds gather, swarm, and spiral; Dr. Tristan Guttridge conducts a study to find out what brings them together and what's going on in these shark societies.
Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl II
Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
It's the biggest event on all fours! PUPPY BOWL brings viewers a loveable lineup of barking beagles, spunky spaniels and everything in between. With a Kitten Halftime Show, hamsters, chicks and more special animal guests, the big game is sure to be a tail-wagger!
Puppy Bowl
TVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2014)
Forecast Shark Attack
TVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2019)
Join marine biologist Greg Skomal and meteorologist Joe Merchant as they test Joe’s theory of how shark attacks can be as predictable as the weather.
Puppy Bowl XV
TVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
Fuzzy faces, sloppy kisses and puppy penalties are all part of the 15th annual experience that includes 93 adoptable puppies this year.
Puppy Bowl XV Pre-Game Show
TVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
Saving My Tomorrow
TVG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2014)
This documentary series on the environment features a collection of kids' songs, activism, and heartfelt tips for protecting the planet.
Earth Day
Animals & Nature • TV Series (2008)
Since the first Earth Day in 1970, every April 22 has been devoted to raising awareness of the health of our environment, and ways to protect and heal it.
